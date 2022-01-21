As we report elsewhere in today’s MDJ, Cobb school board member Dr. Jaha Howard — who is eyeing a run for the state superintendent position — and Cobb Superintendent Chris Ragsdale had one of those testy exchanges that have become a hallmark of Cobb Board of Education meetings.
Ragsdale had proposed changing the sign-up process for people hoping to speak before the board. His proposal was made public earlier this week, when the agenda for Thursday’s meeting was published on the district’s website.
“So we’re bringing something to the table and with the preparation to vote on it on the same day; is that what we’re recommending?” Howard asked Ragsdale.
“Yes,” the superintendent succinctly replied.
“It also sounds like a practice that Cognia wants us to stop doing so much of,” Howard continued. “Would you agree on that?”
“No,” Ragsdale replied.
“I see that you’re in the engaging and discussing mood today,” Howard said. “I see that we’re having a hard time being adults.”
That last comment prompted a plea from board Chairman David Chastain: “Please, professional,” Chastain implored.
Not content with that one skirmish, Howard aimed his fire at Chastain toward the end of the meeting.
“We’re starting a new year, and each year, certain board members are kind of placed strategically at the ends of the dais,” Howard said, “and it’s just really strange year after year we continue being pushed to the end and marginalized.”
The board’s three Democrats sit at the ends of the crescent-shaped dais from which the board conducts its business. The four Republicans sit between them. Howard, a Democrat, noted the seating arrangement is decided by the board’s chairman. In this case, that would be Republican Chastain, elected by a majority of his peers earlier this month to replace Republican Randy Scamihorn.
“Maybe we should find a way that, maybe, we can sit in a more integrated way so that way we can facilitate better conversations,” Howard pointedly suggested, addressing Chastain.
The chairman explained himself.
“Well, Dr. Howard, since you brought it up, the question had come up, and I felt that we had been working as colleagues in these current positions, and I determined that there was no need to make any changes, that any changes that I might make might be met with some discontent,” he said, “so I thought well, we would just swap Mr. Scamihorn and me, and that was my decision with the idea that I didn’t think I would displease anybody. But it’s not intentional to marginalize, it’s just the way things have been.”
Howard pounced.
“And I think you said it all: this is the way things have been,” he said.
Chastain let out an exasperated laugh, and adjourned the meeting.
SICK BAY UPDATE: Former Cobb chairman Mike Boyce is “showing progress” since suffering two strokes last weekend.
Boyce and wife Judy have been participating in a fellowship at the University of Notre Dame where they audit courses, mentor students and collaborate with faculty. Last Saturday, Boyce fell ill. Initially believing it was a case of vertigo, the former chairman was taken to the hospital where tests revealed he’d suffered two strokes. He underwent surgery Tuesday and was placed on a respirator and sedated in order to rest his brain and allow swelling to diminish.
Sue Ballard Stone has been updating friends and family with social media posts and reported late this week that Mike is “showing progress and responding, especially to Judy's voice.”
The Boyces’ fellowship at Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind., began in August 2021 and was to run until May of this year.
Around Town wishes the chairman a speedy recovery.
POLITICAL PLATTER: Democrat Chris Lanning, chief assistant solicitor general, is running to succeed retiring Solicitor General Barry Morgan.
Qualifying to run in the May 24 primary is March 7-11. The general election is November 8.
Lanning made his pitch at the Cobb Democratic Committee meeting earlier this month. A Cobb County native, he graduated from North Cobb High School, the University of Georgia and Seton Hall Law School. He and his wife, Erin, live in Powder Springs with their two children, ages 6 and 3.
Lanning has been a Cobb County prosecutor for the last 14 years, starting off in the traffic court division and including a year in the district attorney's office. The solicitor's office has about 75 people: lawyers, victim witness advocates, law enforcement officers and other staff. He is presently the No. 2 person in charge.
“For the average person and why this position is so important and what everyone has to know, in some years this office has handled up to 180,000 cases a year, individual cases that come through the door: traffic offenses, ordinance violations, DUIs, domestic violence offenses, all the way up to something as serious as some cases of vehicular homicide can actually come through the solicitor general’s office,” he said. “For the average person, the most likely way that you will have contact with the court system is going to be in the solicitor general’s office, just by sheer volume of cases, which is why it’s imperative that you have someone in this position that understands that people that come in the court system, they’re not just a number, it is important that everyone that comes through the door you treat with dignity, courtesy and respect.”
Lanning said he's a big advocate of pre-trial diversion programs for nonviolent offenders as well as court record restrictions for those who qualify. As he told the Democrats, “As a prosecutor's office we can believe in public safety and we can also believe in social justice and doing the right thing on individual cases, and that's what I've done in my time as your chief assistant solicitor general."
Lanning was asked what the age range was for folks he’s been able to help with record restriction.
“It starts with 18-year-old kids … I’ve gotten thank you notes in the mail later from people as old as in their 70s,” he said.
People have been turned down for housing, for employment, or they may be retired and their record has stuck with them on a background check for some reason.
“And for somebody like that it can be just as important to help them clear up something on their record as well,” he said. “Most commonly, it is probably someone that is from their 20s to their 30s or 40s. People getting right into work, they’re in the middle of their career, they maybe decided they want to change jobs, they change jobs, somebody runs a background check, and then all of a sudden a case that they had 10 to 15 years ago that nobody thought about pops up on a background check and it can literally be a case that has been dismissed that is still showing up that someone sees. It can be a conviction on their record.”
He said the law allows two lifetime misdemeanor convictions — certain things are excluded — to be restricted on one's record and sealed.
“Every record restriction application that comes through our office, it comes through me. It comes through my desk and it has for the last four years. That’s not politics. That’s not running a campaign and deciding that that’s what I want to do now. That’s something that I’ve been passionate about, and I’ve done for the last four years, and I’ll continue to do.”
ENDORSEMENTS: Michael Owens, the popular former head of the Cobb Democratic Committee, has his sights on the secretary of state’s office this year, and announced a hefty slate of endorsements this week with some big hometown names.
State Sen. Michael “Doc” Rhett, D-Marietta, is among those lending his name to Owens in the bid, saying in a news release, “I support Michael Owens for Secretary of State because his character is a good representation of integrity, serving others before self, and excellence in all he does to help empower people in the community. His unique skill set as a cybersecurity expert is exactly what we need in the office of Secretary of State and I’m proud to endorse his candidacy.”
Other Cobb Countians supporting Owens include former Gov. Roy Barnes, south Cobb Commissioner Monique Sheffield, school board member Leroy “Tre” Hutchins, Austell council members Valerie Anderson and Devon Myrick, Kennesaw Councilman Antonio Jones, and former Smyrna councilwoman Maryline Blackburn.
PUBLISHED: Fans of Cobb County’s Civil War history may be interested to know of a new book documenting the Civil War in Georgia, one day at a time.
“Day by Day through the Civil War in Georgia” will be released in February. The man behind it is Kennesaw State’s own Michael K. Shaffer. Over 480 pages, Shaffer documents what was going on in Georgia on each of the war’s 1,630 days.
“Using primary sources — especially Confederate newspapers — Shaffer allows us a glimpse into war events that marks this work as one-of-a-kind,” said Stephen Davis, another local historian, in promotional materials.
