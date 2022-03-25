Challenging Commissioner JoAnn Birrell in the May 24 Republican primary is Judy Sarden, a home school consultant and consultant for small businesses that outsource operations. In addition, she has home schooled her seventh and eighth grade children since they were in kindergarten.
“Really, you hear all about critical race theory and all the stuff they’re talking about now,” Sarden told Around Town when asked about the decision to home school. “As the mother of a Black son, even 10 years ago when I started homeschooling him, the expectations were already lower for him, and I could kind of see the writing on the wall. So I homeschool them because like my father (a retired U.S. Marine), I wanted to instill a sense of discipline, high expectations, accountability and responsibility, and I did not think they would be able to get that in the public school.”
Born in St. Louis, Missouri, Sarden, 51, grew up between that city and Birmingham, Alabama. Her father was an MP with the Marines who retired from the Postal Service and her mother is a retired teacher with Birmingham's school system.
Sarden holds a business degree from Auburn and a law degree from Samford University. She practiced corporate law for 20 years before deciding to study clinical psychology. It was while working on a Ph.D. in that subject that she married Avery Sarden, an executive with Leo A Daly, an architecture firm. The couple moved to Cobb in 2006 and attend First Baptist Woodstock.
Sarden's never held political office, but was chief of staff to a Birmingham county commissioner where she “learned a lot from her, good stuff and bad stuff.”
"I am running because I believe Cobb County is an awesome place to work, and at this juncture, with everything going on in the world and in our community, we need strong conservative leadership. I have a background working on zoning from actually the developer side, so I know how to read a zoning ordinance, and I know how to apply them, and I know how to be creative in coming up with zoning solutions that benefit the community."
She also believes in term limits, noting this will be Birrell's fourth term on the commission.
“When I say I bring a conservative voice to District 3, I've been talking with community leaders from northeast Cobb all the way down to the Sope Creek area, and the biggest thing is people are really concerned about the urbanization of east Cobb. People did not move to east Cobb to live in an urban setting. People moved to east Cobb because they want a suburban feel and people are really concerned with the current leadership that in another five to 10 years this idyllic setting that they moved to and paid top dollar to move to is going to look, you know, we’re going to have no trees and a ton of roof tops. And people in east Cobb do not want that.”
That is what is spurring the cityhood movement, she said.
“Somebody attacked me and told me I don’t know what high density is. Well, you know what, I realize that if you want to be technical it might mean apartments, but it also means sticking 100 houses on what could have been a very nice park. And so it’s that sort of thing. I know that’s what’s driving the east Cobb movement.”
Sarden, who also opposes Commission Chairwoman Lisa Cupid's desire for a 30-year transit tax, describes herself as fiscal conservative who is concerned with the U.S. debt and that President Joe Biden is spending money like he has a blank check. She’s worried the Cobb Board of Commissioners is headed that way too.
“It seems like we are kind of moving into blank check territory and that's another reason why I'd like to run,” she said.
With the county government saying it could lose millions if the proposed cities of East Cobb, Lost Mountain, Mableton and Vinings incorporate this year, commissioners should not be entertaining requests from county staff to add 658 new employees to the payroll, as was requested at this month’s commission meeting.
"Why would you even be considering hiring that many people at this juncture?" Sarden said. "To say that we need to hire 600-plus more people at this point, without having looked at every single request, it sounds outrageous, but I would need to look at it, but definitely with all the cityhoods pending, it shouldn’t even be on the agenda,” she said.
What’s one thing she wants people to know about her?
"I love being outside, and that’s one of the things when we’re working with development and things like that that’s really going to be one of my big focuses: getting more green space in east Cobb. I know people who have children want to be outside. All of our kids are sitting inside all day on their devices. We’ve got to get these kids outside and we need some place to take them.”
To learn more about Sarden, visit her website at judysardenforcobb.com.
Whoever wins the May 24 Republican primary advances to the general where they will face Democrat Christine Triebsch.
SPECIAL ELECTION: In case you missed it, there’s a special election on in east Cobb to replace former state Rep. Matt Dollar, and two of the candidates in the race have now come out against the cityhood effort thereof.
Democrat Dustin McCormick was first out the gate on that front, making clear that he was giving a categorical thumbs down to the effort.
When last we polled the other candidates, they encouraged readers to do their own research. Republican Mitchell Kaye hedged, saying he supported an early “city-lite” version of the bill, but was wary of attempts to start up a separate public safety initiative.
This week, Kaye came down firmly in the ‘no’ camp.
“The more I looked into the public safety component, the worse it looked. In my 33 years in East Cobb, I have heard no complaints regarding our excellent police and fire protection,” he said in a news release. "According to the budget, the proposed city will be cutting expenditures by over 1/3 for fire services, not only impacting our safety, but increasing home insurance costs with a lower ISO rating. Regarding our own police force, there will be no benefit, but costs will rise with the duplicative requirement for our own municipal court, municipal judge(s) and a jail.”
Worth noting is that jailing is not proposed by the East Cobb backers, as Cobb’s other cities use the countywide detention center operated by the sheriff’s office.
Nevertheless, it’s an interesting development. Kaye, as a five-term member of the Georgia House in the 1990s, is no stranger to this business. One wonders if the political veteran has put his finger to the wind, and found the breeze to be shifting direction.
We’ll find out soon enough, when the cityhood referendum goes to the ballot in two months’ time.
MONEY, MONEY, MONEY: Speaking of county spending, this line in MDJ reporter Chart Riggall’s coverage of Cobb County’s disbursement of $120 million in federal funds from Biden’s sprawling COVID relief act caught Around Town’s eye:
“In order to help Cobb ‘to utilize the entirety of the Act for the benefit of the county economic recovery,’ commissioners retained consulting firm DeLoitte last year to the tune of nearly $2.8 million.”
We realize there are some variables here, but consider that $2.8 million comes to $1,346.15 per hour if dispensed over the course of a working year. Another way to look at it: Cobb County could hire 35 accountants at $80,000 per year to do nothing but help it figure out how to spend that federal bonanza.
Consultancy is good work if you can get it. And you thought Freddie Freeman had a sweet deal.
RECOGNITION: State Sen. Kay Kirkpatrick, R-east Cobb, has been recognized with an Advocate of the Year Award by Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies, a maternal and infant health nonprofit.
The group called Kirkpatrick a “long-time ally and supporter” of its efforts, and flagged her work to add tobacco and vaping awareness to K-12 drug courses.
“Sen. Kirkpatrick has been a long-standing supporter of HMHBGA and our mission. She has sponsored, cosponsored, and voted in favor of several bills aimed at increasing the health outcomes of Georgia’s moms, birth givers, and babies,” the group said in a news release.
MTG: Conspiracy theorist and U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is seeking reelection this year. If she wins, she’ll represent the southwestern part of Cobb County, as the redrawn 14th Congressional District map takes effect in 2023.
Some voters are trying to make sure there’s no chance that happens.
A legal challenge to Greene’s candidacy was filed this week, arguing she is constitutionally barred from serving as a congresswoman given her support for the Jan. 6 insurrectionists.
A news release that went out on behalf of Free Speech for People, which describes itself as a "nonpartisan, non-profit legal advocacy organization with constitutional law expertise,” quotes section Three of the Fourteenth Amendment:
“No Person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress. . . who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress . . . to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.”
Free Speech for People is serving as the voters’ co-counsel, along with New York-based Emery Celli Brinckerhoff Abady Ward & Maazel LLP and Atlanta-based civil rights lawyer Bryan Sells.
Free Speech for the People argues the evidence against Greene is clear. A Rolling Stone article, citing unnamed planners of the Jan. 6 protest that morphed into the insurrectionary riot, said Greene was one of several congresspeople who helped them plan the protest. (Greene, through a spokesman, has denied this.) And, in a self-taped video released before Jan. 6, 2021, Greene said “You can’t allow it to just transfer power 'peacefully' like Joe Biden wants and allow him to become our president because he did not win this election. He’s guilty of treason. It’s a crime punishable by death is what treason is.”
Free Speech for People lays out next steps in the news release:
“Under Georgia’s candidacy challenge statute, once a challenge is filed, the Secretary of State must request a hearing before an Administrative Law Judge of the Office of State Administrative Hearings to determine whether the candidate is qualified for office,” the organization says. “The burden of proof then shifts to the candidate, who must ‘affirmatively establish [their] eligibility for office.’ The challengers intend to issue subpoenas to Greene and take her deposition under oath—something that the U.S. House January 6 Select Committee has not yet done.”
Greene slammed the effort in a statement this week.
“A judge has already thrown out the exact same lawsuit against Madison Cawthorne filed by the same dishonest lawyers,” she said in a statement.
“This is the same evil playbook the dishonest communist Democrats use against President Trump and his family,” Greene's statement continued. “Now they are using it on me, because they know I’m effective and will not bow to the DC machine responsible for $30 trillion in debt, a national security crisis at the border, and out of control skyrocketing inflation, gas prices and crime. ... I’ve never encouraged political violence and never will.”
