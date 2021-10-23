Marietta’s mayoral race took a turn this week with Councilman Johnny Walker spelling out the reasons he thought Mayor Steve Tumlin deserved reelection to a fourth term.
What motivated him to enter the mayoral boxing match was Councilwoman Cheryl Richardson’s endorsement of fellow Councilwoman Michelle Cooper Kelly, financially and on social media.
As reported in Around Town Wednesday, Walker argued that Marietta was thriving under Tumlin’s leadership, that you don’t fix what isn’t broken and that partisan politics had entered the picture in the form of a Democratic Party effort to replace Tumlin. Walker warned that Marietta was at risk of turning into Atlanta should that come to pass.
This argument prompted Richardson to register a loud objection on social media and elsewhere.
“...what in Michelle’s 8 years on the council would make Johnny say (these) things. What have either I or Michelle done to become “they”? This race is about change and new perspectives. Not race, not partisan politics,” Richardson posted in a tweet.
The Cobb Democratic Party called Walker’s comments a “racist dog whistle” on its Facebook page and in its news letter.
Yet Walker said he never once brought up the subject of race. The only ones doing so are Democrats, he said.
“I think the people know that I’m not racist," Walker said. "She’s twisting my words. I don’t have a racist bone in my body. I think my friendship with this community speaks for itself. I think it’s unfortunate that she would use that word in an election. I’m very disappointed in her. It’s just very unfortunate,” Walker said.
While he’s voted for Democrats in the past, from Roy Barnes to Bill Clinton, Walker said the current Democratic Party doesn’t represent him.
“And I can say honestly I feel like taxes will probably go up. I feel like crime could go up. Typically, the Democratic cities, they have a higher crime rate,” he said.
One of the reasons Richardson used to argue why Kelly should unseat Tumlin is that the governing council is long in the tooth and younger blood was needed. Yet Walker said as chair of the council’s Personnel Committee, Richardson has had plenty of opportunities to bring younger people forward.
“I think Cheryl probably didn’t like my comments because I’m the only councilman that has put two young people on committees. If she’s so in favor of having young people on here why hasn’t she appointed anybody?” he asked.
Richardson said she had two points to make on Friday. The first is that Kelly would bring good changes to the Gem City.
“And not changes so much as a moving forward in the city, and that is not a bad thing," she said.
Secondly, Richardson quoted from a statement Tumlin made after a past referendum on term limits where he said "a changing of the guard brings new perspective and thought."
“And that’s what I’m supporting. Michelle is not and has not ever shown anything that would make anyone believe that if she was mayor crime would go up, housing prices would go down. That is just unbelievable that anybody would say those statements in regards to if she got elected.”
Walker is engaged in fear-mongering, Richardson charged.
“The only reason to make those statements are to scare people into believing that Marietta would become a place where they didn’t want to live. It is only about fear-mongering. Michelle isn’t going to do any of those things. Nothing in her past should make anybody believe that.”
As for his explanation that in referring to “they,” Walker meant Democrats and not race, Richardson said only Walker knows what’s in his heart.
"I will say that as things are perceived, that is reality. And I was not alone in the perception of the words that he used, especially given that everything I said talked about ‘we,’ because we are a council of seven with a mayor. We are a group of people trying to make the best decisions for the city. There should never be a ‘they’."
One thing Richardson and Walker do have in common is both have pledged to work with whoever wins the election.
“I think the next 10 days I’m going to go out and see a lot of people, but I’m not looking for any trouble,” Walker said. “I just want to do what’s best for Marietta. That’s the truth. We have a great place. It’s unfortunate that it’s turned into this nastiness. Hopefully in the next 10 days it won’t be.”
WHITHER THE RESOLUTION? The Cobb GOP passed a resolution censuring Gov. Brian Kemp on September 30 (23 days ago), but Cobb GOP Chair Salleigh Grubbs continued to say this week she's not ready to make it public.
"It would be a disservice to the members of the committee to provide a copy to press prior to sending hard copies. There is a Resolutions Committee that presented the Resolutions, but I don't have a documented record of who voted which way. Our Secretary is out of town and has been out of town not due to return until Friday - so I don't know that the minutes are completed. She has not had a chance to present them to me for review. I do have a draft letter that I need to finalize to send to the Committee .... I will certainly keep you posted," Grubbs said in an email.
NIMBY: Although they couldn’t torpedo the redevelopment of Sprayberry Crossing (a new, mixed-use development in east Cobb, which the Board of Commissioners approved earlier this year) the Residents Against Apartments at Sprayberry Crossing Facebook group is still active, and was dismayed with this week’s approval of another big-ticket development in their area. Buried in a post airing their grievances Tuesday was this shot at zoning wunderlawyer Kevin Moore, who has represented the developers they have sparred with:
“Mr. Moore was condescending to residents in opposition on more than one occasion and reverted to name calling, labeling us the mob,” they wrote. “At last month’s BOC hearing he did the same to residents fighting Z-72 with ‘banging of their gongs’. While I would love to publicly call Mr. Moore a little barking chihuahua, that would be unprofessional and inappropriate in a public hearing and I would most likely be reprimanded by the BOC, and rightfully so.”
ENDORSEMENTS: Former U.S. Rep. Bob Barr has endorsed Latham Saddler, a Republican who hopes to unseat U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Georgia.
“It is an honor for me to lend my name to the many patriotic Georgians supporting Latham Saddler for election to the United States Senate,” Barr said. “Latham’s background in national security and defense matters at the highest levels of government, including on the National Security Council in the Trump Administration, are skills we desperately need in a United States Senator, and which sadly are not among the skills or interests possessed by the incumbent, liberal Democrat Raphael Warnock. Latham Saddler is a fighter, as proven by his service to America as a Navy SEAL Officer, and I am confident he will bring those skills and that energy to a winning campaign to defeat Warnock in November 2022.”
THE MASKED ZINGER: The Cobb Police Department's Precinct 5 includes a timely (if a bit ironic) item on its bulletin concerning safety tips for children this Halloween season:
"Try make-up instead of a mask. Masks can be hot and uncomfortable …"
Based on the debates at recent school board meetings, we know at least some parents would agree.
