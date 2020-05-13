In the crowded race for Cobb school board's Post 5 seat held by the board's senior member and vice chairman, a challenger, not the incumbent, has gleaned the most contributions, according to the latest campaign finance reports.
Out of the four school board posts up for election this November, school board Vice Chair David Banks, a Republican, has the most challengers.
Two Democrats, Tammy Andress and Dr. Julia Hurtado, and two Republicans, Matt Harper and Shelley O'Malley, are running to unseat Banks, who has served on the board since 2009.
Primary elections are scheduled for June 9, and the general election is Nov. 3.
Campaign disclosure reports filed by the candidates at the end of April showed their finances in the race up until that point.
O'Malley, a Navy veteran and Delta pilot, had raised $20,666 and spent $12,704 as of April 30, leaving her with $7,962 cash on hand. Her highest donation in the reporting period, $1,000, came from Jim and Sandy Laurilla, residents of Unicoi, Tennessee.
O'Malley and her husband are also listed as having contributed a $2,120 loan to the campaign. O'Malley, who also serves as vice president of the Cobb Veterans Memorial Foundation, announced her intent to collect donations beginning on Dec. 26.
While Banks has collected the second-highest total contributions as of April 30, $11,922, he also reported no expenditures, leaving him with the full amount as cash on hand.
Harper, an east Cobb IT project manager, has come in third so far, with $4,399 in contributions to date. However, the reported $4,086 in expenditures also means he's left with around $300 cash on hand, his latest finance report shows.
Harper received his largest campaign donation, $1,100 from retired Marietta resident Rex Harper, and loaned himself $500, the report shows.
Like O'Malley, Harper declared his intent to collect campaign contributions in December. He was the first challenger in the Post 5 race to do so, formally announcing his decision on Dec. 15.
Of the two Democrats, Hurtado has raised the most, with reported contributions to date totaling a little over $4,300. Hurtado, who works as a physical therapist with the nonprofit Shepherd Center in Atlanta, reported $3,380 in expenditures, leaving her with a net cash balance of about $939.
Her largest single donations — three for $250 each — came from residents of Decatur and Atlanta. Hurtado declared her intent to collect campaign contributions on Jan. 14.
Rounding out the list is Andress, a unit marketing specialist for the Zaxby’s on Sandy Plains Road. The mother of three had collected just under $3,000 in total contributions as of her latest finance report, and spent $1717, leaving about $1,280 cash on hand.
Her largest single donation came from Glenn Gardner, a Marietta underwriter, in the amount of $259.92.
Leroy "Tre" Hutchins, who is running as the sole candidate in the Post 3 school board race, donated $26.27 to Andress' campaign, according to the latest report. Sitting Post 3 board member David Morgan did not qualify to run for re-election.
Andress was also the latest to announce her intent to collect contributions, filing the necessary declaration on Feb. 18.
"OPEN & ACCESSIBLE": County commission candidate Andy Smith recently said the people who comprise county government are “as open and accessible a group as you can imagine.”
He acknowledged seeing “things posted lately (to social media) where there was a feeling that freedom of information act requests weren’t researched thoroughly, but I have no idea whether that’s true or not.”
The example of MDJ reporter Aleks Gilbert’s reporting on the Sterigenics plant might prove instructive.
In late March, the county decided to allow Sterigenics to resume limited operations so it could sterilize personal protective equipment used in the fight against the coronavirus.
In a news release dated March 26, the county announced that Chairman Mike Boyce was “warned today” that his order to reopen the Sterigenics facility was “too limited,” would “jeopardize the nation’s response to an unprecedented national pandemic” and that “conversations on next steps from the Federal Government are occurring at the highest levels, should the situation not change.”
However, the release did not say who issued the warning.
When Gilbert inquired about this, county spokesman Ross Cavitt told him the warning came in the form of an email from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
When asked for a copy of the email, Cavitt said an original copy would have to come from the governor’s press office. Gilbert, in turn, submitted open records requests with both the governor’s office and the county asking for “Any and all emails from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services or one of its employees, dated March 26, 2020, that mention ‘Sterigenics.’”
Both said they had no such documents, so Gilbert, following a tip that the email to the county came from Ian Caraway, the governor's liaison for local governments, filed a broader open records request, asking for “any and all emails between Ian Caraway or ian.caraway@georgia.gov and Mike Boyce during the month of March 2020.”
And indeed, a response from that second open records request showed that on March 26, Caraway sent Boyce an email with the subject line “Email from HHS.”
The body of that email had already been shared with the MDJ by Cavitt and portions were included in a story that went live the evening of March 27. There is nothing damning in the email. Which raises the question: Why was the county so reluctant to share?
Whoever pays the consultant gets pretty much what they want to hear. — Matthew Stewart
Last month, County Manager Jackie McMorris hired lobbying firm Holland & Knight to help the county tap and spend federal aid related to the coronavirus, to the tune of about $11,000 per month.
It was an easy choice, she said: H&K was the county’s top choice last fall, when a selection committee made up of county employees reviewed eight firms that had submitted bids to serve as the county’s lobbyist.
In response to an open records request filed by the MDJ, the county provided a summary of the selection committee’s review of the bids.
Holland & Knight did come out on top according to the document, with 560 total points. In second place was Squire Patton Boggs, with 510 total points.
H&K was not the cheapest option. Dentons, Nelson Mullins Riley, Thorn Run Partners and Troutman Sanders all received higher marks in the “cost” column.
Where H&K shone, in the eyes of the five-person selection committee, was in the categories “financial stability” — where it tied with Squire Patton — “Approach” — whatever that means — “experience” and “staffing.”
For those wondering why the county hadn't simply hired H&K back in the fall when bids were reviewed, McMorris has an explanation: then-county manager Rob Hosack did not believe he could convince three of the county's five commissioners to approve the firm's hiring, even though commissioners had allocated $250,000 for a lobbyist months earlier when they approved the 2020 budget.
"I don't think that it was that the board didn't want to do it, it was timing," McMorris said. "We had a whole lot of things going on and so when you prioritize things – I think that was one (where we said) 'let's just put a pin in that one and we'll come back to it.'"
MIXED MESSAGES: The appointment of Cobb County District Attorney Joyette Holmes to lead the prosecution in the Ahmaud Arbery murder case must have been the worst-kept secret in the state Monday morning, although the district attorney's spokeswoman refused to acknowledge it, going so far as to tell the MDJ “there has been no such appointment.”
That comment came around midday Monday from Kim Isaza less than two hours before she issued a news release, detailing the appointment she earlier claimed didn’t exist.
Isaza’s press release coincided with one from the Office of Attorney General Chris Carr, both hitting inboxes just before 2 p.m.
Isaza had earlier deferred the MDJ’s inquiry to the office of Liberty County District Attorney Tom Durden, who had previously been assigned the Arbery case prosecution. Durden did not respond to the MDJ’s inquiry.
Similarly, Holmes did not return the MDJ’s call. Isaza said, in her release, that Holmes wasn’t doing interviews.
All morning, Holmes’ appointment was being referenced on social media, including by lawyers representing Arbery’s family, and news providers nationwide were reporting it, citing unnamed sources.
Attorneys Benjamin Crump and S. Lee Merritt commented on Twitter Monday morning, happy the case was being given to a special prosecutor, per their clients’ demands.
“Another huge WIN for #JusticeForAhmaud! At the family’s demand — a special prosecutor will replace Tom Durden the S. GA prosecutor that sat on the case until video of Ahmaud’s murder was leaked,” Merritt tweeted. “Joyette Holmes is out of @cobbcountygovt. Her office is being reviewed for conflicts.”
“In order for justice to be carried out both effectively and appropriately, it is imperative that the special prosecutor has no affiliation with the SE Georgia legal or law enforcement communities,” Crump said. “We implore District Attorney Joyette Holmes to be zealous in her search for justice, as she works to hold all of those responsible for the unjustifiable execution of an unarmed young black man in broad daylight.”
POLITICAL PLATTER: The Cobb County Republican Women’s Club will be holding online Republican primary forums next week.
The first of these is scheduled for 7 to 9 p.m. Monday with the following races: Congressional 13th, superior court judicial, state court judicial, and superior court clerk. The forum will be moderated by Toria Morgan, a national delegate to the GOP convention in 2008 and 2012.
The second online forum is scheduled for 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, May 19 with moderator and journalist Jim Galloway. Races for that forum include the Congressional 6th, county chairman’s race, commission District 2 and Cobb school board post 5 races.
To receive a link to the Zoom forums, visit the club’s website CCRWC.org. For more information about the forums, contact Rose Wing or Johnell Woody at CCRWC2020@gmail.com.
Nancy Ingram Jordan, daughter of the late Cobb Superior Court Senior Judge Conley Ingram, received a special Mother’s Day treat this weekend, when she had the privilege of placing the Emory Law School Hood on her eldest son, W. Lawton Jordan, she told AT.
Nancy Ingram Jordan, of Atlanta’s Kessler & Solomiany law firm, said her son is a third-generation Emory Law graduate, behind herself and her father.
She said her son’s hooding ceremony was conducted via Zoom so family and friends could watch, and his aunt, Cobb Superior Court Judge Lark Ingram, gave remarks following.
Here’s wishing Lawton Jordan, a man with quite the family legacy, all the best.