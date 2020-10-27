Three million Georgians have already cast their ballot in the Nov. 3 general election. Nearly a quarter of a million did so in Cobb (in-person and absentee) as of close of business Monday. That’s caused some insufferable wait times at the voting locations, especially in the early goings, although times have since come down.
Election central on Whitlock at around 10:30 a.m. Saturday saw a labyrinth of voters progressing in queue. On arrival, a poll worker was asked about the wait. He eyeballed the line and estimated 90 minutes to progress to the building’s entry.
Hazy skies, but no rain, made the sojourn tolerable weather-wise and volunteers kept those in line fed with offers of bottled water, cookies, candy, Granola bars and even a selection of tacos, beef and chicken, wrapped in tinfoil and handed out to the scores of voters.
Everyone donned a mask and gapped the line so as not to infringe on anyone’s social distance. Actual time of arrival for entry was one hour and 50 minutes, 20 minutes longer than the earlier estimate but within an acceptable margin of error.
The kick in the pants came from the poll worker ushering voters into the building. This individual felt obliged to chide the voters by informing them all other county voting sites had waits of around 20 minutes.
“I’ll bet you check the website for wait times next time you vote,” she chastised.
Well, yes, but wouldn’t that have been good information to share at the front —not the end — of the line?
BAMBI ALERT: Watch out for deer on or near roads as we enter peak deer activity season this fall, advises the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division.
“Motorists should be alert and pay close attention to roadsides as we are nearing the annual peak time of year for deer movement,” said Charlie Killmaster, state deer biologist. “Keep in mind that deer often travel in groups, so if a deer crosses the road ahead of you there is a good chance that another will follow. In many cases, that second deer is the one hit as the driver assumes the danger has passed and fails to slow down.”
The DNR says there are two main reasons why drivers may see more deer along roads in the fall:
- Mating season occurs between October and late December, depending on location.
- Rush hour for most commuters tends to fall during the same hours in which white-tailed deer are most active — dawn and dusk.
SCHOOL BOARD FORUM: The East and South Cobb PTA councils are hosting a school board candidate forum on Thursday.
The virtual forum is scheduled for 7 p.m. Leaders from both PTA councils, as well as a pair of high school students, will moderate.
The meeting ID is: 823-4679-3448. The passcode is: 043533.
SPEAKER CIRCUIT: Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler will speak on “Trends in the South Cobb Labor Market” during a talk to the South Cobb Area Council of the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce on Thursday.
The meeting is 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Parkway in Austell.
EAT YOUR VEGGIES: State Rep. Bert Reeves, R-Marietta, notes Georgia Grown returns to Cobb County on Friday.
“Back in the Spring I was honored to be a part of the first Georgia Grown event in Cobb, where we sold 1000's of boxes of veggies and fruits, which were grown by our Georgia Farmers,” Reeves said in a Facebook post. “The effort has continued throughout the summer and spring, to help our Georgia Farmers sell their harvest.”
Between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Friday, go to Williamson Brothers BBQ, get in the drive-thru there, and pay $20 for a box of delicious vegetables.
For every box purchased, a donation will be made to the Davis Direction Foundation and Feed Marietta.
A BLUE SANTA: The Cobb County Police Department is set to host a pair of community events to raise money for SWAT SANTA, an effort to deliver Christmas gifts to families in need across the county. On Sunday, Cobb police will hold their “Cool Cars and Cops” event at the Safety Village near the fairgrounds from noon until 4 p.m., featuring a car show, a kids costume contest, food trucks and prizes.
“It is our hope with the help from our community, that we will be able to bring some much-needed Christmas joy to so many children whose families might be experiencing financial hardships,” Cobb police wrote in a Facebook event.
Community members who want to show off their cars at the car show can contact Officer Raymond Granell by email at Raymond.Granell-Reyes@cobbcounty.org or Sgt. Larry White at Larry.White@cobbcounty.org. There is a $10 entry fee for participating vehicles. The event is free for spectators.
The event will take place at the same time as “Riding with the Blue,” an opportunity for motorcyclists to participate in a “charity poker run” with four stops. That event is scheduled for noon at Safety Village. Admission fee is $20 per motorcycle, and the first 75 bikers will receive T-shirts.
MASKED PARADE: Show off your spooktacular masks and costumes and say a socially distanced hello to your favorite costumed librarians during South Cobb Library's Masked Parade on Saturday.
The parade is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. around the perimeter of the library. The library will give out goodie bags with a craft and treat, while supplies last.
All participants must follow social distancing guidelines and stay with their family group during the parade. Children must be accompanied by a parent/caregiver. South Cobb Library is located at 805 Clay Road, Mableton. For more information, call 678-398-5834.
ENDORSEMENTS: State Rep. Mary Frances Williams, D-Marietta, who is being challenged by former Cobb GOP Chair Rose Wing, is trumpeting her endorsement by Stacey Abrams.
“I am proud to announce this endorsement from Stacey Abrams. Her leadership continues to inspire, and it’s an honor to be listed among so many impressive representatives and candidates. We must continue to vote, volunteer, and support leaders that are committed to a better, brighter future for all Georgians,” Williams writes on Facebook. ... Democrat Sarah Riggs Amico, who unsuccessfully ran for lieutenant governor against Geoff Duncan before striking out in the Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate seat held by David Perdue, has endorsed Democrat Flynn Broady for Cobb district attorney.
ON THE RIGHT: U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler is holding a meet and greet Saturday in Smyrna.
The event is from noon to 1 p.m. at Adventure Outdoors, 2500 South Cobb Drive. To RSVP: https://tinyurl.com/y3k3nk3x
ON THE LEFT: Cobb Democrats running for countywide office: Lisa Cupid for county chair, Craig Owens for sheriff, Flynn Broady for district attorney and Connie Taylor for Superior Court clerk will hold a rally at 10 a.m. Saturday at 591 Cherokee St. in Marietta.
GRADING THE GOV'NA: In a report on the nation's governors, the conservative American Legislative Exchange Council has good things to say about Georgia's.
Here's what the "Laffer-ALEC Report on Economic Freedom" wrote about Gov. Brian Kemp:
Georgia continues its position as one of the leading states of the “New South” in Gov. Brian Kemp’s coveted second-place ranking out of all 50 governors. After taking office in 2019, Gov. Kemp ranks among the top 10 governors in fiscal policy and economic performance. Gov. Kemp also ranks sixth for his efforts in making Georgia well-prepared for unforeseen economic shocks. Georgia’s budget shortfall was one of the lowest of any state during the COVID-19 pandemic, due in large part to the Governor’s leadership in re-opening the economy, and well-managed state savings allowed Georgia to avoid more painful spending cuts. Ample state savings also allowed Georgia to provide aid to workers and businesses hurt by the economic shutdown without raising taxes. Gov. Kemp’s leadership prior to and during the COVID-19 pandemic has allowed Georgia to emerge from the crisis better prepared than nearly any other state. Gov. Kemp has also shown leadership in resisting calls for a federal bailout of the states.
