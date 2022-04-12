It should come as no surprise that Marietta Realtor Jim Glover is the descendant of the Gem City's first mayor, John Glover Jr., whose name adorns Glover Park downtown. After all, Jim Glover wrote a 1,600-page book, “Colonial Governor William Glover and His Descendants,” on his family history.
Another descendant of Marietta’s first mayor may surprise you, however — Uma Thurman.
Yes, the star of “Pulp Fiction” and “Kill Bill” is Jim Glover’s fourth cousin. Glover tells us that his great-great-grandfather was the brother of Thurman’s great-great-grandmother.
Glover’s known Thurman for about four years.
“We have family reunions in Charleston every year, where the Glover family is from, and her first cousin always comes,” Glover said. “And he said, ‘You need to go up there (to New York) and meet her.’ … So I flew up, saw her in a play, met with her, gave her the book, and she and I hung out till two in the morning. She had a matinee the next day, she had to go to bed, but she's pretty awesome.
“She's just fantastic, very warm and engaging,” Glover continued.
Glover has also met Maya Hawke, the daughter of Thurman and her ex-husband Ethan Hawke. Maya Hawke, 23, is perhaps best known for starring in the third season of Netflix series “Stranger Things,” which was filmed in locations all around metro Atlanta.
RACE FOR SCHOOL BOARD: Becky Sayler, one of two Democrats running to succeed Cobb school board member Dr. Jaha Howard, has aligned herself with Howard, boasting of his endorsement and sharing his policy positions.
Howard is her children’s dentist, Sayler said during a talk to Cobb Democrats at the group’s monthly “Donuts with Democrats” meeting in Smyrna. Sayler said it was Howard who encouraged her to run.
“He was going to run for state superintendent, and so he said, ‘Well, why don’t you run?’ And I started to think about it, and I feel like it’s a good fit for what my passions are.”
Sayler said she’s also been endorsed by board member and Howard ally, Charisse Davis.
Sayler grew up in New Jersey, attending Emory University in 1997. After graduation, she worked for a Methodist church’s children’s ministry before moving to Romania to teach high school. She returned to attend graduate school at Teachers College at Columbia University before moving back to Georgia to teach at Norton Park Elementary School. Since that time, she’s had several children who are enrolled in a Post 2 school and has been involved with the PTA and her school’s foundation. She’s presently teaching preschool.
When the pandemic hit, Sayler said she began paying close attention to the Cobb school board and didn’t like what she saw.
“I’d tune into board meetings to see what the plan was and there really wasn’t one, and it wasn’t for lack of trying. My school board member Dr. Howard, from our post, he was trying to get items on the agenda, and Ms. Davis, the other Democrats, were trying to get COVID policies and things like that on the agenda, but I watched in real time as they changed the rules, and to get an item on the agenda now on the Cobb school board you have to have four board members in agreement.”
Given the split on the board between the four Republicans and three Democrats, Democrats have been unsuccessful in bringing issues forward.
“So a lot of those issues that were really important to all families were not even being discussed, and it wasn’t just COVID policies. It was also things like the achievement gap in our students was not being talked about in a broad way. And I was seeing a big disconnect between what I had seen as reality of teaching in a Title I school, and what I was seeing as a reality in my kids’ education, and what was being discussed on the board.”
She criticized Superintendent Chris Ragsdale, saying he spent federal pandemic money on the district’s online platform CTLS before ensuring students had the computing devices and internet access necessary to connect with that platform.
She touted herself as the only educator running. In addition, “We’ve also only had one woman on the board at a time for the past eight years, is that right? So it would be fantastic to have more than one woman on the board.”
Sayler was asked what can be done about legislation that restricts what teachers can teach.
“I think any time we try to restrict education, that's a problem," Sayler said. "We want to be giving our kids information, and we want to be hiring the best teachers and then trusting them to do their jobs.”
What then, the questioner asked, will Sayler do about it if elected?
“One thing I would love to do is, the Cobb County school board did ban (critical race theory) without a definition, and that’s something that I would love to revisit. I don’t think we should be banning things, especially without a definition, and I think we should be just continuing to hire the best teachers and trusting them to do their jobs.”
During another question about how to get more people involved, Sayler referenced students who have attended board meetings to protest racism in the schools.
“That’s something that is not just a school problem. That’s a whole countywide problem that we should be talking about. And I think the way our school board has handled it has been unfortunate, because we passed a resolution on racism that was only the white members on the board agreed to it, and all the Black members of the board did not have a chance to give input on it, which is kind of an example of systemic racism when you think about it.”
She acknowledged that Democrats may be unable to gain a majority on the board for the time being.
“I realize that sometimes you need people to tap out, and others to tap in to keep the energy going, but I will keep fighting to keep talking about it and being a loud voice to keep advocating for it.”
Sayler faces Democrat Andres Sandate in the May 24 primary. Two Republicans are seeking the GOP nomination: Stephen George Jr. and Matthew “Anthony” Sears. The primary winners will square off in November.
PAID STAFF HOLIDAYS: The Marietta City Council is set to vote Wednesday night on Councilwoman Cheryl Richardson’s proposal to add Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery, as the 11th paid holiday for city employees.
“Nothing’s changed on my request to get that approved,” Richardson said at a Monday work session, when the council was going over its Wednesday agenda.
“Nor my objection to it,” retorted Councilman Grif Chalfant. “Rather than that, I think there's several other holidays that would be justified, more justified than that one.”
The city currently provides 10 paid holidays for employees: New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, “Spring Day” (the city’s secular term for Good Friday), Memorial Day, Fourth of July, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day and the Friday after, Christmas Eve and Christmas.
Adding another paid holiday for city workers would cost somewhere in the range of $50,000 to $55,000, City Manager Bill Bruton has said.
At Monday’s meeting, Councilman Andy Morris posed the idea of a “floating holiday,” where employees could pick one of several options to take a day off, but that idea didn’t get much traction.
Mayor Steve “Thunder” Tumlin pointed out that Georgia recognizes Juneteenth, and this past session made it a paid holiday for state employees. The bill to add a 13th holiday for state employees passed 152-2 in the state House and 49-1 in the state Senate.
Chalfant, however, made it clear that he’ll make a substitute motion on Wednesday when it comes time to vote.
“If we're gonna add another holiday, a $50,000 holiday, I’d rather it be Veterans Day,” he said.
Richardson jokingly proposed that she and Chalfant have a “WWE-style smackdown, and whoever gets up gets their day.”
“I’ll take the bets,” said Councilman M. Carlyle Kent, with a chuckle.
FILE THIS in the what-are-they-thinking? category. The MDJ received a press release from Abrams for Governor touting the campaign’s latest television and digital advertising campaign. So, let’s walk it through – they send us a release asking us to publicize (for free) the fact that they are spending a bunch of advertising dollars with television stations. It’s like asking Avis for a free ride to Hertz.
To be fair, Abrams for Governor strategists aren’t the first to pull this bonehead maneuver. It happens more often than you’d think and from the campaigns of both political parties. It seems they love to brag in the newspaper about how much money they spend on tv ads.
