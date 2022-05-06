The return of the Cobb County Prayer Breakfast came back with a bang — or perhaps a better description would be a clang.
Known for his devout Christianity, former UGA football chief Mark Richt was the featured speaker at the event which hosted its first in-person gathering Thursday since the pandemic.
Richt, who led the Bulldogs for 15 years, spoke of his days of coaching, his faith and his most recent health challenges — a heart attack followed by a diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease.
As Richt was speaking, a loud metallic crash — described by one attendee as the clamor of a pan dropped to the kitchen floor — was heard. Most attendees thought nothing of the interruption, but after the event, news filtered through the crowd that the clang occurred when Georgia’s 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Trophy was being secretly wheeled into the venue, a bonus for attendees who lined up after the event to have their photo taken with the coveted award.
It seems that while carting the trophy toward the Galleria stage, a slight mishap occurred. The top-heavy designed prize toppled during transport, causing the heavy clang. The trophy appeared none the worse for wear after the tumble — no damage or dents, prompting one optimistic Bulldog fan in the crowd to muse: “No worries. Had it been damaged, we’d just pick up another one next year.”
Here are a few other comedic nuggets that didn’t make the MDJ’s Friday story on the prayer breakfast:
Richt arrived at his first coaching job at Florida State in 1985, three years after he finished playing quarterback at his alma mater of Miami. He worked under coach Bobby Bowden.
At the time, Florida State, Miami and Florida were all competitive college programs.
“When Coach Bowden hired me, I thought he hired me as a young graduate assistant coach because he thought I was smart. As it turned out, the first thing he asked me, he said, ‘Hey, buddy, you got that Miami playbook with you?’” Richt said, making the crowd laugh. “But I told him I didn’t have it with me. I thought he was gonna fire me.”
Richt was not fired by Bowden. And as you probably know, he eventually went on to coach the Georgia Bulldogs for 15 seasons, leading them to win two SEC championships, six SEC Eastern Division titles and nine bowl games during his tenure.
At the end of the 2015 season, however, Richt was let go, and replaced by Kirby Smart. But Richt is lighthearted about the breakup.
“Somebody asked me the other day, ‘Why’d you leave Georgia, coach?’ I said, ‘Well, because they fired me,’” Richt joked.
Over those 15 years Richt won consistently, amassing a 145-51 coaching record with the Bulldogs. Fans admired his character and faith, traits he sought to instill in players. But he was never able to win a national championship.
Richt told an anecdote that illustrated the pressures of leading an SEC football team amid high expectations from fans, all of whom are armchair football coaches.
Bowden once told Richt, “When you’re a coach, and you’re a leader, criticism comes with the territory. He said, if you can’t take criticism, get out now,” Richt recalled.
“But the thing about criticism is,” Richt continued, “it’s usually aimed at the position that you hold. They’ll try to make it feel personal, but it’s really not personal. Because once you’re not coaching anymore, they don’t seem to care anymore.”
Richt coached three years at Miami after leaving Georgia, then retired. He recently moved back to Athens. At the Richts’ classic city home, the coach was getting an outdoor kitchen built in his backyard patio.
“So we had the brick masons there, and there were three guys working and one guy was stirring the cement. And I went over to where he was on one side of the garage and just started talking to him, didn’t think much of it,” Richt said. “By lunchtime, later that day, they’re all sitting around and I say hi to all three of them. And one of them, not the man I spoke to, told me this story, he said, ‘Hey, Jim over here, as soon as you got done talking to him, he was so excited he called his wife and said, ‘Hey, Coach Richt just came by to talk to me!’”
“And his wife says, ‘Did you call him a dummy?’” Richt said. “Really it wasn’t ‘dummy,’ that’s the polite version. He said, ‘No, why would I do that?’ She says, ‘You’ve been calling him that for the last 15 years.’”
Everybody’s a critic.
JAHA’S RECORD: Dr. Jaha Howard is looking for an exit strategy from the Cobb school board, and who can blame him? His ticket, he hopes, is to become Georgia’s top education executive as state schools superintendent.
The race has flown under the radar in this wild election year, and its Democratic debate got elbowed into a Tuesday morning slot on Georgia Public Broadcasting — live viewing audience, likely not much.
As it came time for each candidate to ask another a question of their choosing, Atlanta attorney Currey Hitchens brought up Howard’s past social media commentary on homosexuality and the role of women in society.
Howard’s comments — which argued homosexuality is sinful, and that women shouldn’t be ordained in the priesthood, to name a couple — were condemned among Democrats as homophobic and misogynistic. Politicos believe it likely cost him his 2017 runoff against now-State Sen. Jen Jordan, D-Atlanta.
“How can we — the LGBTQ community and women — trust that you would have our interests at heart, and the interest of students who are in our community?” Hitchens asked.
“I really appreciate that question, Currey,” Howard began. “I think it’s important to step back for a second, and remember that we have a goal in mind, and that’s to make sure that our children are safe, make sure our children are respected, and our families are respected.”
Howard went on to argue that he’d served patients of all manner of beliefs, backgrounds, and sexual orientations in his tenure as a dentist. And Hitchens, he added, was ignoring his “public record,” instead focusing on “Facebook messages from 10, 15 years ago.”
He closed with, “We have work to do, y’all. We are in a state with a lot of different belief systems. People are coming to the table, and what we need to do is make sure we work through that nuance, listen to one another, and move forward and focus on academic excellence with compassion.”
Hitchens shot back, “I noticed that again, you kind of dodged the answer to the question, which I’ve also seen you do in previous forums.”
And as to his record, Hitchens hit Howard one last time on critical race theory, specifically his decision to abstain on the Cobb school board’s vote to ban its teaching last year, rather than vote against it.
“I look at your record, and I don’t approve of that either,” she said.
Trump endorses Evans: Attorney Jake Evans, candidate for Georgia’s 6th Congressional District, received a coveted endorsement for former President Donald Trump this week. Evans’ father, Randy Evans, served as Trump’s ambassador to Luxembourg.
In a news release issued by the Evans campaign, Trump said: Jake Evans is a young man rapidly on the rise. The people of Georgia love him for his strong stance on the Second Amendment, our Military and Vets, Border Protection, Law Enforcement, Pro-Life, and of course, Election Integrity. He was born and raised in Georgia, has a wonderful family, and will do a fantastic job as your new Congressman from the 6th District. His father, Randy, is a highly respected legal warrior, and would admit that Jake is even more so. Because of this, and many other outstanding qualities, I am honored to give Jake Evans my Complete and Total Endorsement!”
In the same release, Evans said “President Trump delivered on his promise to Make America Great Again, and I vow to go to Congress to fight for the very same America First agenda that he put forward,” Jake said. “Baylie and I cannot express the depths of our gratitude, not only for President Trump’s endorsement, but also for what he has already done, is doing, and will continue to do for our country. This announcement comes at the right time and creates unstoppable momentum as we work daily to earn the vote of every 6th District Republican.”
Other notable endorsements of Evans include former Speaker Newt Gingrich, Sean Hannity, Richard Grenell, the American Conservative Union, Citizens United and FreedomWorks.
Money being a good proxy for candidates’ support, it seems Dr. Rich McCormick and Evans will be the top two vote getters in the primary for Georgia’s 6th Congressional District. No other candidate in the race has raised nearly as much. Which is too bad, because one of their many opponents, retiree Eugene Yu, is definitely the funniest of the bunch.
You may recall his comments at a Cobb County Republican Women’s Club luncheon in March.
“I’m retired, I ain’t got nothing to do. I can serve you guys 120%, day and night, 365 days,” he said then. “Vote for Yu, for you!”
His antics continued at last weekend’s Georgia Public Broadcasting-hosted debate. Each candidate was given the opportunity to ask one of the other candidates at the debate a question. Of course, the other candidates, who are actually trying to win, took the opportunity to attack their opponents. Yu took a different approach.
“I don’t have no question for my fellow opponent(s). They’re all great,” Yu said. “But I’m a little bit more greater.”
Reporters at GPB headquarters, watching the proceedings from another room in the building due to COVID-19 protocols, chuckled.
“Because I am going to be the new face of Republicans,” he continued. “My fellow Georgians, my fellow Republicans, you look at all these nine candidates — don’t be stupid! I want you to pick the right candidate for our future, our future Republican Party. I am not endorsed by anybody, I want to endorsed by you—”
“All right, Mr. Yu, thank you very much,” the moderator interjected, “you’ll have a chance at the end of the program to give your platform.”
RACE FOR SENATE: Herschel Walker continued his unbroken streak of hero’s welcomes in Cobb County as the keynote speaker of the Acworth Business Association luncheon Thursday.
As Mayor Tommy Allegood put it in his opening prayer, “Thank you for bringing Herschel Walker here today.”
Hit with a standing ovation at the top of his freewheeling remarks, Walker stayed clear of politicking on the National Day of Prayer. He instead opined far and wide on the merits of vampires versus werewolves, the Christian undertones of Rocky V, his adventures jet-setting with the Trump family and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, and his ventures into the business world.
Closing with a parable about the existence of baseball in the afterlife, Walker received yet another standing ovation, before heading into the arms of a dozens-long autograph line.
ENDORSEMENTS: We told you earlier this week Lisa Campbell, one of three Democrats vying to replace state Rep. Ed Setzler, R-Acworth, in House District 35, had received the endorsement of the Georgia Association of Educators (GAE). Well, she has since picked up another: Emily’s List, which describes itself as “the nation’s largest resource for women in politics.”
“Campbell’s background has prepared her well to tackle any challenge in the Georgia State House,” Sarah Curmi, vice president of State and Local Campaigns at EMILY’s List, said in a statement. “Her commitment to protecting reproductive rights, ensuring voting access and building an inclusive economy makes her the best person to serve House District 35.”
Meantime, the Cobb County Association of Educators, GAE’s local chapter, dropped its first endorsements of the 2022 election cycle in a handful of legislative races. At the local level, the group endorsed Democrat and preschool teacher Becky Sayler in the race to replace Cobb school board member Dr. Jaha Howard. Sayler previously received the endorsements of Howard and fellow Democratic board members Charisse Davis and Leroy “Tré” Hutchins.
Local chapter president Connie Jackson said the group backs candidates who will “work to attract and retain a quality teacher in every classroom; enhance educational programs for greater student achievement; ensure schools and buses are safe; prepare our students for the challenges and opportunities of tomorrow; and ensure that schools have the funding required by law so that students can continue to succeed in public schools.”
