RETIREMENT in Smyrna is so good it’s being sold as a top option to Americans everywhere. The Jonquil City was featured in the latest issue of Where to Retire as part of an “8 Tax-Friendly Towns” article in the national magazine’s January/February 2020 issue, available now.
Where to Retire is published six times a year and circulates nationwide.
Smyrna is celebrated in the magazine’s latest issue for being budget-friendly while still offering charming attractions and amenities, according to Where to Retire editor Annette Fuller.
“Plenty of spring and fall festivals enliven Smyrna, which also boasts 50 area golf courses, and the lower housing costs and tax benefits draw many from Atlanta, just 15 miles southeast,” Fuller said.
Citing data from the latest U.S. Census Bureau, Where to Retire claims more than 700,000 Americans relocate to new towns in retirement each year.
“Generally, these relocating retirees are healthier, better educated and more affluent than those who choose to not relocate, and they bring significant economic benefits to their new states and hometowns,” the magazine’s news release states. “Florida continues to reign as the No. 1 destination for retirement relocation, followed by Arizona, South Carolina and North Carolina.”
The most popular region is the Southeast, claiming eight of the 17 states showing increases in total net retiree migration.
RECOGNITION: One of the great mysteries of the age has been what Michael Murphy, special assistant to County Chairman Mike Boyce, does in his role.
What he did Monday was address the Smyrna City Council from the lectern during the public comment part of the meeting. He was there to sing the praises of Councilwoman Maryline Blackburn, who was ousted in the November election by Travis Lindley, who won 52.9 percent of the vote.
Murphy said while he wasn’t a resident of Smyrna, he appreciated the service of retiring Mayor Max Bacon along with other members of the council.
“But I particularly wanted to commend Councilwoman Blackburn. I, too, had the opportunity of working with her on county projects … I know that we have some exciting things on the horizon that will be a real uplift,” Murphy said. “I think too often citizens don’t realize the value of community, don’t realize the value of public service, and I say to anyone who has served in office and perhaps did not get reelected, do not feel that you lost, just feel that you didn’t win. And if I would put my spin to ‘The Rime of the Ancient Mariner,’ It is better to have served and lost than to never have served at all, and I thank you for your service. I think I speak for many residents in Smyrna — you had an impact even across the line in Mableton, and I can certainly say I wish you the very best and I know we’ve not heard from you for the last time.”
Murphy also inserted himself into the Smyrna mayor’s race, endorsing unsuccessful candidate Steve Rasin.
POLITICAL PLATTER: Sara Tindall Ghazal, the former director of voter protection for the Democratic Party of Georgia, announced her candidacy for the house seat held by state Rep. Matt Dollar, R-east Cobb.
Ghazal said she was motivated to run by the difficulty of fixing what is broken from the outside, and said it was a natural extension of her career of public service.
A graduate of Emory law, Ghazal spent most of her professional career with the Carter Center, working in the fields of conflict resolution and democratization in countries like Liberia and Lebanon.
Most recently, she was the director of voter protection for the Democratic Party of Georgia.
“My role there was about as nonpartisan as you can get working for a political party,” she said. “It was making sure voters” — regardless of party, she insisted — “could access their ballot.”
But it wasn’t enough.
“There’s only so much change you can make from the outside. We need some deep structural change in our laws,” she said.
Ghazal has made access to the ballot one of the key issues of her campaign, along with transit and health care.
“Georgia is home to some of the premier health care institutions in the country, between our teaching hospitals, the CDC, medical schools — there’s no excuse for us to be at the bottom of every national list when it comes to health care.”
Ghazal also weighed in on the push for cityhood in east Cobb. In April, Dollar filed a bill that would put a referendum on east Cobb cityhood before residents of the proposed city.
“While it’s out of my hands on Election Day, I very much oppose it,” Ghazal said. “I see no need to pay higher taxes for more government. … I read all the documentation, I read the study that came out of Georgia State, I have read parts of the bill,” she continued, “and I just don’t buy it.”
She also thinks the wording of the ballot language is misleading.
“I think it’s designed that way to lead voters who have not kept up on the issue as closely to think they’re voting for something different.”
Ghazal said ousting Dollar was part of her motivation to run.
“If I were living in a district with a different representative, perhaps I wouldn’t feel such an urgent need to run,” she said. “(If) I could actually have a representative that could actually listen to the needs of the constituency, then I could try to find other ways to improve the lives of my family.”
Ghazal has her work cut out for her. Dollar’s district is one of the most conservative in the county. Between 2010 and 2016, Dollar didn’t have a general election opponent. In 2018, he easily defeated Democrat Essence Johnson 59% to 40%.
“My plan is to talk to every voter who will talk to me, to listen to every voter to understand what their needs, concerns, their hopes are,” she said when asked what her plan is to win the district. “Right now I just really want to make sure your readers understand that I’m not a politician, but I view elected office as a public service, and service is what everything I’ve ever done has been about.”
AUSTELL FIRE CHIEF Patrick “Pat” Maxwell is retiring in a couple of weeks, having officially served the city of Austell for around three decades.
Maxwell has lived in Austell since the age of 2, when his family moved to Cobb County from North Carolina. Maxwell was employed by the Austell Fire Department in 1987 as a part-time firefighter, becoming a full-time employee by 1990.
He spent 10 years working his way up through the positions of firefighter, lieutenant, and captain before being appointed assistant fire chief in 1997.
He became chief in 2015 and has served in many capacities for the fire department, including arson investigator, inspector, code enforcement and fire marshal, his biography states.
Austell officials presented Maxwell with a retirement plaque at the city’s regular council meeting on Dec. 2.
Assistant Fire Chief Brandon Merritt is due to take over as chief on Jan. 1.
Merritt grew up in Cobb and started working with the Austell Fire Department in 1996. Merritt served Austell as a firefighter, lieutenant, training officer, and captain before being appointed to the position of assistant chief in 2015.
LEPRECHAUN EMERITUS: Among the many notable moments at outgoing Smyrna Mayor Max Bacon’s recent retirement party, some of which can’t be published in a family newspaper, was a hint that one of Bacon’s signature events could be around for years to come.
As photos of Bacon’s early mustachioed and mulleted life, as well as mayoral occasions, rotated past on a slideshow at the Cobb Energy Centre, a depiction of a green-garbed Bacon also surfaced.
Bacon has adopted the practice of dressing in a green suit, painting his beard to match and flaunting his leprechaun persona as the town dyes its city center fountain green in observance of St. Patrick’s Day each year.
While city spokesperson Jennifer Bennett said she’s not sure exactly how long Bacon has gone full leprechaun, the fountain-dyeing tradition began shortly after the opening of Smyrna’s Market Village in 2003.
With his impending retirement, some in Smyrna may worry that the tradition may cease, but Mayor-elect Derek Norton told Around Town the town’s residents can rest easy.
Norton himself would not commit to Paddying up, but he implied Bacon can continue the tradition for years to come:
“I kind of feel like it might be appropriate to have an honorary mayor to do that that day,” he said.