The two candidates vying to replace Cobb Solicitor General Barry Morgan in the Nov. 8 election took different approaches on a question posed during a candidate debate hosted by the Mableton Improvement Coalition Thursday evening. MIC board member Joel Cope asked the candidates if they have the discretion as solicitor to decide that they will not prosecute certain crimes, even though they are on the books in Georgia and are within the jurisdiction of their office.
“And if so, tell us which crimes you might elect not to prosecute,” Cope asked.
Republican Courtney Brubaker was first up.
“I think that a distinguishing factor between me and my opponent is that I understand that the Cobb County solicitor general, the process and procedure that the solicitor and any prosecutor has is to enforce the laws,” Brubaker said.
Certainly, prosecutorial discretion exists, Brubaker said.
“But to make broad brush strokes that you will not prosecute crimes is a slippery and very dangerous slope to go on to," she said.
If someone wants to change Georgia law, the best place to do that is in the Georgia legislature, she said, not in the Cobb solicitor’s office, or any other prosecution office for that matter.
“You have discretion on how cases are prosecuted, but to make broad brush strokes and to single out sections of crime that you will not prosecute is a dangerous, dangerous path to go down, and it greatly impairs the safety and confidence in the community. With doing so you have become a legislator. You are legislating from a position that is not a legislative position. ... The solicitor general is charged to enforce and prosecute crimes.”
Next to answer was Democrat Makia Metzger, who called the question timely, given many of today’s issues.
“Certainly there are lots of crimes in the books that we don’t prosecute because they just would not be cost-effective, they would not be practical and they don’t make sense," Metzger said. "I believe adultery is still in the books and we don’t prosecute adultery because that’s a private matter. There are certain things that yes, within my prosecutorial discretion would not be in my purview, it would not be in the best interest for the taxpayers and voters of Cobb County to pay for.”
There is such a thing as evidence-based prosecution where cases that lack sufficient evidence are not prosecuted, even if they are in the Georgia code section, Metzger said.
“And I’m not going to waste resources and taxpayer dollars just to show that I am the prosecutor of law and order. I think that is a dangerous way to lead.”
Metzger said having integrity means you speak up and stand up for what is right. She referred to Morgan's pleading guilty to driving under the influence in Cherokee County in March of 2021.
“As a leader of that office, I would hold my prosecutors to a very high standard in terms of them following the laws that they prosecute. One of the first things I was told as a prosecutor is you don’t break the law," she said. "So you know, we do have a solicitor general there who none of the leaders told him to resign after he broke the law and was convicted for breaking the law, which I think speaks to the type of leadership that we would either be continuing in that office, or we can ask for a new kind of leadership that does things based on evidence-based prosecution and leads with integrity."
As the Journal previously reported, Morgan was sentenced to 24 hours in jail and 12 months probation after pleading guilty. He said at the time he took full responsibility for his poor decisions, accepted the consequences, and apologized to his family and the community.
RACE FOR SCHOOL BOARD: Another part of the evening’s forum featured candidates running to represent Post 2 on the Cobb school board. Democrat Becky Sayler was present while Republican Stephen George Jr. was not.
Among the questions Sayler was asked was her position on critical race theory being taught in the schools. She answered that CRT is not taught in the schools and that the Cobb School District has banned it.
"But as a teacher myself, I am a big fan of kids having access to information, and of having those conversations in classes where kids make connections," she said, mentioning how she once taught a class about World War II.
"We were talking about how the German people had been scapegoating the Jewish people and how that was a way of dehumanizing them and the atrocities that happened later. And some of the students in my class, this was around 2007, 2008, kind of the recession was happening, were saying, ‘Oh, that’s happening to us.’ These were Mexican-American students. And that might be something today that I wouldn’t be able to comment on with this divisive concept law, but I was very proud of those students for making a connection in real time to what they were reading in history and what they were experiencing now."
Sayler said she hated that the students experienced discrimination, "but I was impressed with their ability to use that higher order thinking skill of analyzing, and I think that when we put these limits on what teachers can say and do surrounding these issues, we’re really shortchanging the magic that happens in the classroom where kids were able to make those connections, and to be able to reach a deeper understanding of history as I see how it relates to them today.”
But what of Sayler's opinion on critical race theory?
“I think that the people who have the biggest problem with it are the people who do not understand the definition," she said. "Critical race theory is looking at how racism has impacted different laws, different programs in our society, and the state has now banned divisive concepts. So I can’t break state laws as a teacher, but I think it’s a problem in the classrooms when teachers can’t teach the truth. And I think our teachers are professionals, many of them have advanced degrees like myself, I’ve got my master’s. We know what to do, we’ve been trained in what to do, we should trust our teachers to teach. They know the material and they can teach it well."
Given Georgia Schools Superintendent Richard Woods previously told the MDJ that the divisive concepts law does not prevent the teaching of factual history, we asked John Floresta, the Cobb School District's chief strategy & accountability officer, about Sayler's allegation that teachers can't teach the truth.
"It is accurate to say Cobb teachers should teach what is true and shouldn’t teach what isn’t," Floresta said. "Georgia law, our Board’s policy, and our Superintendent’s expectations are clear: teach the Georgia standards. Cobb teachers are expected to teach truth, not political opinion or interpretation."
RECOGNITION: Former Kennesaw Councilman James “Doc” Eaton was honored by Life University over the weekend.
Eaton, who earned a doctor of chiropractic degree at Life in 1992, was given a distinguished alumnus award, which the school describes as someone who “has reached the pinnacle of success in his career and has brought credit to themselves and to Life University.”
Eaton is the founder of Eaton Chiropractic in Kennesaw. Eaton and his family, however, are in the process of moving the business to a new location outside the city limits in protest of the city issuing a new business license to Wildman’s, the Confederate memorabilia store down the street.
Eaton also quit his council post over Wildman’s reopening, charging that the city was allowing a hateful business to operate downtown. The city has said the business is up to code and in compliance, and that it has no standing to try to run Wildman’s out of town. The reopening drama unfolded after the store's founder, Dent Myers, died early this year, and was reopened under the management of Marjorie Lyon, Myers' friend.
According to a Life news release, the award was given among many others at its annual Lasting Legacy Awards, where it recognized individuals who have made outstanding contributions to their communities, the chiropractic profession and Life U.
