“This is going to be a fight,” state Rep. Erick Allen warned the audience gathered Saturday at the Cobb Democratic Committee’s monthly meeting. The fight concerns how to draw the new boundaries governing the districts of both Cobb Board of Education members and Cobb Board of Commissioners, a process that occurs every decade to account for population changes.
Allen, a Smyrna Democrat who chairs the 21-member Cobb County Legislative Delegation (which is majority Democrat by one member), said he’s been given guidance that the maps need to be ready for Gov. Brian Kemp by February 18.
(The urgency here is because a number of these seats are up for election this year and candidates must live in the new districts in order to qualify for office in March.)
To that end, local legislation requires an ad be run in the MDJ this Friday and legislation can be introduced a week later. A delegation meeting is called and signatures of a majority of the 15 lawmakers representing Cobb in the Georgia House (eight) must be obtained. Once obtained, the bill goes to the Intergovernmental Affairs Committee and then to the floor for a vote. It can either be voted on the consent calendar with other bills or pulled and voted separately by the full House, Allen said.
“If we follow House rules, we may go through this iteration a couple of times, but at no point will there be a situation where the minority (Republicans) gets to introduce a map because they won’t be able to get the eight signatures,” said Allen, who is running to be Georgia's next lieutenant governor this year.
Given the deadline is February 18, Allen said they may be dealing with a court drawing the maps. Why? For one, Republicans have shown the map they want for the Cobb school board. The school board approved a suggested map in December by a vote of 4-3 with the board’s three Democrats opposed. Allen described it as “a prime example of what gerrymandering looks like to hold onto power.”
Republicans have not shown the kind of map they want for the Cobb Board of Commissioners, although Allen said state Rep. Ed Setzler, R-Acworth, informed him they are drawing one.
“What will likely happen … is they will throw a map up with about two hours to look at it, before they try to put it in committee and try to do something with it, and we will have absolutely no input on what’s going on,” Allen told the party faithful. “There’s no way they can go through an open, transparent process and get this done by the 18th without either circumventing House rules and (House Speaker David Ralston) allowing them to go around proper order to do what they want to do, or they would have to through and convince at least one Democrat to sign onto their legislation.”
Audience members asked what can be done to help. Allen advised a social media campaign where residents defended the fair process that he and the other leaders of the delegation have held in creating the maps. Republicans control the Georgia House, Senate and Governor’s mansion, he reminded the crowd.
“If they want to cheat, steal this process away from us, then they will find a way to do it. The goal was to make sure that we're doing everything we can to message against that and prevent it.”
Allen said both Speaker Ralston and Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan have given guidance on the process, saying the local rules should be followed.
“I am going to do everything I can — fight like hell — to hold them accountable to that memo that went out,” Allen said. “This is going to be a fight ... The fight’s going to be in the building. Where you guys can be of most help is on the outside doing your job activating people, getting them to call, write, everything else.”
State Rep. David Wilkerson, D-Powder Springs, said residents should thank Ralston and Duncan for the letters of guidance, because it lets them know voters are paying attention and will hold them to their word. If that process is bypassed, Wilkerson believes those letters can be used in court.
“Say they do bypass the process. Then he gets a lot of pressure, they have litigation, that’s going to be admissible, I believe, that the fact that he is bypassing to hurt communities of color or delegations that don’t represent the majority,” Wilkerson said.
Allen said Republicans have to be concerned about bypassing the rules of delegations that are majority minority.
“I honestly believe the letters from the (speaker) and lieutenant governor were preemptively done to make sure that members were not going to get involved in local matters by majority minority delegations,” Allen said.
The nuclear option?
John Eaves, a former chair of the Fulton County Commission who is running for secretary of state, suggested doing something like the Democrats in the Texas Legislature did in preventing Republicans from having a quorum.
“I just think there’s a nuclear-type option in not necessarily playing nice as a best reaction to what’s happening,” Eaves said.
Allen said he has been in constant contact “with the right allies” in Georgia and outside the state to assist in the fight.
He said he has worked over the last couple weeks to put together what he considers some of the fairest maps that can be drawn in Cobb County. He’s sent his suggested maps to both the school board and county commission for input.
Allen believes his school board map does a better job in more fairly distributing Title 1 schools among the board member posts.
“We’ve had some problems of them concentrated in certain districts, this kind of expands that just a little bit,” he said.
The map process with the Board of Commissioners is a bit different because Republicans have not released a map that they’ve chosen for the commission. Allen said Republican Commissioner JoAnn Birrell did give feedback about the map he drew for her.
“I told her I would be able to accommodate every single request that she had and she responded that she still does not approve of the map,” Allen said, causing chuckles from the audience. “So I didn’t know what to do with that, so I’m going to just stick with what we did, because there’s no sense of making those adjustments if we’re still not going to get consensus, but once again, what we’ve done is created an opportunity for a fair map. When people say that they want to keep the process in the darkness, that they don’t want to support a map no matter what, that’s the partisanship and the partisan gerrymandering we’re going to get when whatever we see from the other side on the commission maps — and we’ve already seen what they’re willing to do on the school board maps.”
Around Town asked state Sen. Lindsey Tippins, R-west Cobb, what he made of this.
“Well, I’ll say this: He said about what I’d expect a Democrat to say at a Democratic breakfast,” Tippins responded. “The rules of the General Assembly are very clear on how the adoption process is for bills, and I’m not going to argue with him in the media, but he’s done the same thing he’s done in the last session is build walls both racially and politically, and it’s about what I’d expect him to do.”
As for Allen’s argument that Republicans can’t get a map through the Cobb House delegation because they don’t have eight votes, Tippins said that may be true.
“But you can also introduce it as a general bill, and he knows that," Tippins said.
Setzler called Allen's comments to Democrats "laughable."
"Erick knows that his Democrat fantasy maps are nakedly partisan and have zero chance of ever passing into law," Setzler said. "By falsely and recklessly playing the race card (which I think is beneath my friend Erick Allen) candidate Allen is summoning partisan activists to leap into action to attack the legislative process itself. His rambling on about a Democrat majority obscures the fact that there are seven (7) Republican state representatives and just six (6) Democrat state representatives who live in Cobb County."
Furthermore, Setzler said, there are two Republican state senators and just one Democratic state senator who actually live in Cobb.
"While it's true that four (4) Fulton County Democrats who represent parts of Cobb do tip the balance in making certain local appointments, reapportionment is and always has been a state legislative function that requires a majority vote of the full state House and full state Senate and signature of the governor to pass any local map into law," Setzler said.
Setzler said what he and other Cobb legislators plan to propose are fair district maps for the school board and commission that were not developed for "a Democrat party rally," but rather were developed fairly and effectively to represent the diverse citizenry of Cobb County.
"Speaking for myself, I do not plan to support local maps voted on by school board Republicans or promoted at a partisan rally by Cobb Democrats," he said. "My objective is to work with other legislators to pass local redistricting maps for Cobb that will serve our entire community well and that can be shared with the public before the legislature reconvenes on January 24, after our annual budget hearings."
COMMITTEE PICKS: The Marietta City Council approved Mayor Steve “Thunder” Tumlin’s picks for committee chairs at a special meeting last week.
Tumlin again picked Ward 3’s Johnny Walker to serve as mayor pro tem, who will be responsible for running meetings if Tumlin is absent. Andre Sims, the new councilman for Ward 6, was appointed presiding officer, and will preside over meetings if both Tumlin and Walker are absent.
The Economic/Community Development Committee, which deals with development projects, hotel/motel tax funds and the Marietta Development Authority, will be chaired by Sims, with Joseph Goldstein of Ward 7 as vice chair and M. Carlyle Kent of Ward 5 as a member.
The Finance/Investments Committee, which deals with budget issues, the millage rate and fees, will continue to be chaired by Goldstein. Kent will serve as vice chair and Cheryl Richardson of Ward 1 as a member.
The Judicial/Legislative Committee, which writes ordinances and handles legal matters and the municipal court, will continue to be chaired by Andy Morris of Ward 4, with Richardson as vice chair and Sims as a member.
The Parks, Recreation and Tourism Committee, which handles city parks, recreation facilities, and tourism initiatives, will be chaired by Walker, with Sims as vice chair and Grif Chalfant of Ward 2 as a member.
The Personnel/Insurance Committee, which concerns personnel, pay, classification and benefits, will be chaired by Richardson, with Chalfant as vice chair and Walker as a member.
The Public Safety Committee, which covers police and fire, will be chaired by Kent, with Walker as vice chair and Morris as a member.
Finally, the Public Works Committee, which handles roads, traffic control, and city-owned property, will be chaired by Chalfant, with Morris as vice chair and Goldstein as a member.
