If you tuned in to Thursday night’s Cobb school board meeting, you may have noticed that as the meeting adjourned, the board went into an unusual executive session.
As reporters typed away in the nearly empty board room, Nan Kiel, the district’s spokeswoman, repeatedly told them the building was closing and they had to leave. The reporters objected, pointing out the meeting hadn’t ended and the board was required, by law, to exit their closed-door session and adjourn in public.
Eventually, John Floresta, the district’s chief strategy and accountability officer, entered, announced the building was closing and the board members wouldn’t be coming back out to adjourn in public. The lights went out, and the four remaining people left the property.
In response, the MDJ contacted Superintendent Chris Ragsdale and Cobb school board Chairman Randy Scamihorn, alerting them that district staff had kicked the MDJ out of the building in violation of Georgia’s Open Meetings Act.
Staff then came to let the MDJ's Aleks Gilbert back into the meeting, although he was the only member of the public left.
Finding this very curious, Around Town rang Scamihorn on Friday to ask why this occurred. Scamihorn said all the business had not been concluded in the board’s regular executive session that day, and that when board members asked if they could have another executive session immediately following Thursday night's regular meeting, he agreed. He asked the board’s attorney how this was done, and was instructed to adjourn the regular meeting and ask that the board go into executive session again, saying “Without objection, the board enters executive session.”
“If somebody objects, then you take the vote. It’s as simple as that,” Scamihorn said.
Scamihorn also said no one should have been asked to leave the building when the board entered into its last executive session of the evening.
“Those that were asked to leave were asked to leave by mistake,” Scamihorn said. “It was a very honest mistake. I’m only speculating that the staff thought the day was over. And once it was brought to our attention, we immediately rectified it, and speaking as the chair, Randy Scamihorn, regrets others were not still in the parking lot to come back in.”
The MDJ asked Georgia Press Association attorney David Hudson what he thought about the matter.
"No executive session can be conducted without a motion and vote in a properly noticed and open meeting," Hudson said Friday. "The question here is whether there was a proper vote to meet in executive session that somehow carried over to going into executive session after the regular open meeting was adjourned? Were the stated reasons for meeting in closed session still the same? No one knows because no motion was made for the second closed session.
"At the very least this seems close to the line of an illegal meeting if not across it. Be sure to look for the affidavit that must be filed by the chair after a closed meeting," Hudson said.
THE COGNIA REVIEW: Democratic activist Caroline Holko, who has failed in her efforts to challenge Commissioner JoAnn Birrell and state Rep. John Carson, made a curious statement in addressing the Cobb school board Thursday prior to the release of the report by its accreditation company, Cognia.
Holko told the board she was looking forward to reading what the report had to say.
“I really hope that it’s terrible,” she said before marching off.
That Cognia chose to leave the school district’s accreditation intact and thereby not jeopardize the scholarships of students or the property values of residents is sure to leave Holko feeling glum.
Speaking of the Cognia report, one of the complaints the three Democrats on the Cobb school board have made to the school district’s accreditation company is that they’ve been silenced by the board’s Republican majority. As part of its answer included in the Cognia review, the school district tallied the amount of time each board member has spoken during board meetings since January 2019.
Board member Dr. Jaha Howard, a Democrat, logged the most time talking with 13 hours, 44 minutes, while board member David Chastain, a Republican, logged the least at 1 hour, 29 minutes. We hope there's some computer program that allowed the district to extract that data so that some poor soul didn't have to sit through all those meetings with a stop watch. Talk about cruel and unusual punishment.
VICTORY LAP: In the wake of residents voting to authorize the next 1% education sales tax, Cobb Schools Superintendent Chris Ragsdale took a victory lap at Thursday’s board meeting.
“I can’t say how much I appreciate the county of Cobb showing the confidence and support for 108,000 students, 18,000 employees and 114 schools by passing SPLOST VI by only the second largest percentage beaten only by 2 percentage points from SPLOST V,” Ragsdale said. “So that would be SPLOST IV and SPLOST VI passing with the highest percent in the history of SPLOST."
Ragsdale said SPLOST V passed with 74% and with all precincts passing it, which is only the second time that happened after SPLOST II. And SPLOST VI passed with 72% early this month, also passing in every single precinct.
That half of the six education sales tax cycles passed with 100 of the posts is "an awesome testimony to the trust that the public and the community has in this school district and also the pride that is contained within the community for all of our schools, and you can see that at every single school that you go to visit," Ragsdale said.
OPENING UP: Given the dramatic decrease in COVID-16 infections, the Cobb School District plans to re-open its schools to volunteers and visits on Dec. 1, Ragsdale announced Thursday.
“As many public commenters have also mentioned about trips, we will be looking into all aspects of field trips specifically the cost and the way that we fund those field trips, as well as the numbers involved in those. We will be communicating that to schools in the very near future.”
PLAY IT LOUD: Every Saturday, the Marietta Youth Football League takes over Marietta High School’s Northcutt Stadium. It’s a chance for the city’s elementary-age kiddos to show what they’re made of, and comes with two of the perks the big kids who play under Friday night lights enjoy: music and an announcer.
Except for an hour this past Saturday, when both were shut off after someone (some people?) in the neighborhood complained.
People quickly took to social media to complain about the complainers.
Grant Rivera, head honcho at Marietta City Schools, had a different take. Saturdays at Northcutt are an all day affair, running from 9 a.m. to dark, he pointed out.
“We had some neighbors around Northcutt who’d reached out to us, not just this morning, but recently, and just said, ‘Hey, we knew there was a stadium here when we moved, you know, next to it. We also would kindly ask, is it possible that on Saturdays, we don't have to have the stadium rocking from 9 a.m. until the last game ends?” he said.
A deal was struck: the games would continue with the music, the announcer and whatever the cheerleaders needed to perform their routine, but they would be reasonable about the sound.
But when someone in the neighborhood called to ask, could you maybe turn it down a little, there was a miscommunication, and the order was understood as: cut the sound.
“What’s really important to clarify is that no one asked for us to shut it off,” Rivera said. Now, if they had asked for the sound to be cut off, then people “Should react,” he continued, “because yes, they moved next to a stadium.”
“What was extremely discouraging about today is that we are trying to find the balance between allowing student athletes and fans to have a great time and also be … a good neighbor to those in our community who live around the stadium,” he said, wrapping things up. “People are reacting to something that isn't actually our approach. And I think they're attacking the neighbors. And that's not fair either, because the neighbors have never asked us to shut it off.”
