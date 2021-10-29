The World Series comes to Georgia this weekend, and if last Saturday is any indication, The Battery Atlanta will be packed to the gills. One of Around Town’s humble correspondents was on hand to witness the Braves earn their first World Series berth since 1999. Walking through neck-deep water would have been easier than pushing through that crowd. Reports are The Battery was filling up early Friday morning for Game 3 Friday night — despite a steady rain that was forecast to continue into evening.
Now imagine all those people, and many more, perhaps, in cars, choking traffic in the Cumberland area. Cobb Travel and Tourism did. Earlier this week, it issued a statement urging Cobb businesses to work remotely beginning Friday, to lessen the traffic burden in the county during the World Series.
One Cumberland mover and shaker was less than pleased.
The statement was ”so unjustified that frankly nobody’s paying attention to it,” attorney Ben Mathis, former chair of the Cobb Chamber of Commerce, told AT.
Nevertheless, he had some colorful words to describe his feelings about it.
The statement was “somewhere between ridiculous and silly” and “ludicrous on so many levels,” he said. “Who’s gonna issue the next statement, parks and recreation?”
His concerns are as follows:
- Traffic is not Cobb Travel and Tourism’s business;
- The Cumberland area, home to Truist stadium, the Battery, the Galleria and the Performing Arts Center, hosts massive events on a regular basis without a problem;
- The game doesn’t start until 8 p.m., well after most office employees would have gone home;
- Most Cumberland-area businesses are still working remotely anyway;
- The statement applied to the whole county, rather than the Cumberland area alone;
- And it hurts local businesses (most of which haven’t fully recovered from the pandemic) that rely on patronage from office workers.
Mathis says the directive won’t impact him personally. And yet he called Cobb Travel and Tourism to get an answer. Why, he wanted to know, did you put this out? Mathis was told the directive came from the county's Public Safety Department.
“If that is true, then the statement should have come from the Department of Safety and explained why,” he said.
The worst part of it all, Mathis said, isn’t even the lost revenue businesses might suffer over the duration of the World Series; after all, he said, nobody will pay this statement any mind.
“That makes it, in some ways, more significant because they've lessened the credibility for when something important does happen,” he said.
COSTUMED CUMBERLAND: To add to the throng at Cumberland’s “World Series Weekend,” is the anime crowd. Cobb Galleria and Renaissance Waverly Hotel, just across the I-285 pedestrian bridge from the stadium, is hosting its four-day “Anime Weekend,” billed as the southeast’s largest anime convention. AW is a celebration of Japanese culture, anime and manga comics. So don’t be surprised if you come across some elaborately dressed princes, princesses, skeletons, devils, angels and just about any superhero (Japanese or otherwise) while making your way around Cumberland this weekend.
Even former President Donald Trump is getting in on the action. It’s being widely reported he requested and was granted tickets for Game 4 Saturday at Truist Park. No word on whether he will come in costume.
COBB BOARD OF EDUCATION: If you had asked Amy Henry in early 2020 who was on the Cobb Board of Education and how it worked, she would have told you she had no idea.
With a sales job in corporate America and four children she’s rearing with her husband, attorney Steven Henry, her plate was already quite full.
But when the pandemic hit, and Cobb Schools ordered all students off campus to be schooled virtually, it certainly got her attention. After appearing on a TV news segment to make the case for why parents should have a choice in whether to send their children to on-campus or online learning, like-minded parents began to contact her, propelling her to form the grassroots group Cobb County Parents for Choice.
“The whole goal is to give parents the choice. They know best. We started from scratch. None of us were political organizers. We were really just wanting choice for our children in all the school system in Cobb,” she said in an interview with AT this week.
Henry described it as an awakening for her and other parents from all parts of the county. That led her and others to pay attention to the dysfunction going on with the school board and eventually convinced her to challenge Democrat Charisse Davis as a Republican in next year’s election.
Why should voters choose her over Davis?
“I think first and foremost I am a collaborator. I have a collaborative approach when I’m in corporate America. There has to be a collaborative approach to the school board. There's seven members, and if you’re not working together to benefit the children, there's no point in you being there.”
Henry believes there has been a lack of focus on the students and what is best for them.
“We have to get involved because we have allowed political operatives to get into the school system, and it’s used for their own ideology or political gain. I’m running because I’m not a politician, but I refuse to sit back and allow our nationally ranked schools to be destroyed. We want to make the schools continue on the excellence path so that all kids benefit from the school system, and they can accomplish whatever they want. So really, the focus needs to be back on the kids.
By challenging Davis, should both make it out of next year’s primary, Henry is aware of the political swamp she’s wading into.
Ever since Davis and fellow Democrat Dr. Jaha Howard were elected to the board a few years ago, it’s been all out partisan warfare. So toxic has it become that the three Democrats on the board, enraged that they couldn’t get their agenda rolled out, asked the school district’s accreditation organization to come in and investigate. As Superintendent Chris Ragsdale has warned, threatening the school district’s accreditation has earth-shaking implications, from loss of student scholarships to plunging home values.
“The good thing is I feel I can weather the storm because I am who I am,” Henry said. “I’m not in this for political gain. I’m literally in this to impact all the kids in Cobb County. I feel very compelled to do this even though I have other stuff in my life going on. This is really important, and if I can impact that many children and their families, I just have to do it.”
Continuing the school district’s tradition of academic excellence is her first priority, and by that she means ensuring that every child who has experienced learning loss due to the pandemic be brought back up to speed.
Priority No. 2 is keeping politics out of the classroom. In the teaching of history, factual, honest lessons must be taught, the good and the bad, she said.
“But we need the politics to be removed. Our children should not be used for indoctrination. We want to present facts. We want to teach facts. We need to teach kids how to think, not what to think."
Third, she wants to make it part of her platform to assist in boosting community pride. After all, the Cobb School District is the only reason her family moved "across the river" to Cobb, she said.
“We are an incredible community with an incredible school system. There is no reason to burn that down. And what’s happened on the school board is shocking, because you have members on the school board trying to burn down the school system, which goes back to my second point: Keep politics out of the classroom. We should have pride in our community. These are great schools, great reputations. We need the leaders on the school board to recognize this because that’s reality. We know these are nationally ranked schools, and we are going to try to make them even better. I’m going to try to make them even better.
After growing up in Dunwoody and attending the Marist School, a private Catholic school, Henry earned a bachelor of science degree in management from Georgia Tech. Her children were originally in private school, but the family moved to east Cobb so they could take advantage of Cobb schools. She has two children at Walton High and two at Sope Creek Elementary.
Media have observed her connection to the East Cobb cityhood movement. Henry said she was initially involved in that movement as the committee got together, noting her proudest part of that was bringing in Cindy Cooperman, a sales executive in the technology sector, to the group. Cooperman has since become Henry’s campaign manager. But as Henry began to realize her focus needed to be on the school board, she decided there’s only so much time in the day, and says she’s no longer involved in the cityhood effort.
“My focus is the school board just because I have my four kids. I lived in DeKalb, so I know what happens to districts that don’t prioritize the children’s education, and I see what happens to these children. I don’t want that to happen to Cobb. That's why I’m driven and feel very passionate about running for school board."
If you're interested in meeting Henry, she will be at the next Cobb GOP breakfast on November 6.
