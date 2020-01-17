In preparation for each year’s legislative session, the county chairman invites the Cobb Legislative Delegation for a breakfast meeting with the Cobb Board of Commissioners and the county’s department heads. It’s a chance for county leaders to share their concerns and desires with the legislators who represent the county and is usually held at the Cobb Safety Village.
(This is not to be confused with the annual December meeting in which the legislative delegation hosts various Cobb governments and groups to hear their wish lists for the coming session.)
So when no invitation went out about the commission’s annual breakfast, AT began asking around.
Board Chairman Mike Boyce said the meeting did, in fact, happen.
“We didn't have a breakfast, we just had a meeting,” Boyce said. “Because we spend all this money on it and then how many people show — half of them show up? … Every dime counts around here. So we … just didn't feel like it was the best use of taxpayer dollars to offer the breakfast.
“The commissioners all came and presented their points of view,” Boyce continued. “And then, you know, and (the delegation) had their breakfast or meeting. …”
That the commission hosted a meeting for the delegation is news to Commissioner Lisa Cupid. She said it never happened.
“It’s my understanding that there was communication that said it was not worth the expense from the chair,” Cupid said, noting the lost opportunity.
“Any opportunity that we have to work with our partners is important, and I think it was a great opportunity missed, as well as others have been, where we have moments to get together.”
State Rep. David Wilkerson, D-Powder Springs, chair of the Cobb Legislative Delegation, confirmed what Cupid said.
"There was no meeting," Wilkerson said.
And as for a meeting being held that he and Cupid weren't invited to, Wilkerson said, "I think I would have known if a meeting happened. I keep in touch with the other commissioners, and they probably would have asked where I was. I feel pretty comfortable there wasn't a meeting. Plus you guys (the MDJ) would have known because if they had more than two commissioners there, by law they would have had to let you know."
Bacon Boulevard: Since being sworn in as Smyrna’s new mayor earlier this month, Derek Norton has made honoring his predecessor Max Bacon one of his first priorities.
Norton is hoping to make a lasting tribute to Bacon, Smyrna’s mayor from 1985 to 2019, by naming a street and City Hall after him.
West Springs Street, which connects Atlanta Road and King Street in Smyrna’s center, will be called Max Bacon Boulevard if Norton has his way, and Smyrna City Hall at the end of that street will be called A. Max Bacon City Hall, in a nod to Bacon’s full name of Arthur Max Bacon.
“I think it’s a good way to honor Max, he built this town, and that’s a street that goes right through it,” Norton said. “It’s to say thank you for all he’s done.”
Norton formally introduced the name change suggestion at the city’s committee of the whole work session on Thursday.
He said it will ultimately come down to a decision of the Smyrna City Council, but no county or state intervention or approval is needed.
“It’s a city street, I researched that because I was thinking it would have to be done legislatively, but that’s not the case,” Norton said. “We have to get council to agree, then I’ve got to talk with the postal service and make our intentions known.”
Norton said he’ll also consult residents and business owners in the area about honoring Bacon’s mayoral legacy in this way, and the vote before the council will likely be in late February or early March.
“Somebody suggested Bacon Strip, and we thought that was clever, but not really what we wanted,” he said.
Bacon, who did not seek re-election in 2019, is aware of Norton’s plans.
“I told him,” Norton said. “He knows that we’re going to be talking about it. He was appreciative.”
A resolution honoring Bacon was read in the Georgia Senate on Tuesday, and another is to be read in the Georgia House at sometime during the current legislative session, Norton said, to which Bacon will be invited.
THIS & THAT: Attorney Nancy Ingram Jordan says it is with great enthusiasm and excitement that she announces her new position as counsel with the law firm of Kessler & Solomiany.
“Randy (Kessler) and Marvin (Solomiany) are extraordinary leaders in family law and I am grateful to be a part of this firm. I will continue to focus on family law appeals. I look forward to not only providing appellate support to the firm, but also providing continued appellate support to family lawyers in the metro area and around the state,” Jordan said.
COACH: Most of us know what it’s like to fly coach. You’re usually stuck between a screaming baby and the communal toilet at the back of the airplane, the restless child behind you kicking the back of your seat.
It’s the price we pay to save money on flights so we can afford to travel in the first place.
Little surprise then, that Delta coach passengers get confused when they’re elbow-to-elbow with the airline’s CEO in the cheap seats.
What on Earth is Ed Bastian, the head of the most profitable airline in the world, doing flying economy class?
The answer is two-fold, as members of the Cobb Chamber of Commerce learned this week when hosting Bastian in their “Chairman’s Circle” — a prelude for VIPs to the chamber’s monthly members’ breakfast.
Bastian flies coach because that’s where his customers are. He likes to sit with them and better understand the experience of his company’s economy class offerings. In a way, it’s classic research and development.
“I’d rather see how the product is doing and I think it’s a great message to our team to put others first and to not take up the real estate from our heavy travelers who deserve that real estate,” Bastian told top chamber members Monday at the Coca-Cola Roxy concert venue in Cumberland. “It’s a lot more interesting back there. First class is kind of boring. It’s fine, we like it, it’s nice and quiet, but you get a better sense for what’s happening in the back.”
There’s also a less official incentive for Bastian to literally take a back seat. He gets a kick out of being recognized in the one place people least expect to see him.
“I get a lot of interesting looks back there,” he said. “Most people ask why I couldn’t afford a better seat, and I say for what I paid for this seat I’m lucky to have it.”
Bastian shared one such experience with chamber VIPs, recalling the time he flew Delta coach with his teenage daughter a couple of years back.
Bastian had an aisle seat, his daughter was in the middle and a woman was in the window seat, reading Delta’s in-flight publication.
“The lady was reading our magazine about me, she had my picture out and everything, and my daughter just could not contain herself, she thought it was so funny,” Bastian said. “She figured out how to get a picture of the lady reading about me and me sitting there trying to ignore her and pretend I didn’t know. It took a couple of minutes for the lady to figure out what was going on. We have fun with it.”
Speaking about his loss of anonymity after being appointed Delta CEO in May 2016, Bastian said it took a long time for him, a generally private person, to come to terms with being the face of such a huge brand.
“I’m not sure I was really prepared for that,” he said. “But it’s something you have to embrace.”