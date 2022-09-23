The head of the Cobb County Republican Women’s Club, Nancy Couch, framed what was at stake in the November race to succeed retiring Cobb Solicitor General Barry Morgan during her club’s candidate forum this week at Tijuana Joe’s in east Cobb.
The race pits Republican Courtney Brubaker against Democrat Makia Metzger.
“I want to tell you all why this is the most important seat right now in Cobb County,” Couch said. “This is the only seat open that every single person in Cobb County can vote for. The only one.”
Morgan, a conservative Republican, has held the seat for 25 years, she said. While other countywide seats have flipped to Democratic control in recent years, this is one Couch said must stay red in an effort to reverse Cobb’s blue wave.
“This right here is where it starts,” she said.
Brubaker, who worked in Morgan’s office for 10 years and is now a defense attorney and associate judge in Smyrna, said her campaign was about safety.
“We all deserve to feel safe in our county and that’s the main reason I’m running,” the mother of three said.
While the district attorney handles felonies, the solicitor general is the chief prosecutor of all misdemeanors in the county.
“It’s a whole host of crimes that are prosecuted. And I also have to say, which is very counterintuitive, that as the next solicitor general I will prosecute crimes in Cobb County,” Brubaker said, a line that got her applause from the crowd. “It’s wild to say that I have to prosecute crimes when I’m running to be a prosecutor. It kind of goes with the territory, but you would be surprised.”
That comment was an apparent reference to so-called progressive prosecutors, who in some cases have stopped prosecuting certain offenses.
The solicitor general prosecutes everything from DUIs to domestic violence, Brubaker said, and “a whole host of theft offenses, county ordinances also fall under the office, so it’s a really important office, and it touches citizens every single day whether you realize it or not.
“And there’s also advocating for victims of crimes, just so important, because we want to hold offenders accountable, take into consideration and assist victims in ensuring the crime that was perpetrated against them, the person that did that is held accountable.”
A graduate of Marietta High, Georgia Tech, and John Marshall Law School, Brubaker praised Morgan as an amazing leader who took a chance on her fresh out of law school.
“We need to get back to basics with prosecution,” she said. “That we hold individuals accountable. Safety is at the forefront of my mind and for our community. Without a safe community we cannot prosper as a county, and so I want to ensure that safety is at the forefront. I want to bring my experience because after 25 years, to turn over the reins to someone that does not have the experience in the office and the leadership I have is terrifying.”
DELEGATION CONTROL: During a different part of the forum, state Rep. John Carson, R-northeast Cobb, rose to speak about two Georgia House races he believes will return control of the 21-member Cobb County Legislative Delegation to Republicans. Those races are House District 43 where Republican Anna Tillman faces Democrat Solomon Adesanya, and House District 35 where Republican Robert Trim faces Democrat Lisa Campbell.
“We kind of know to a certain extent how a lot of these tickets, how they’re made up demographically,” Carson said. “That I have a pretty good shot at winning my district, (State Sen.) John Albers has a good shot at winning his. Sharon Cooper hers as well. But I want you to understand that if we’re going to have control of the Cobb County Delegation, it’s going to come down to two seats. Robert Trim in Kennesaw and Anna Tillman in 43. If we’re going to have control of the Cobb County Delegation, it’s going to come down to those two seats. And if you want your taxes kept low, if you want to support JoAnn Birrell and Keli (Gambrill), what they’re doing on the commission, it’s going to come through the county delegation.
“I encourage you to support Anna,” Carson said, pointing to Tillman, who was one of the forum’s speakers.
Carson acknowledged his district is redder than Tillman’s.
“Anna’s is not as conservative. But we have a fantastic shot of taking this seat and booting out a Democrat in November. I can’t stress enough, I know how everyone wants to work on the top level races. I’ve worked for Herschel Walker, I’ve worked for Brian Kemp, I’ve worked for Burt Jones, but if you flip this seat from blue to red, you’ll make an absolute positive impact in Cobb County. It is within reach,” he said.
Rising to add to that argument was Pat Gartland, the only Republican on the five-member Cobb County Board of Elections.
“Like John Carson said if we can flip two of these districts, I will have someone else on the Election Board other than four Democrats. I need your help. If we can flip it then guess what? We get one more. And that’s a start,” Gartland said.
Both districts could prove difficult to flip. According to Princeton University, District 43 is 60% Democratic, and District 35 is 57% Democratic.
FEELING BOOKISH: This fall, The Book Worm Bookstore in Powder Springs will give 480 special-edition copies of bestselling author Christina Soontornvat’s latest book, “The Last Mapmaker,” to underserved young readers throughout the community.
The American Booksellers Association, Candlewick Press and General Motors are working together with indie bookstores to distribute 20,000 copies of the book as part of the #STEMReads book giveaway. The GM-funded program aims to encourage young readers to explore their interests in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics through science fiction and fantasy works.
“‘The Last Mapmaker’ is a resolute, high-seas middle-grade adventure set in a Thai-inspired fantasy world,” a press release from The Book Worm said.
The store will be distributing 450 books this week to students at the following schools:
♦ Powder Springs Elementary — 5th grade students
♦ Hendricks Elementary — 5th grade students
♦ Hollydale Elementary — 5th grade students
♦ Eugenio de Maria Hostos — 6th grade students
BAD MOON RISING: MDJ editor Jon Gillooly was pouring his umpteenth cup of coffee on Wednesday when he encountered a scenario new to his newspaper tenure.
Gillooly, you see, had dispatched MDJ reporter Chart Riggall to cover the portrait unveiling ceremony of Cobb Superior Court Senior Judge Grant Brantley in the county courthouse, an always celebratory affair where the brass of the legal community gather to toast the judge.
As he was seated in the courtroom ready to cover the ceremony, Riggall dropped his ink pen. Leaning over to get it, he heard a loud rip, realizing with growing alarm that the seat of his pants had split wide, exposing his backside to the world.
Riggall phoned an SOS for backup, leaning against the back wall of the courtroom while waiting for the cavalry to rescue him, lest he moon the most powerful judges in the county.
Back at the newsroom, Gillooly handed a sports coat to Chart’s brother, MDJ reporter Hunter Riggall, telling him to hasten to the courtroom and have Chart wrap himself before moving off that back wall.
A bashful Chart made his way back to the MDJ offices, his brother having accomplished the task and taken over the assignment. We are happy to report that all’s well that ends well. Except for the pants, which Chart reports are beyond the skills of a seamstress.
