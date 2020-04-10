Last month, Cobb Chairman Mike Boyce declared that he would stand his ground in the face of an apparent threat from the “highest levels” of the federal government.
On March 25, Boyce had just given Sterigenics permission to reopen its embattled medical device sterilization plant in Smyrna, citing a letter the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had sent Gov. Brian Kemp the week before that said the plant could help the nation in its battle against the coronavirus.
Boyce’s order only gave the plant permission to sterilize personal protective equipment such as masks and gloves, and only for the duration of a state of emergency he had declared the day before.
The next day, the Cobb County government issued a statement quoting an email from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services as saying Boyce’s order did not go far enough.
“My understanding is that this particular plant represented 4% of the total U.S. capacity for Ethylene Oxide Sterilization. If it remains shuttered, there are national implications,” read the HHS email as quoted by county spokesman Ross Cavitt. “Conversations on next steps from the Federal Government are occurring at the highest levels, should the situation not change.”
Yet Cavitt refused to provide MDJ reporter Aleks Gilbert with a copy of that email, instead referring him to the Governor’s Press Office.
Gilbert in turn filed an open records request with both the county and the state for all emails from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services dated March 26 that mention “Sterigenics.”
Here is how they responded:
Cobb County’s reply: “I did not find any email for the given search; Search term: Sterigenics; Domain: hhs.gov; Date: 3/26/2020.”
Georgia’s reply: “Absent a domain name for the U.S Department of Health and Human Services, the search was performed using the keywords, “U.S. Department of Health and Human Services,” “HHS,” “Sterigenics,” and “medical device sterilization.” Using these keywords and the provided date, our office has not identified any records responsive to your request.”
For what it’s worth: Bloomberg Law reported that the governor’s office confirmed “it received the email from a top federal health official on Thursday” March 26.
So what’s going on here? Why were the county and the state so reluctant to provide Gilbert with the email from which the county was allegedly quoting?
Is this a matter of Hanlon’s razor at work, the old saw about never attribute to malice that which is adequately explained by stupidity? Or did the late Republican California Gov. George Deukmejian put his finger on it when he observed “The difference between golf and government is that in golf you can’t improve your lie.”
SPEAKING OF STERIGENICS, a blow was dealt to people fighting for a ban on the commercial use of carcinogen ethylene oxide Wednesday, when a federal court in Atlanta decided to allow the chemical’s use in Cobb County.
Sterigenics, which uses the chemical in gas form to sterilize medical equipment and devices at its plant near Smyrna, can now do so without county intervention, at least until its March 30 court case against the Cobb government has been finalized.
Since August 2019, when Sterigenics temporarily closed its Cobb plant for emission improvements, the company has been fighting to convince local officials it is safe to reopen.
Reaction to the court order was quick to appear on social media from many opposed to ethylene oxide use in Cobb and other communities, including State Rep. Erick Allen, D-Smyrna, who has proposed legislation to tighten ethylene oxide restrictions in Georgia.
“Sterigenics is counting on apathy, they are counting on us stopping the fight, they are counting on us to give in,” Allen said on Facebook Wednesday. “They are wrong!”
Stop Sterigenics Georgia, a group led by Cobb residents who live near the sterilization plant, called on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to ban the use of ethylene oxide in sterilizing personal protective equipment (PPE), such as surgical gloves and face masks.
Janet Rau, the group’s president, shared a press release with the MDJ, stating PPE sterilized by ethylene oxide could be harmful to the people who use it and that safer sterilization methods are available.
The release, co-signed by three other environmental groups, claims even the manufacturer 3M does not recommend ethylene oxide for sterilization of PPE, due to “toxic off-gassing issues.”
“We need people to understand the bigger picture,” Rau said of the group’s plea to the federal government.
UNDER PRESSURE: Georgia ranks No. 2 on a list of the country’s states most stressed out by the coronavirus, according to a report from Top Data, an office outsourcing solutions company.
Top Data’s Stress Index Report used Google search data to measure the number of searches in each state and the District of Columbia from March 26 to April 2 in one of five categories: information on unemployment, sheltering in place, social distancing, food availability and medical information.
The company said the key findings of the study were:
There is a negative correlation between states that are the most stressed and whether or not they were under a statewide shelter-in-place order.
Georgia and Mississippi were not under shelter-in-place orders during the period studied, while Montana was not under shelter-in-place until two days into the study.
Out of the top 10 states, only Michigan had an existing shelter-in-place prior to the study.
The study ranked states on a 100-point scale, with 100 being the most stressed. Montana, at the top, received a 100.
Georgia, though it was second on the list, came in at 69.
Here are the top 10:
♦ Montana: 100
♦ Georgia: 69
♦ Mississippi: 63
♦ Oklahoma: 49
♦ Iowa: 49
♦ District of Columbia: 45
♦ Minnesota: 45
♦ New Hampshire: 45
♦ Arizona: 43
♦ Michigan: 42
To see the full list, visit topagency.com/stress-index-report.
ELECTIONS DECISION: In response to Wednesday’s AT about Cobb Superior Court reversing the decision by the Cobb Board of Elections and reinstating Craig Owens and Gregory Gilstrap as candidates for sheriff in the Democratic primary, Janine Eveler, Cobb elections director, sent over the following statement:
“The Board used the evidence presented at the hearing, the code sections, and the advice of their attorney to make their decision. Mr. Gilstrap’s attorney did not present his adjudicated 2004 case during the hearing. Once it was presented afterwards, the Board’s attorney agreed that it applied to this case and a consent order was prepared. Regarding Mr. Owens’ case, the Board had no authority to disregard a portion of the qualifications code section. The judge had more latitude to weigh the value of that part of the code against the totality of the candidate’s qualifications; however, the Board had no choice but to follow the code as written.”
Any cat owner will likely agree with Jane Pauley that “You can not look at a sleeping cat and feel tense.”
In an interview with the MDJ this week, U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler shared some of the things she was doing during the pandemic. One of the positive things about sheltering at home is that she’s gotten to see her cat more.
“I never get to see my cat, so that’s been a nice, pleasant opportunity,” she said.
Sandra the cat takes her name after Sandra Day O’Connor. Loeffler said Sandra, whom she acquired about 10 years ago, is from the Rockdale County Animal Shelter.
“Our Lord has written the promise of resurrection, not in books alone, but in every leaf in springtime,” said Martin Luther King Jr.
Around Town wishes you and yours a safe and joyous Easter.