In the first Cobb Chamber of Commerce luncheon since the Atlanta Braves won the World Series, an animated John Loud used words like home run and grand slam as he described Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta, an economic engine that rose from "a piece of dirt" less than a decade ago.
Before interviewing Braves Manager Brian Snitker (quite a coup to have him six days after his team won the championship), the chamber’s chairman ticked off numbers from the Cumberland Community Improvement District's annual report, the district in which the Braves reside.
In 1988, the total real estate investment value in the CID was $1.2 billion. By 2012, it was $4.2 billion. And from 2013 to 2020, the period in which the Braves built their home in Cobb, it’s grown to over $6 billion.
“So we’re talking another $2 billion plus in less than 7 years. So pretty remarkable to see what that halo effect is doing,” Loud said.
Other stats from the report:
- One million square feet of new office space;
- Three million new square feet of hotel and lodging;
- Four million new square feet of mixed-use residential.
There’s more outside the CID, of course, but Loud said that gives an idea of the economic engine purring away in the CID’s boundaries.
Think also of the collections from Cobb’s two 1% sales taxes, which go to the school system and county government. In the Cobb County government’s report delivered at the end of 2020, even in the midst of a pandemic, $550,000 went to the county and $550,000 in sales tax revenues went to the Cobb and Marietta school districts.
“That’s just one year,” Loud said, adding he can’t wait to hear how the SPLOST collections did in October and November given the crowds that surged into the Battery and ballpark.
Loud said the CID's $6 billion number doesn’t include TK Elevators or Papa John’s headquarters, which are not yet online. And in late December, SK Commercial Realty and the Braves announced three new buildings to be constructed by the Cobb Chamber building at 1100 Circle 75; to wit:
- An 18-story building with 400,000-square-feet of additional office;
- A 19-story building with 700 apartments; and,
- A 22-story building with 300 additional hotel rooms.
In addition, think of what has been announced by Brookfield over at Cumberland Mall, with two new high rises, another fire station and a transit station.
“The thing that’s amazing is (Braves Development CEO) Mike Plant was the lead on so much of this, and (former Cobb Chairman) Tim Lee said, 'I believe him, and I know he’s a man of his word,' and the Braves have delivered and they continue to deliver. The impact for our schools, our transportation, our parks and recreation, and a huge thanks for what you guys have done, and I know we’re still at the beginning.”
When the Braves announced they were coming to Cobb, critics cited a parade of horribles from taxes to traffic, Loud said, before flashing on the screen an AJC headline that read: “Gridlock Guy: Having hosted a World Series, it’s time to call Truist Park traffic plan a success.”
Loud said the chamber has set a record this year with its economic development arm, Select Cobb, citing 29 new projects, which represents over 3,400 new jobs and an additional $318 million that’s coming up.
“And remember folks, some people thought this was a bad idea.”
Loud called out Kennesaw State economics professor J.C. Bradbury, who’s been engaged in an Apache dance ever since the team's move, determined to prove what a terrible deal it is, jeering at those who disagree with him.
“I think somebody needs to reach out to J.C. and replace his calculator batteries or find some new slide rule to figure out how to calculate the success of what’s really going on here, and what you and your team have done for our county and our community for years to come,” Loud said to Plant.
Bradbury believes public financing of stadiums doesn't produce a good return for taxpayers. The main effect, he says, is consumers reallocating dollars they would have spent anyway from other local businesses to the stadium and businesses around the stadium. Property values haven’t increased in Cobb any faster than the rest of metro Atlanta, he says, and increases in sales tax revenue, about $3 million a year, still don’t make up for what the county invested.
The Journal contacted Bradbury, who has written on the economic impact of stadiums, for his response to Loud's comments. He said his findings are consistent with what other economists find, and pointed out that his studies are peer-reviewed by other economists, not funded by the chamber.
“So he doesn't need to be giving me any advice on that,” Bradbury said. “If he'd like to tell me how to put in an alarm system, maybe I'll listen to him, but when it comes to economic development, he has no clue.”
But back to Plant.
Before introducing Snitker, Plant remarked on the "eight short years" since they walked through what was then woods, talking about “what could be, and a vision that we had to create a very unique sports entertainment opportunity and change Cobb County, change north metro Atlanta, transform this area, create a legacy. It took a great deal of risk and obviously now we share in the rewards,” Plant said. “Tim Lee, he was one of the few government leaders I know all of us ever met that understood how to operate and think like a business: take risks, get the reward. Hopefully, it works out that way. I’d ask anyone in this audience if you disagree that eight short years later if it hasn’t, because we believe it has.”
With the pandemic, last year was a series of challenges as the players played in an empty stadium while fans watched from home.
“As we stand here today after winning this World Series, we believe by the end of this year we’ll have 10 million visitors and fans that have come to the Battery and Truist Park this year,” Plant said, noting record sales numbers for many of their tenants, signifying a launch pad for bigger things to come.
“The last weekend where we had games 3, 4, and 5 here, we had over 300,000 people here. You heard it before, our relationship with Cobb and public safety and the commissioners, they helped make that happen,” Plant said, thanking them for committing an additional $350,000 toward public safety during the World Series to keep people safe and traffic flowing smoothly.
“I can assure you as you’re sitting there in the front row,” Plant said to the commissioners, “you’re going to get that back quite a lot more than obviously you put in, and that’s where the recipe really starts to work.”
From the beginning, Plant said the Braves planned to create an economic impact. They also said they were going to bring a World Series back to Cobb County.
“I don’t think any of us would have thought it would happen this early. We’re here for a long, long time to come and so we expect to bring some more back here as well.”
ON THE RIGHT: Former U.S. Rep. Bob Barr is the speaker at the Cobb County Republican Women's Club's Saturday breakfast meeting. Barr, who serves as a National Rifle Association board member, will speak on the importance of the 2nd Amendment. There will also be active shooter training with the Cobb County Police Department. The breakfast, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., is being held at the Atlanta/Marietta Hilton Conference Center.
Thursday is Veterans Day. As Winston Churchill, a great friend to this nation, once said, "Never in the field of human conflict was so much owed by so many to so few." If you cross paths with a veteran, thank them for their service. And a list of Veterans Day events occurring in this county appears elsewhere in Wednesday's MDJ.
