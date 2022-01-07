It’s a game day weekend in Georgia, the last of the year and certainly the biggest since 2018 — the last time the Dawgs made it to a title game.
Most of the state, along with the sensible part of the country that’s weary of Alabaman rule, will be praying for the Red and Black to roll Monday night. They’ll be joined by a cheerleader from on high, according to former U.S. Sen. Saxby Chambliss.
“I don’t know what St. Peter has in the way of protocols,” Chambliss said Thursday at the memorial service for the late Johnny Isakson, “but I can tell you, next Monday night Johnny is going to be watching the Dawgs wear out Alabama.”
Chambliss, who said he first met Isakson in the fall of 1962 on the verdant lawns of Athens, shared some recollections from their time together.
“We became good friends early on. He was an SAE, and I was a Sigma Chi. But the Greek system in those days was so small that we had a lot of interaction between fraternities through athletics, parties, et cetera,” Chambliss said.
“As senators, we often introduced each other at various events, and when Johnny always introduced me, he would say we dated at the Phi Mu house together — not the same girl … It was a great time to be a student at the University of Georgia.
“In fact, I see some of our classmates around here in this congregation that took a four-year education and strung it out for another five years. Couple of you, six years. But Johnny and I lived the life to the fullest in those years. We were both together in the business school and shared an occasional class. Johnny was a great student, and his inclination of politics was early on when he was elected as president of SAE. During our years at UGA Coach Dooley showed up and revived our football program. College life in those days was really good,” he added to laughs.
During her turn to speak, Julie Mitchell, Isakson’s daughter, talked more of Isakson as dad, than as politician. “He came to my soccer games. He made the best barbecue ribs and super sandwiches. He taught me how to drive. He waited up for me to come home at night. He bought the keg for my college graduation party — Go Dawgs!”
Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve likely heard about the ongoing lawsuit between east Cobb’s Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church and the North Georgia Conference of the UMC. The short version is that Mt. Bethel wants to leave its denomination, while the denomination wants to preclude that and take over Mt. Bethel and its millions of dollars in assets.
One of Marietta’s elder statesmen of religion seemed to reference the dispute, contrasting it with the funeral of the late Johnny Isakson at an Atlanta Methodist church.
“I greatly appreciate the dignity and decorum with which Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, its Senior Minister and its staff conducted the memorial service yesterday for Senator Johnny Isakson,” wrote Sam Matthews, who spent 15 years at the pulpit of Marietta First United Methodist Church, on Facebook. “Their work was in sharp contrast to the antics of other United Methodist churches that have been in the news recently. The work of the PRUMC was an excellent statement to the community, assuring that some are more interested in grace and peace than in power and headlines.”
CANDIDACY: The old saw about embalming fluid being the only cure for elected office would seem to be at play in the case of Doug Stoner, the former Smyrna councilman and state senator who is now running for the seat held by state Rep. Erick Allen, D-Smyrna. Allen is leaving the seat to run for lieutenant governor.
In the 2012 election, Stoner was ousted from his Georgia Senate seat by Republican Hunter Hill, with Hill receiving 52.8% of the vote. Following his defeat, Stoner went on to become elected to the Smyrna City Council. State Rep. Teri Anulewicz, D-Smyrna, said the two of them served together on the council in 2016 and 2017.
The General Assembly recently redrew the boundaries of the Senate and House seats, a process it does every 10 years to accommodate population changes. Those districts go into effect next year and will be the ones any candidate running in the May 24 primary and November 8 general election runs for. Qualifying is the week of March 7-11.
Anulewicz said the new District 40 is fairly similar to the existing one. And as far as she knows, Stoner is the only one to have announced for it.
"It's still definitely a blue seat," Anulewicz said. "I think it would be tougher for a Republican to win. It's an easier lift for a Democrat. And you know, Doug is a very, very, savvy politician. He's been doing this a long time, and he is very, very good at that. He's very good at calculating the odds.
One of the odds in his favor is that he's represented the area before.
"There's a lot to be said for being a known commodity, and Doug is a known commodity. He has represented that district or parts of that district in the Senate and on the City Council for quite a while. He's relentless. You know Doug. He is relentless and he is tenacious. He has a mind for policy," she said.
Cobb GOP Chair Salleigh Grubbs says conversations are underway about fielding a Republican to run for the seat. As for Anulewicz saying it's a blue district, Grubbs said, "I wouldn't take that for granted. Whether it's a blue district or not, there are a lot of people who are not enamored with Mr. Stoner. So, I think it's something that could definitely have potential."
Grubbs mentioned the recent town hall held by the South Cobb Redevelopment Authority, a board Stoner chairs, where they unveiled plans to build affordable housing units at the site formerly occupied by the blighted Magnolia Crossing apartments, which were razed in 2016.
"I went to the meeting they had and it was very disturbing that they would not allow any questions. You know, shutting down a community is a bad thing," she said.
ON THE RIGHT: Guest speakers at the Cobb GOP's Saturday breakfast this weekend include former U.S. Sen. David Perdue, who is challenging Gov. Brian Kemp in the Republican primary, and Kelvin King, who faces Herschel Walker in the Republican primary before the nominee challenges U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock this fall. The program, which will be held at the Cobb GOP headquarters and also live streamed, begins at 8:30 a.m.
DEMS WITHOUT DOUGHNUTS: The Cobb Democratic Party's "Donuts with Democrats" event begins at 10 a.m. Saturday. Party Chair Jacquelyn Bettadapur said in-person seating is sold out, but given the pandemic, it was limited to 55. COVID protocols implemented include required full masking — nose and mouth covered at all times; doughnut and coffee service is suspended; full vaccination status respectfully requested. The program can also be viewed on Facebook Live or their YouTube channel. The guest speaker is Rep. Erick Allen, chairman of the Cobb Legislative Delegation, who will speak on redistricting and this year's legislative session with an assist from Sen. Michael Rhett, D-Marietta, and Rep. David Wilkerson, D-Powder Springs. Candidate speakers include two who plan to challenge U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene: Holly McCormack and Wendy Davis. Others include Chris Lanning for Cobb solicitor general and Stoner.
ENDORSEMENT: State Rep. Devan Seabaugh, R-Marietta, has endorsed Jake Evans’ campaign for the Sixth Congressional District, saying Jake will continue the strong legacy of conservative leadership in the Sixth District established by Newt Gingrich, Johnny Isakson and Tom Price.
“Georgia Republicans need new blood, new energy and a new generation of conservatives to step forward and begin to fight for our country, and Jake Evans is the best candidate to do that,” Seabaugh said. “As a healthcare executive, I appreciate that Jake will seek conservative solutions that provide affordable access to high-quality care while fighting the Democrats’ demand for a socialist approach. Our country is on the line, and we need Republican leadership that’s visionary and unafraid to stand up for our values.”
