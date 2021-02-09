Before he waded into horse trading underway at the Gold Dome, state Rep. Ed Setzler, R-Acworth, one of the speakers at the Cobb GOP’s monthly breakfast, shared how he was re-elected by the skin of his teeth.
A normal race for a seat in the Georgia House is a $60,000 to $75,000 endeavor. He raised and spent $160,000 while Democrats spent over $400,000 “to try and destroy me.”
Setzler came out on top by a mere 280 of the 30,098 votes cast, a margin of 50.47% over Democrat Kyle Rinaudo.
By contrast, Donald Trump received 48% of the vote in Setzler’s House District.
“Our election had to exceed what the president did,” Setzler said, noting not only did he have votes from the people who supported Trump, he had to have a sliver of swing voters who voted for Joe Biden.
“If I had simply followed the president I would have been beaten by a 25-year-old Georgetown graduate law student who’s a very slick, very good debater, and he would be dancing on my political corpse at the Capitol proposing AOC policies. So it’s the engagement, the sweat equity that makes the difference on the elections. I won by a 280 vote ‘landslide’ out of 30,000 votes cast, and that narrow, narrow margin is because of folks like you all getting out there and sweating in 95-degree heat and making it happen," he told the breakfast crowd Saturday.
Setzler, and state Sen. Bruce Thompson, R-White, who represents part of north Cobb, then gave an overview of the issues under discussion at the Gold Dome.
“The No. 1 issue this year at the Capitol undoubtedly is election reform,” Setzler said, promising the audience two things.
“I will guarantee you we will pass a bill this year that will make our system better. I will also guarantee you we will pass a bill that will not include things that everybody in this room wants.”
Setzler went on to speak of a bill filed this week that will put “appropriate boundaries'' on the governor’s emergency powers. As the law stands, when the legislature approves an emergency powers declaration, it runs indefinitely until the governor stops it or the legislature convenes to stop it. Convening the legislature is a complex process. The new bill would require a date certain for the emergency powers declaration to end with the legislature having to act to extend it. Part of the bill would also limit the scope of emergency powers. Setzler referenced California's handling of the pandemic and how aggressive that state has been in shutting things down.
“But for the election of Brian Kemp, which thankfully we did in 2018, a Gov. Stacey Abrams would have made Georgia California,” he warned.
Setzler said he was excited about his Right to Visit bill which would give families the right to see their loved ones in the hospital rather than the heart-wrenching accounts happening now where loved ones are banned from the hospital and in some cases have to watch through their phones as their loved ones die.
He praised a bill filed last week by Rep. Philip Singeton, R-Sharpsburg, which Setzler said is supported by conservatives and feminist groups. The bill stipulates that “only young women who are born as biological females can participate in female sports. People who are transitioning their identity to become females but are biological males have a crushing advantage over biological females," he said.
He called the bill common sense.
Setzler chairs the House Science and Technology Committee. His goal this term is for that committee to hold hearings to address two issues that have come up in the last year. One is to invite representatives of Dominion Voting Systems to come in and answers questions. The idea is for Dominion to “answer questions about the system to debunk the things that are not true and address the things that are.”
Another hearing he wants to hold is with social media giants Facebook, Twitter and YouTube to understand why free speech is being selectively edited by those platforms.
“I think there’s a very clear line about what’s illegal and not illegal,” he said. “In my mind, illegality should be prohibited.”
At the same time, "Why are we throttling things that are otherwise free speech selectively?" he asked, calling for a statewide conversation on the topic.
ENDORSEMENTS: Sue Everhart, former chair of the Georgia Republican Party, has endorsed Pamela Alayon of Marietta, the Cobb GOP's membership vice chair, in the election for the next chair of the Cobb GOP.
“I was the chairman with turning Georgia red. So I really feel like I understand what we need in Cobb County to turn Cobb County red again. And we’re going to do that, men and women, boys and girls,” Everhart said during the GOP breakfast.
Everhart said Alayon impressed her as a hard worker.
“Never met a stranger, and the most organized person I have ever met. And that’s what we need to lead us in Cobb County. Whoever is elected, I will support, but .. thank you for considering Pam as the next chairman of the Cobb Republican Party.”
Lisa Adkins, who chairs the 34th House District and is first vice chair of the 11th Congressional District, is also running to succeed Cobb GOP Chair Jason Shepherd.
Everhart also announced she was backing Shepherd in his race for state party chairman.
SPEAKER CIRCUIT: Marietta City Schools Superintendent Grant Rivera is the speaker at the Feb. 24 meeting of the Marietta Area Council of the Cobb Chamber of Commerce. Those wanting to attend in person must register by Feb. 19. To register or for more information visit the chamber website at www.cobbchamber.org.
The February 2021 speakers for the Kiwanis Club of Marietta have been announced.
- February 11th: Leo Manzo of the Scouts of America
- February 18th: Kristen Thompson, Marietta Mentoring for Leadership
- February 25th: Kevin McCorry II, VP operations, Rugby ATL
All club meetings will be held virtually for the month of February. For more information or to receive a Zoom invitation, please contact executive director, Pat Huey, at pathuey@comcast.net.
RECOGNITION: Visitors to Swift-Cantrell Park in Kennesaw may notice some colorful poles across from the picnic tables.
They have been installed to honor essential workers on the front lines fighting the coronavirus, according to the city.
The Kennesaw Art and Culture Commission partnered with Kennesaw Parks and Recreation and local artists to create five colorful and eye-catching garden art poles. Each art pole is uniquely painted on a wood post designed to thank essential workers and celebrate how the community has come together during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Art keeps us connected and strengthens our community. It is so important, especially in times of crisis,” said Madelyn Orochena, chair of the commission and project lead. “We are grateful for the strong partnership with the City of Kennesaw and, especially, Kennesaw Parks and Recreation, for their support and commitment to bring this project together.”
The poles are prototypes for a larger planned KACC initiative for additional garden art poles to be planted around the city.
BLACK HISTORY MONTH: The Cobb Branch of the NAACP will hold numerous events in honor of Black History Month, starting with two virtual open house events. The first will be on Health and Wellness 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday. The next will be on Economic Equality and Small Business Development 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20.
The Black history program, Profiles in Black and general membership meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, at The Strand Theater.
A conversation with law enforcement will take place during an in-person meeting Saturday, Feb. 27, at the branch office community room, 605 Roswell St., Marietta.
For more information, call 770-425-5757.
