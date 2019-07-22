Around Town expresses our condolences to the family of Audrey Beth Grizzle Tumlin, 34, of Atlanta, who died Saturday after a courageous six-month battle with brain cancer.
Audrey is the wife of Sig Tumlin and mother of 19-month-old George. She is the daughter-in-law of Marietta Mayor Steve and Jean Alice Tumlin.
A celebration of her life will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church on the campus of Emory University.
A visitation will also be held at Glenn Memorial from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to: Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.