By now everyone and their mother know that Cognia, the leading school accreditation entity in Georgia and the region, will conduct its “special review” of the Cobb County School District in August.
Also reported is how Cognia and its CEO, Mark Elgart, have refused to grant interviews as his firm reviews Gwinnett County Schools and as Cobb’s review approaches.
Cognia has also, in an apparent violation and misinterpretation of Georgia’s Open Records Act, refused to provide the 50 complaints that it says sparked the Cobb review, in tandem with a letter from three Democratic Cobb school board members — Charisse Davis, Dr. Jaha Howard and Leroy “Tre” Hutchins.
So it came as quite a surprise when another media outlet tweeted a photo of a “12-page ‘complaint summary report,’” allegedly summarizing the aforementioned 50 complaints.
The MDJ has requested that report but anticipates no change in the organization disclosing it, if past history is any indicator.
Did Cognia leak the document? Preferential treatment?
MDJ Senior Reporter Thomas Hartwell has for many weeks been working to get information from Cognia that longtime Georgia Press Association attorney David Hudson says the public and media are entitled to.
Cognia is paid with taxpayer money for the services it provides to the Cobb School District. Therefore, says Hudson, the organization’s documents are subject to Open Records requests.
Cognia’s response?
Cognia claims it is not an agency as the term is defined in Georgia code, and therefore its records are not subject to disclosure. (That’s another piece of information Hudson says is false).
That claim, Hudson said, shows Cognia spokeswoman Mariama Tyler is mixed up. She cites what can constitute an “agency” under the Open Meetings Act, while the MDJ questions whether documents can be obtained from Cognia. That question is governed by a different piece of code, Hudson said. That code defines public records to include documents “prepared and maintained or received by … a private person or entity in the performance of a service or function for or on behalf of an agency….”
“Thus,” says Hudson, “Cognia documents relating to services provided to the school system are public records.”
But let’s put that to the side for a moment, because Cognia’s Tyler also told Hartwell “the information you are looking for is available from the districts.”
We checked. No, it’s not.
The school district said, though it had also tried to get the 50 complaints described, it hadn’t been able to.
“While we know the four standards Cognia will be focused upon, we would love to better understand the 50 complaints. To date, we have not received them and have been told we can make that request through the lead evaluator for the special review team,” said John Floresta, the Cobb School District’s chief strategy and accountability officer. “In a District with more than 100,000 students, 200,000 parents, and a community of over 750,000, we collect feedback every day as part of our District improvement process. Better understanding these specific complaints will help us prepare for Cognia’s special review process and, like the thousands of other pieces of feedback we receive, will help us serve our community more effectively.”
Makes sense. How do you address the unknown? It’s literally shooting in the dark.
Cognia’s conduct and operations have raised eyebrows throughout Cobb’s leadership. State lawmakers, Cobb commissioners and business leaders all told the MDJ the news of the special review was puzzling and concerning.
State Rep. Erick Allen, D-Smyrna, called the announcement of the review “disturbing,” pointing to what far-reaching impacts a loss of school accreditation — if it comes to that — could have on the greater community.
State Sen. Lindsey Tippins, R-west Cobb, a former Cobb school board chair himself, said he had concerns over the lack of competition in the accreditation industry and the motivations behind the review after the district had received renewed accreditation just two years earlier. What’s changed since then but the election of three Democratic board members?
Cognia answers to no one. Its leadership is not elected, and it seems, with its near monopoly in the industry, that it has no accountability to the communities it holds its accreditation services over.
What a nice position to hold.
Yet Elgart’s cushy throne is under threat.
Some lawmakers say the General Assembly needs to take a closer look at what other options are available for public districts.
“Everyone is telling me we need better options, including the county and state leaders I’ve spoken to,” said state Rep. Ginny Ehrhart, R-west Cobb. “We can thank Cognia for this. Had Mark Elgart not so blatantly overstepped his bounds we might not have realized how he’s been using his unchecked power to further a social agenda and punish those that don’t comply with it.”
Ehrhart said she plans to introduce legislation in the Statehouse aiming to fix “the problems with accreditation in Georgia.”
She said the process is “well underway” and has strong support.
“There is no question that a private, unelected organization like Cognia, which wields power over our public schools, should not operate behind a cloak of secrecy and should not allow its actions to be influenced by a political or social agenda,” Ehrhart said. “What’s worse, Cognia has now branched out into the business of selling consulting services and programs to the very same school systems it accredits to help them ‘improve and stay in compliance.’ This is a flagrant conflict of interest and must stop.”
Ehrhart said Cognia has “made no secret of its political and ideological leanings,” accusing the organization of heeding the cry of the left with its review.
Anyone who takes even a cursory glance at Elgart’s Twitter feed can see where his political sympathies are. And they certainly aren’t friendly to conservatives.
“They took a bold step and hope we all sit quietly in the corner and don’t fuss,” she said. “That’s not going to happen.”
Ehrhart also called the 50 referenced complaints against the district “suspiciously coordinated,” and called using them as a justification for review “laughable.”
As several politicos observed this week, with so much scrutiny now on Cognia, and so much doubt over its motivations and why it won’t provide interviews, public records and answers to basic questions, how can its conclusions, whatever they be, possibly carry any credibility?
(1) comment
When are people going to realize the 3 democratic members have truly accomplished nothing to help the students. They argue over any difference of opinions. Never any compromise. Now this petty stunt puts the entire Cobb school system under a microscope just because they didn’t get what they wanted. Heaven help us if thy ever get a majority. Think hard when you vote on school board members. Democratic members will destroy the school system.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.