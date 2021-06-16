Critics of Cobb school board Chairman Randy Scamihorn’s resolution banning critical race theory from Cobb schools have honed in on an exchange between him and board member Leroy “Tre” Hutchins.
In that Thursday exchange prior to the vote banning critical race theory, Hutchins asked Scamihorn to define CRT, a definition missing from his resolution. Scamihorn demurred, saying Hutchins should have asked him that question prior to the meeting.
That opened him up to criticism from board member Charisse Davis and others, accusing him of leading the board into adopting a ban on something he didn’t know how to define.
Yet Scamihorn maintained this week he wouldn’t have changed his decisions, and that he hadn’t seen much blowback.
“I don’t feel bad. I’m not taking this personally,” Scamihorn said, adding that CRT had been plenty talked about nationally and statewide. (As the topic du jour in Republican circles, he’s not wrong there.)
He also said he’d been trying to keep his resolution to one page or less.
“In my professional opinion, it’s inappropriate in a classroom when you start to teach the tenets of CRT.”
Though Scamihorn said definitions of CRT vary, he also expressed little concern for whether teachers may unintentionally include CRT in their lessons and thereby expose them to sanctions from the district’s HR office.
“It does not go from teacher to HR. It goes from teacher to team leader or department chair to the principal,” he said. If the principal wants a review, there are several more steps above that, he said.
Bottom line, he said, is that there are several levels of oversight before a staff member faces real repercussions for an action, to make sure the incidents are taken on a case-by-case basis and aren’t ruled on incorrectly.
“The main thing is, stick with the curriculum and the standards — no problem.”
ROLL CALL: The conservative Club for Growth is out with a new scorecard of Georgia lawmakers, ranking their attendance for votes this legislative session.
It’s a mixed bag for Cobb lawmakers — State Rep. Ginny Ehrhart, R-west Cobb, leads the pack among members of the House, missing just 11 out of over 500 votes, or just 2% (the average in the House, CFG says, is around 10%). Her west Cobb colleague Ed Setzler, R-Acworth, had the 7th most missed votes of any House member, his buzzer being untouched 163 times. Erica Thomas, D-Austell, was right behind him, missing 148.
On the Senate side, Sen. Horacena Tate, D-Atlanta, missed all her votes due to medical treatment. But Cobb’s other senators fare quite well:
Jen Jordan, D-Sandy Springs — 10%
Michael “Doc” Rhett, D-Marietta — 9%
Lindsey Tippins, R-west Cobb — 6%
Bruce Thompson, R-White — 3%
…and rounding out the pack, tied with her colleague Jason Anavitarte of Dallas, was Kay Kirkpatrick, R-east Cobb, who missed just 5 votes out of 575.
CANDIDATE ANNOUNCEMENT: Another candidate has announced their intention to run for Marietta’s governing body. M. Carlyle Kent, a real estate broker, told us he will seek the Ward 5 seat, currently held by Reggie Copeland. Copeland has not responded to our questions asking whether he plans to seek another term.
Kent’s platform is focused around reducing crime, attracting economic development, working with the Marietta Housing Authority to provide affordable housing to public employees (police, fire, teachers, etc.), bettering education and increasing transparency.
A Virginia native, Kent told Around Town he has sold homes in metro Atlanta for 17 years and previously worked for Westinghouse, AT&T and others. He is a member of Zion Baptist Church.
RECOGNITION: The State Bar of Georgia honored the Cobb County Bar Association and its members during the annual meeting held this past weekend at Isle of Palms, South Carolina.
The Cobb Bar won the Award of Merit for voluntary bar associations with 500+ members. The award is presented to bar associations for their dedication to improving relations among local lawyers and devoting significant hours to serving their communities.
The Cobb Bar also won this year’s award for best website (www.cobbcountybar.org).
The awards were presented for the 2020-21 Bar year which began July 1, 2020. Serving as president of the Cobb County Bar during that time was Stephanie Steele of the Steele Law Firm in Marietta. The award was accepted by Cobb Bar president-elect, Soo Hong, of the law firm Blevins and Hong in Marietta. The Cobb Bar Younger Lawyers Division was presented with the Outstanding YLD Affiliate Award. This honor recognized the Cobb YLD for its positive impact on the community. Accepting the award was Cobb YLD past-president, Nicole McArthur of The Law Office of Nicole L. McArthur in Marietta.
Also honored at the annual meeting was Judge Toby Prodgers who received the Chief Justice Thomas O. Marshall Professionalism Award. The award is presented by the Bench and Bar Committee of the State Bar of Georgia and honors one lawyer and one judge who have continued to demonstrate the highest professional conduct and paramount reputation for professionalism. Prodgers recently retired from Cobb County State Court after serving the courts for 25 years, including serving as chief judge from 2009-2013. During the elections at the annual meeting, Cobb Bar Board of Governors member William Clemens Gentry was elected to the executive committee of the Board of Governors of the State Bar of Georgia. Gentry has practiced law in Georgia since 1986 focusing on divorce and family law. His practice, the Gentry Law Firm, is located in Marietta.
POLICING WITH VISION: Marietta Mayor Steve “Thunder” Tumlin shared praise of the Marietta Police Department on Facebook the other day.
Tumlin says that while attending church at Marietta First United Methodist Church for 9 a.m. service Sunday, he was told about an interaction that morning at Whitlock Avenue and the Loop. Officers had “pulled over a reported stolen vehicle without major incident.”
“Much appreciation and assurance was expressed for our MPD being vigilant 24/7 on our behalf and the efficiency of the timely resolve. Small things handled with MPD’s policing with a vision brings safety to our community.”
Tumlin thanked the MPD for their service and “watchful eye for our city.”
ON THE RIGHT: Bill Byrne, former chairman of the Cobb Board of Commissioners, sought to rally Republicans into taking back control of the county government in a Saturday talk to the Cobb GOP.
“At the local level, this present government as it is put together is taking far too much money from the people it is supposed to serve through taxation,” Byrne said. “It is taking far too much authority from you and the neighborhoods you live in through rezonings, and it is taking far too much freedom from you than you realize by the policies they adopt. And I believe passionately this is a**kicking time if I’ve ever seen it.”
True, the commission is not expected to raise the millage rate when it adopts its budget for the coming fiscal year. But the Cobb Tax Assessor’s office estimates the tax digest increased 5.5% in 2020.
“The millage rate will not be increased. Your property reassessments are. They are going up as much as 30%. Major tax increase through reassessments,” Byrne said. “A county government that cared about you, having gone through a pandemic, where many if not most of you lost your jobs or were significantly cut back, the last thing you need is to pay more taxes into local government for new programs.”
What they should be doing, just as Byrne did, is to reduce the millage rate to offset the increased revenue its taking in through higher assessments, thereby causing no tax increase to occur, he argued.
“This Board of Commissioners is just reverse. The monies they will generate will go into new social programs and increase in the implementation of regional transit on Cobb County’s taxpayers and citizens. That’s where the money is going. New programs coming forward that you don’t know about yet. But they’re coming.”
