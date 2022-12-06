At last month’s Development Authority of Cobb County meeting, Dan McRae — the authority’s on-call lawyer — mentioned there’d been a slight hiccup with the issuance of a record $1.6 billion in bonds for Lockheed Martin Marietta.
But, McRae assured the authority board members, it was all taken care of.
“All I’d like to say publicly is that we had a fleeting intervention, which has now gone away,” McRae said.
The board would later go into executive session to discuss the issue. Our gears started turning, until we thought of the man who’s been the authority’s most loyal opposition — east Cobb activist Larry Savage.
A vocal opponent of the authority’s tax giveaways, Savage was able to derail, for a moment at least, a 2018 bond package of $35 million for a Kroger at Terrell Mill and Powers Ferry roads (the ruling in his favor was later overturned by the Supreme Court of Georgia).
As suspected, he was back at it with the Lockheed deal.
“I was kind of late in the game,” Savage said. “It took me a while to make up my mind about it, but I decided I was going to oppose it for a variety of reasons — the usual ones, and ones that were kind of unique to the Lockheed Martin deal.”
Savage’s argument, among other points, was that he believed Lockheed would likely be buying back the bonds from the authority itself, meaning “the whole thing’s going to run on their (Lockheed’s) money.”
He added, “The Internal Revenue Service … has a rule that says that if you have a business transaction that doesn't have any real reason except it allows you to get a tax break, they call that a sham transaction. It has no purpose other than generating tax avoidance. And that's what these bond deals are. They're a sham transaction, because there's no purpose in the bond.”
"There's no reason for the bonds other than that, so it is a transaction whose existence is solely for the purpose of tax avoidance,” Savage argued.
Lockheed has argued the bonds and tax incentives will give the firm an edge when competing for future Pentagon contracts.
Savage said after he notified the Cobb Superior Court of his intent to object to the bond validation, he spent some time in conference with the folks at Seyfarth Shaw LLP, where McRae is a partner.
“They reassured me that the deal was sound, and it was essential to Lockheed Martin,” Savage said. “… And a day or two later, I got a call from an attorney for Lockheed Martin. He wanted to sit down and talk about it. So finally I agreed we'd meet Friday afternoon, at the Chamber of Commerce in a conference room there.
“… And we talked for a while, and they talked about a very compelling argument that it's desperate times for Lockheed Martin, that this was critical to their future, and they were having to compete very hard for these contracts, and that this would be the kind of thing that would make a difference for them,” Savage recalled.
“Now, of course, there's no way to test that argument. There's no way to really know how critical it is, or if the only thing hanging in the balance is whether he gets a bonus next year — I don't know,” Savage said.
Savage said he was initially “wishy washy” about objecting to begin with, and after the sit-down with the lawyers, decided it wasn’t worth the trouble of getting dragged into a public fight with one of Cobb’s biggest employers.
“I came to the conclusion after all the discussion and listening that this was not a good hill to try to die on,” Savage recalled.
A fleeting intervention, as McRae put it.
LEAVE ME OUT OF IT: The referendum to incorporate Mableton passed last month, but some residents are already making a dash for the exits and doing all they can to stay out of Cobb’s newest city.
As the Journal reported the day after the referendum passed, a group of south Cobb residents included in the Mableton boundaries are seeking to de-annex their neighborhoods from the city before it gets off the ground. One of two ways land can be de-annexed from a city is through an act by the General Assembly.
State Rep. David Wilkerson, D-Powder Springs, is encouraging other residents opposed to inclusion in Mableton to sign a petition in favor of de-annexation.
"Hundreds have already signed," Wilkerson wrote on Twitter Friday.
He and others hosted petition signing events Friday and Saturday, and plan to do so again next weekend.
Christie Lynn, one of the most outspoken south Cobb residents against Mableton cityhood, said nearly 800 people have signed the petition in the Birney 02 precinct, an area surrounding the intersection of Hicks Road and the East-West Connector where 70% of voters voted "no" in the referendum.
“We want to be able to show the legislators that not only did we vote against the measure, but we do not want to be part of the city and we want control over where we live and we do not want to be incorporated when the city forms this spring,” Lynn said.
Wilkerson told the MDJ Monday he plans to present legislation in the General Assembly requesting approval for residents to de-annex from Mableton.
“It really is driven based on two things,” Wilkerson said. “One, primarily how people voted, I mean, if you’re voting 60% … 70% percent no, then I think that makes a strong case. And then two, I think this petition is just kind of bringing awareness to people to let them know that they need to encourage the legislature to re-look at the city boundaries and their desire to not be forced into a city.”
POWER OF THE PRESS: It was the Friday after Thanksgiving and the start of the giving season when the Journal published a Guest Column on the Opinion Page headlined “Here’s how you can help the people of Ukraine.”
The piece was penned by Emory Morsberger, a Lilburn man, former state legislator and CID director, who recently traveled to the war-torn country to deliver much-needed medical supplies.
Morseberger was so moved by the challenges the country faced and the undaunted spirit of the Ukrainian people that he continued the effort, and upon returning to the U.S. started a campaign under the banner HelpingUkraine.us.
In his column, Morsberger outlined the needs of a people who must endure the bombing of their homeland by Vladimir Putin’s Russia. He also detailed ways we all could help.
One MDJ reader, in particular, was moved by the plea and donated $10,000 to the cause. So moved by this act of kindness from someone he’d never met, Morsberger reached out to the benefactor.
The phone conversation, according to Morsberger, went something like this:
“The donor told me ‘I’m 70 years old and I’ve had a marvelous life, and I feel it’s time for me to give something back. That’s why I donate, but no one’s ever called me to thank me for such a gift. I really appreciate it. What else can I do for you?’”
Morsberger didn’t hesitate to share HelpingUkraine.us’s latest campaign to send generators to hospitals and schools in the Odessa area, where there is no electricity and the effects of the war have been devastating.
“How much do you need?” the man inquired.
“We’re looking for $30,000,” Morsberger responded.
“I’ll give you the $30,000,” the man said.
Thanks to this man’s generosity, generators are now on their way, and this winter will be a bit warmer for some of the people of Ukraine.
You can help, too. Go to HelpingUkraine.us to find out how.
