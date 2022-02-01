It was a pep rally at the monthly luncheon of the Cobb County Republican Women's Club as former Marietta Mayor Bill Dunaway led the crowd in cheers with special guest and U.S. Senate hopeful Herschel Walker in attendance, celebrating UGA's National Championship win.
Dunaway, who cheered for UGA in the late '50s and early '60s, led the crowd gathered at the Hilton Marietta Conference Center in such chants as “Hey, hey, ho, ho, come on Herschel, let’s go!”; “Rip 'em up, tear 'em up, give 'em h---, Herschel!” and “Glory, glory to old Georgia, and to h--- with Georgia Tech!”
Walker, meantime, tossed out balls and T-shirts to the crowd, and gave a talk on the "Rocky" movies about not giving up.
“I thought it was an excellent message,” said Cobb Board of Education Chairman David Chastain, who took “a point of personal indulgence, please” in addressing the crowd and Walker by saying, “And this is just going to sound so good: Senator Walker ...”
The crowd roared back its approval.
Chastain got a broad smile out of Walker as he recounted a story that occurred in the early 1980s, while dining with friends at a BBQ joint near Athens. Walker was at a nearby table. Chastain said a woman wanted Walker’s autograph, but was too shy to ask, so Chastain gallantly volunteered to obtain it for her.
“So I got a napkin and I went over to Herschel and said, ‘Would you mind signing this napkin?’ and gave it to her.”
Chastain said he’s always wondered if she kept the autograph.
Walker was circled for photographs and handshakes before and after the program by enthusiastic attendees.
Lori Geary raised the topic of Walker's unconventional campaign approach on The Georgia Gang's Sunday program, observing that Walker is way out in front with 81% among likely Republican supporters. With such a lead, will he have to do any debates? The panelists weighed in.
"He is holding back as far as making lots of policy statements that is true," said panelist Martha Zoller. "He's studying the issues, but when you're at 81% you can go to Free Chapel Worship Center and speak to 5,000 people .... He doesn't need mainstream media. I'm happy he comes on and does my program, but right now he doesn't need mainstream media to get his message out. There will be some debates. I predict he'll do the Loudermilk-Young Debate, but he's not going to have to do a lot of other debates."
ON TAXES AND PERDUE: Over the weekend, former U.S. Sen. David Perdue, who hopes to be Georgia's next governor, held a campaign event at Williamson Brothers Bar-B-Q in Marietta where he argued, among other things, about the need for Georgia to eliminate the state income tax.
“If we don’t do it, we’re going to continue to lose our competitive edge,” Perdue said. “Tennessee, Texas, Florida … none of those have a state income tax.
How, the MDJ asked the Georgia Budget & Policy Institute, were these other states able to pull this off?
Danny Kanso, GBPI senior policy analyst, said the state income tax is the foundation of Georgia's revenue system.
"States without income taxes rely on various models built on sales tax, property tax, excise taxes on things like oil and gas and tourism to maintain their state budgets," Kanso said. "Eliminating the state's income tax would devastate Georgia’s ability to fund health care, public education and other core functions of the state government, while likely resulting in a net tax increase for the vast majority of Georgians. The income tax is not only the state’s largest and most stable source of revenue, but it has also powered Georgia’s recovery from the pandemic-induced recession that less than two years ago forced billions in budget cuts that state leaders are still working to restore."
DESIGNATED HITTER: Calling all Braves superfans: former Marietta Councilman Van Pearlberg is in with a review of the Braves’ 2022 “fantasy camp.” The Marietta personality spent a few days at the Braves’ training camp in North Port, Florida, where fans can pay a hefty price tag to practice and mingle with former Braves.
“When you go there, I have to tell you, you know, you're a little intimidated because you're meeting these guys who your only connection really is seeing them on television,” Pearlberg said. “They are the most personable and friendly individuals you'd ever want to meet.”
Around 60 to 70 fans attended this year’s fantasy camp, Pearlberg said, including the former councilman and his sons, Richard and Scott.
Participants do drills and practice with former Braves players. Split up into teams, the fans play two games per day. The Braves also feed you, house you, and outfit you with custom uniforms and other Braves swag.
“We had a blast, we had an absolutely wonderful time,” said Pearlberg, who now works for the state as deputy attorney general of the Medicaid Fraud Division.
Pearlberg and sons met and trained with the following former Braves: Terry Pendleton, Sid Bream, Greg McMichael, Nick Green, Marcus Giles, Kris Medlin, Eddie Perez, Steve Avery, Pete Smith, Brian Jordan, Mike Bielecki and Marvin Freeman.
Other highlights were seeing the 2021 Commissioner’s Trophy up close and meeting John Schuerholz, the former Braves president. Pearlberg plans to return next year.
So, in those games against other attendees, how did Pearlberg fare?
“I did pretty good,” said Pearlberg, adding that he can’t field balls at his age, and that he played as a designated hitter. “As a matter of fact, at the end … we had what they call the awards dinner. And I won the senior most valuable player … There was one guy there that was 80 years old, I'll be 71 next week, there was another guy who was 70, and then you have some other people who were in their 60s … and I was shocked.”
Speaking of baseball, it remains to be seen whether the current Braves will report to training camp, though. Pitchers and catchers are supposed to report Feb. 15, but the MLB lockout has put all of that on ice …
