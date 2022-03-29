The MDJ sat down with Gov. Brian Kemp at his Cumberland campaign office Tuesday to ask him about the issues of the day and how his reelection campaign was going.
One of the questions we asked Kemp concerned the botched review the Cobb School District was recently subjected to by its accreditation firm, Cognia. State Sen. Lindsey Tippins, R-west Cobb, has passed a bill out of the Georgia Senate that would reform the way accreditation companies review Georgia’s public schools. The bill is now under consideration in the Georgia House. The Journal asked Kemp what he thought about Georgia’s accreditation process and if changes were needed to avoid the kind of sloppiness that occurred in Cobb.
“I know we’re continuing to work with the legislators on that issue, so I don’t want to get too far in the weeds on the negotiations that are going on, but we’re glad to be working with them on that issue. I think what’s happening in Cobb County, from what I know about it, is ridiculous. I mean, I think the accreditation issue needs to be looked at to bring more fairness to it and less ambiguity, so we’re certainly glad to be working with Sen. Tippins. I know it’s been a mess up there,” Kemp said.
So how is his campaign going?
“Well, look, the campaign’s going great. We’ve raised an historical amount, record-breaking amounts of money for the campaign, but we need more to beat Stacey Abrams, which is my ultimate goal to keep her from being governor or president. You know, last cycle we raised $26 million. This cycle we got to double that to compete with her and the Hollywood money, and the George Soros money that we know is going to be coming, and money that we won’t even know about that’s being filtered to her third party groups that’s allowed her from going from owing the IRS 30-something thousand dollars to now buying $2 million homes. So we know that’s coming. We’re prepared for that. We’ve also raised a lot of money to fight this primary with, and we’re continuing to raise more. ... We’re getting great feedback because people want a governor that has done what they said they would do," Kemp said, listing various accomplishments under his tenure from reopening the economy to his election reform bill to tackling violent crime.
“The AJC made fun of me three and a half years ago when I was running about creating a gang strike force. Now they’re writing about crime and gangs literally every day in the Atlanta paper, which is justifying why we were doing that," he said.
Kemp said he knew there was a problem at the time from speaking with sheriffs, prosecutors and police chiefs. (One thinks back to when then-Cobb District Attorney Vic Reynolds told the MDJ there were gangs in every high school in Cobb County.)
“Really fulfilling my promises that I made on the campaign and that’s what people want, and I think the further we move from the pandemic and the 2020 election, people are really getting back to focusing on, ‘Gosh, I had forgotten you had done this, and done that, and you were doing that. That’s exactly what you told us you would do, so people are excited, and they are fired up, and they’re ready to win this primary. We’re not taking that for granted, but ultimately we’ve got to beat Stacey Abrams and I’m the candidate that can do that, not the person who lost to Jon Ossoff (Perdue).”
Why does Kemp believe he can beat Abrams?
“Because I’ve got the record to beat her and people know who Stacey Abrams is now. You know, they didn’t know who she was in the last election.”
Who is she?
“She’s an activist. She has an agenda of what you’re seeing in Washington, D.C., right now. You know, she’s the person that criticized me for opening the economy. She’s the person that criticized me when we started getting our kids back in school. She would be the person that would close our churches in the middle of a pandemic, which I never did. She’s the person that’s not stood with our men and women in law enforcement, and I have. She’s the person that would ruin our economy. Day 1, our economy would start tanking whereas I have kept us the No. 1 state in the country to do business. We had a record year economically last year, and we’ve almost surpassed in a half a year what we did last year this year.”
How much does Kemp think he needs to raise to beat Abrams?
“A lot. How much you got?”
ROADS AND CITYHOOD: East Cobb’s Larry Savage forwarded over an email in which he asked county spokesman Ross Cavitt about the relationship with the roads the county is in charge of and the various cityhood initiatives.
“I think I heard someone (DOT Director?) say tonight that new cities will take ownership of local roads within their jurisdictions and that this is by operation of law, not choice. The cities then are responsible for upkeep and improvements. Is that correct? If so, can you also provide a reference to applicable state law?” Savage asked Cavitt.
Cavitt emailed him back to say the county’s legal and transportation departments had sent him the following statement a while back.
“I’m posting the entire Title 36 on the cityhood webpage later as soon as get logged back into the server," Cavitt wrote.
"36-31-7.1. Ownership and control of county road rights of way.
"When a new municipal corporation is created by Act of the General Assembly, the new municipality shall assume the ownership, control, care, and maintenance of county road rights of way located within the area incorporated unless the municipality and the county agree otherwise by joint resolution.
"This Code section shall apply to any new municipal corporation created by Act of the General Assembly on or after April 15, 2005," Cavitt said in his email.
Around Town forwarded the email exchange to state Rep. Ginny Ehrhart, R-west Cobb, the author of the bill allowing residents to decide on May 24 whether to create the city of Lost Mountain, to see what she thought of Cavitt's response. Ehrhart answered in the following statement:
"The county has 'cherry picked' a line from code to present a false impression to citizens that the new cities will be forced to create their own DOTs. This is incorrect. The General Assembly's legislative counsel and the Carl Vinson Institute of Government at UGA have both weighed in on this point and have been very clear with the facts. As with other services that the county will continue to provide (police and fire, for example, in the case of Lost Mountain) road maintenance will continue unhindered and uninterrupted through an intergovernmental agreement between the city and the county. This is common practice and how it works with the majority of the hundreds of cities across Georgia in which counties maintain the roads. I spoke with legislative counsel directly and was told they are unaware of any case in Georgia where a county has refused to enter into an IGA to continue road maintenance after the formation of a city. Refusal to do so would mean the county's loss of millions of dollars of tax revenue that is currently paid by residents for road maintenance. This will not happen and there is no precedent for doing so (unless the chairwoman is attempting to force damage on the county to prove a point?) To be clear, the city of Lost Mountain will not be assuming road maintenance nor creating a DOT. Residents already pay for this service through their current taxes and will continue to do so. I can speak for the many Lost Mountain residents who have contacted me this week when I say they do not appreciate the county's attempt to yell 'Boo!' especially when it's done using our tax dollars to actively campaign against the proposed cities under the guise of 'education.'"
PODCAST: Around Town's go-to wizard on political science matters, Kerwin Swint, director of Kennesaw State University's School of Government and International Affairs, is out with a new podcast episode about the war in Ukraine.
The show, “Political Futures,'' focuses mainly on domestic politics, but in the latest installment brings KSU profs together to discuss the Russian invasion and “the implications for Europe, the U.S. and the rest of the world.”
Guests are Jack Moran, KSU professor of political science and international affairs and a specialist on Russia and international policy, and Thomas Rotnem, KSU expert and researcher of Russian domestic and foreign policy, as well as professor of international affairs.
TOWN HALL: Taking a page from the playbook of other elected pols, Cobb DA Flynn Broady will host a town hall Wednesday evening, where he plans on recapping his first year in office.
Broady was part of the blue wave that washed over Cobb in November 2020. AT expects town hall attendees will hear a lot of what Broady told MDJ reporter Chart Riggall in a recent sit-down.
“For nonviolent offenders, I’m doing everything I can to restore them back to the community, make them productive citizens, to reduce recidivism rates, to make our community safer,” he told Riggall. At the same time, his office is “focused on those dangerous people … to make sure we keep them off the street, and get them in jail.”
Those interested can head to Switzer library at 6 p.m. for a meet-and-greet. The town hall will begin “promptly at 6:30 p.m. and end promptly at 7:30pm.”
THAT FAMILIAR BUZZ: “Today, we stand here in front of several locally built aircraft,” intoned Brad Hawkins, of the Aviation History and Technology Center. Speaking over the wind, he addressed the crowd that had gathered at the technology center to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the groundbreaking of the Bell Bomber plant, which eventually became the Lockheed Martin plant that, to this day, employs thousands of Cobb residents.
“The C-130 behind me is a predecessor of those still rolling off the assembly line and flying overhead,” he continued. “Can you imagine how different our lives would be without that sound?”
A chuckle in the crowd. “Quiet,” scoffed a man standing behind an MDJ reporter, apparently speaking for attendees who could, in fact, imagine life without — as Hawkins went on to describe it — “that familiar buzz.”
