It was an unlikely friendship — a mailroom clerk who aspired to be a police officer and an attorney working in a government office.
But Richard Jewell and Watson Bryant formed a bond, one that Jewell would rely on heavily when thrust upon the global stage as the suspect in the 1996 Olympics bombing.
Bryant told the story of the improbable alliance as guest speaker of the Kiwanis Club of Marietta last week. He also shared Hollywood tales of his involvement with the Clint Eastwood biopic “Richard Jewell,” released last year.
When Jewell went from the hero who discovered the bomb in Centennial Park to the villain who planted it in the eyes of the FBI, the media — and subsequently the world, he called on his friend Watson Bryant for help.
“Richard and I became friends when there was no reason to be friends. Right? Except I liked him. He was a younger guy and he thought I was funny and he would hang around my office and I would give him a ride home from work. And after a while, you know, we’d go from the Russell Building downtown where our … office was and we’d go over to the Omni and we’d eat lunch at Chick-fil-A.”
It wasn’t until 17 years after the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta that Bryant got a call about the movie. He, his wife Nadya and Bobi Jewell, Richard’s mother, contracted with and were compensated by the studio. But they heard nothing else for five years.
“We think the deal is dead ... and then we get a phone call from our agent (in the summer of 2018).”
This time, Clint Eastwood had purchased the rights to the story and was ready to tell Jewell's story.
“Richard Jewell” had its Atlanta premier Dec. 10, 2019 and Bryant says it was a night he’ll never forget, with the viewing and after parties. “I can tell you that Kathy Bates (who played Bobi Jewell) is my kind of woman. She is a lot of fun. You can sit at the bar with her." He also buddied up with the other stars, Nina Arianda who played Bryant’s wife Nadya, Sam Rockwell, who played Bryant, and of course, the producer/director Clint Eastwood.
Bryant described Eastwood as a genuinely nice guy. He said he and his wife were invited to Centennial Park the night the crew filmed there. He said it was a long, exhausting night for the movie staff, Eastwood included. After shooting was finished early the next morning, the Hollywood legend stuck around to meet with fans.
“When the shooting is over, he's exhausted. But every single person (there were close to 700 extras on the set) who wanted a picture with him, got it. He stood there for 45 minutes. He’s your old-style, good guy, Hollywood actor.”
Bryant regrets his friend, who died at age 44 from health complications, never got to see the film. Richard Jewell was an Eastwood fan and would have loved the way the film turned out.
“We got the best guy on earth to tell Richard’s story,” Bryant said of Eastwood.
Jack Gillooly on ESPN
Prior to Saturday, the last time the Army-Navy game played at West Point was in 1943. The starting defensive tackle in that game was 100-year-old Jack Gillooly, who was interviewed about it on ESPN and CBS over the weekend. Gillooly served and was wounded on the USS Columbia in the largest naval battle in WWII, Leyte Gulf. He flew in combat during the Korean War and Cuban Missile Crisis and commanded the USS Wasp aircraft carrier, retiring after a 30-year career in the Navy.
GO NAVY, BEAT ARMY! A 100-year-old veteran with family ties to Cobb County was front and center on the ESPN and CBS networks over the weekend, prior to the annual Army-Navy football contest played Saturday.
Jack Gillooly, a lineman who played both sides of the ball for the U.S. Naval Academy’s football squad in the 1940s, was featured in a pre-game interview on the television sports network. Gillooly is the grandfather of MDJ Senior Editor Jon Gillooly (a contributor to the Around Town column who didn't write this item).
Grandfather Jack was playing strong-side tackle for the Midshipmen in 1943, the last time the Army-Navy game was played at West Point up until Saturday’s matchup.
Navy was 7-1, entering the 1943 game played under wartime restrictions.
One of Gillooly’s lasting memories was tackling Army’s future Heisman winner Glenn Davis behind the line of scrimmage.
“I won't say I tackled him. We just collided and down he went,” Gillooly recalled. "They had to punt, we got the ball, took it down and scored. They were never in the game.”
Final score of that 1943 game: Navy 13, Army 0.
World War II soon moved Gillooly to a new field of competition, the deck of the USS Columbia — a Cleveland-class light cruiser operating in the Pacific. Gillooly suffered burns to his face and hands from three successive kamikaze attacks, but fared better than dozens of his fellow midshipmen who lost their lives.
“I saw there were dying men on the deck. I remember seeing one guy, a sailor I knew … he was a radar man ... He'd been hit by shrapnel and his chest was open and I could see his heart. I could see the heart itself beating. You have to control your emotions and you have to do what you've been trained to do. Now that's the key to combat,” Gillooly said in the ESPN piece.
The ESPN narrator closed with this message: “A career that helped shape history. A life that's lasted a century. And even now, Jack Gillooly has a message for the first Navy team to play at West Point since he did — 77 years ago:
“You're going to remember this, the rest of your life. Give all your heart you have to the game. Go Navy, beat Army ... just like a drum.”
Not to his liking, the Army Black Knights on Saturday reversed the shutout of the game Jack played 77 years ago. Final: Army 15, Navy 0.
The 4-minute piece on Jack Gillooly is available on the ESPN website: https://tinyurl.com/yauugsy5.
The CBS segment is available here: https://tinyurl.com/y9h8y5sk.
RIP: The East Cobb Library is mourning the loss of manager Ansie Krige, who led that branch of the county’s public library system since it opened in the Parkaire Landing Shopping Center in 2010.
News of Krige’s Dec. 5 passing topped east Cobb Commissioner Bob Ott’s weekly newsletter. Her death was unexpected, according to Ott.
The East Cobb Library is one of the system’s busiest locations.
“She was known as an advocate for education, health, and positive social connections for the East Cobb community,” Ott said in the newsletter, and patrons “regularly sought her out during their visits to the library to share in conversations about family, literature, animals, and more.
“Known as a gracious host to library patrons, guest authors and speakers at the library, Mrs. Krige developed innovative programs and built a library collection aligned with community needs. Among the signature programs for the library system she developed is the Senior Wellness Series offering exercise, yoga, physical therapy assessments and more to capacity crowds of senior citizens.”
A private celebration of her life will be held in Denver. In lieu of flowers, the Krige family requests donations in memory of Ansie Krige to the Humane Society.
