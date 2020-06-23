In a surprise to no one who's been tuned in to the ongoing soap opera that is the Cobb school board, member Jaha Howard has called his colleague Randy Scamihorn's resolution condemning racism so inadequate he felt the need to present his own.
"My colleague’s draft is long on comfortable, self-congratulatory language," Howard said. "It’s short on acknowledgement of institutional, systemic racism and a commitment to listening, learning and bold anti-racist action."
Politicos say if anyone knows about comfortable, self-congratulatory language, it's Howard, who ever since his school board election has positioned himself as the bride at the wedding, pivoting centerstage in an attempt to maneuver into higher office.
One influential Cobb County lawmaker told AT he found it awfully rich that Howard had set himself up as a moral compass given his history of published homophobic and misogynistic remarks. The lawmaker was referring to an article published by the Georgia Voice, in which the publication unearthed social media comments Howard had made about women and gay people, remarks many believe are what caused him to lose the race against Jen Jordan for a seat in the Georgia Senate.
But back to Howard's resolution, which says that systemic racism and racial prejudice, especially against Black and brown people, has "a complicated history and devastating legacy in Georgia and Cobb County."
The resolution calls for a commitment to "urgent comprehensive action items," including "district-wide listening, district-wide learning, and targeted anti-racist programs and policy."
Scamihorn's resolution, meanwhile, addresses the "tragic events that have recently occurred across the country," and makes reference to the Cobb County School District having “long been a diverse organization that has a reputation for employing men and women of the highest ethical standards that understand and are taught the importance of equal treatment to every citizen and student.”
It also notes that staff receive more training than what is required by the state.
At the same time, board Vice Chairman David Banks has expressed his apathy for the entire resolution business. Banks said policies and procedures already in place in the district to address incidents of racism, which he says are isolated and not systemic, are working just fine.
Banks, who easily won his June 9 primary election against two Republican challengers, also said while he'd received 40 to 50 emails pushing for anti-racism measures, that is "a drop in the bucket" compared to the 200,000 district parents he and others represent.
"That tells me there's nothing to this. There's no overwhelming support," he said.
If the school board passes a resolution condemning racism on Thursday, it will become at least the fifth governing body in the county to do so, resolutions being the fashionable thing to do this season for preening elected officials wanting to show the public how "woke" they are.
The board will begin virtual meetings at 10 a.m. on Thursday. To watch what will surely be a lively discussion, visit www.cobbk12.org/board/meetingonline.aspx or tune into CobbEdTV on channel 24 for Comcast cable customers and channel 182 on Charter cable.
EDUCATION CUTS: As state lawmakers continue to work toward a statewide budget that will prove agreeable to both parties, they are also looking for ways to save money. With the COVID-19 pandemic came a substantial loss of revenue as business and school closures meant the economy nearly ground to a halt. The budget will reflect that, with around $2.6 billion in cuts expected, $1 billion of which could come from K-12 education.
In the meantime, state agencies have been preparing for cuts and have been brainstorming on how to accomplish that.
Cobb school board members Jaha Howard and Charisse Davis recently shared a suggestion from the left wing Georgia Budget & Policy Institute on how to gain revenue as the state looks to make cuts due to the pandemic.
The GBPI suggests the state can collect $1.3 billion immediately by:
- Raising Georgia’s tobacco tax to the national average, raising up to $600 million per year.
- Trimming back the $9.8 billion in annual tax breaks, credits and loopholes offered in Georgia.
- Eliminating Georgia’s “double deduction” tax break for high earners, to raise up to $175 million per year.
Davis posted the suggestions with a call to action: “There are ways for the state to increase revenue and limit the impact on our children. Call on your state legislators to do the right thing.”
State Sen. Lindsey Tippins, who serves on the Senate Education and Youth Committee and chairs the Higher Education Committee, agreed and disagreed with points in the GBPI’s suggestions.
Tippins said there is likely money to be recovered by cutting back on some of the state’s tax breaks and incentives, such as the film tax credits that movie-makers and the like are eligible for when they film in the state. The senator called for a serious reconsideration of the film tax credit program after an audit by the Georgia Department of Audits and Accounts revealed early this year that the program appeared to be hemorrhaging money.
“So far, there’s been no appetite to address that. I personally feel like that’s an area that the state’s probably not getting back its return on investment,” he said. “I think even some of the studies have shown we may be getting $250 million a year benefit out of it, and it’s costing us $930 (million), so you have to ask yourself the question, ‘Where’s the economy in that?’”
On the other hand, Tippins called “negligible” the amount of money that would likely be brought in by a raising of the tobacco tax in the state.
The Cobb Board of Elections met Friday to certify the results of the June 9 primary, hear from the county’s elections director and take comments from the public. The meeting was virtual and a video was broadcast live via WebEx.
Given the statewide concussion that was the June 9 primary, the board must have anticipated the comments. Several callers, firm but polite, expressed their frustration at long lines and the occasional incompetent poll worker.
Firm, but polite. With one exception.
“First of all, I want to know: Did all of you guys suffer a head injury?” began Mr. George Balbona.
Hand-marked paper ballots, an incompetent poll worker, inadequate training — Balbona let the board have it, pausing only to let one of its members know he didn’t appreciate what he was seeing.
“Fred, smiling — it's just really not the right thing for the president of Cobb (elections board) to be doing right now,” he said, addressing Fred Aiken, the board’s vice chair. “You've been having that stupid smile on your face all day.”
Balbona ended his comments by calling the long lines on election day “chaos by design” and, in a sing-song voice, telling the board to have a nice day.
APPOINTMENTS: The State Bar of Georgia has a new Cobb County resident leading its 52,000 members, and another stepping up to lead the bar’s younger lawyers.
Attorney Dawn Jones, managing member of The Firm of Dawn M. Jones, LLC in Atlanta and a resident of Cobb, has been installed as the 58th president of the bar last Saturday.
Jones has previously served as secretary and treasurer of the State Bar, as a member of its executive committee and, for the past year, as president-elect. She is also a past president of the Georgia Association of Black Women Attorneys, a past president of Atlanta Legal Aid Society, a past chair of the State Bar of Georgia Advisory Committee on Legislation and a past chair of the State Bar of Georgia Unauthorized Practice of Law Committee for District Five. Her practice focuses on plaintiffs in personal injury cases.
Jones succeeds Darrell Sutton, partner at Marietta-based Sutton Law Group.
In related news, Marietta native Elissa Haynes, partner at Drew Eckl & Farnham LLP in Atlanta became president-elect of the bar’s Young Lawyers Division.
Haynes earned her undergraduate degree from the University of Georgia and her law degree from Loyola University New Orleans College of Law. She lives in Chamblee.