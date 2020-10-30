What will Tuesday election results reveal? With so much propaganda out there from candidates, commercials and campaign operatives, Around Town turned to elections specialist Kerwin Swint to separate the wheat from the chaff.
Swint, a political scientist at Kennesaw State University, is already on record projecting President Donald Trump will carry Georgia.
He also says it’s very likely Cobb County will see another blue wave.
Cobb was soaked with the first blue wave in 2016 when the county went for Hillary Clinton. The wave got even bigger in 2018 when Democrat Stacey Abrams, running for governor, won the county.
"It really is trending blue, and frankly, that endangers a lot of Republican candidates: county offices, legislative offices, you know, the trend lines are a threat, there’s no doubt.”
The only thing Swint believes could slow the wave is if the Trump campaign is able to convince everyone and their sister to turn out for him.
“If Trump can have a huge turnout for the presidential it could possibly drag people across the finish line who originally would suffer defeat,” he said.
That’s not to say Republicans can’t win.
“They can win. The right candidates. The right message. Enough money. They can still be competitive, but it’s a challenge for them, no doubt."
SHERIFF'S RACE: Looking at the race between Republican Sheriff Neil Warren and Cobb Police Maj. Craig Owens, a Democrat, it would seem the sheriff is in trouble. Warren doesn’t just have a county trending blue to worry about. He has the added burden of being in the headlines for the past two years due to inmates who have died while in his custody.
“It’s a PR nightmare. And it’s a lot to overcome,” Swint said.
That former Georgia Attorney General Sam Olens, libertarian Trump supporter Lance Lamberton and the local Fraternal Order of Police lodge are all backing Owens is not a good sign for Warren.
CHAIRMAN'S RACE: Turning to the race for chairman of the Cobb Board of Commissioners, the candidates are incumbent Republican Mike Boyce and Democrat Commissioner Lisa Cupid.
“I would say Boyce’s prospects might be a little bit brighter because he’s been very transparent, he’s been very open, he’s not seen as an ideologue. Of course, the same Democratic blue wave could sweep Cupid into office too, but I just think that Boyce has perhaps more of a fighting chance,” Swint said.
COBB BOARD OF EDUCATION: What of Cobb's school board? The board became bitterly divided with the election of highly partisan Democrats Jaha Howard and Charisse Davis two years ago. The board is now split with four Republicans and three Democrats. Three Republicans are on the ballot Tuesday: Chairman Brad Wheeler and board members David Banks and Randy Scamihorn. All it takes is for one of them to lose for the board to flip to Democrat control.
“There’s much less consensus on the board than there was in the last couple years. The new members have brought an aggressive partisanship, an aggressive ideology to the board, which is new,” Swint said. "If it flips, though, I would attribute it to the rising blue wave in Cobb and not necessarily to anything the newer board members have been able to accomplish or communicate."
Cobb GOP Chairman Jason Shepherd has been sounding the alarm about the threat of the school board flipping Democrat and allowing left-wingers like Davis to control the school system and replace Superintendent Chris Ragsdale. Shepherd has also warned about the Cobb Board of Commissioners turning Democrat if east Cobb picks Democrat Jerica Richardson and the county chooses Cupid as chair.
Most significantly, Shepherd argues if the Cobb Legislative Delegation is in Democrat hands next year, the year redistricting occurs, Democrats will gerrymander the lines to keep Republicans out of office. The stakes are huge.
“He’s absolutely right," Swint said. "The stakes are huge right now and all of those things he said could happen. That would be significant for the county."
But let's not forget this isn't the first time the county was switched from one party controlling Cobb County to another.
Folks of a certain age like former U.S. Rep. Buddy Darden, D-Marietta, and former Gov. Roy Barnes were around when the county was controlled by Democrats up through the 1970s and '80s before changing to Republican control. Now that it appears to be changing back to Democrat again, what is the takeaway?
“Well nothing is forever. Vote trends change. It takes along with it communities, counties, legislative majorities. It looks like it’s going to flip back Democratic, but this isn’t the party of Buddy Darden anymore. The party of Roy Barnes represented a different kind of Democratic Party than the one that is rising right now,” Swint said.
Today’s Democrat Party, left progressives, Swint described as those who believe in more redistribution of income policies and much higher taxes along with being focused on social-issues. In other words, much more to the left than your father’s Democratic party.
FEDERAL RACES: Looking at the federal races, such as that between U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Marietta, and former U.S. Rep. Karen Handel, R-Roswell, Swint believes Handel needs a strong Trump grass-roots turnout to survive.
“If she doesn't get that, I don’t think she can win that seat back,” he said.
In the race between U.S. Sen. David Perdue, R-Georgia, and Democrat Jon Ossoff, Swint, believes Perdue will win.
“I guess the big question is can he avoid a runoff in January?” he said, given the Libertarian candidate in the race.
“Then we’d have two U.S. Senate runoffs in January,” Swint said, referring to U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler’s race.
If the polling is accurate, Swint said Democrat Raphael Warnock will make it to the runoff in that race. Whether Loeffler or U.S. Rep. Doug Collins joins him is anyone’s guess. But one of them will, and once Republicans reunite in that runoff, Swint believes the Republican will take the seat.
“I’m pretty sure the Republican, whoever it is, will win that runoff."
Time will tell.
GIN AND TONIC: If the Marietta City Council ends up allowing an open container district on Marietta Square, you don’t need to worry about being questioned should your beverage of choice be coffee or Coca-Cola, council members and a city police major said this week.
Tuesday, council members Michelle Cooper Kelly and Cheryl Richardson revived the idea for an open container district, which would allow people to walk with alcoholic drinks on the sidewalks in part of downtown Marietta. The idea had council support last year but was struck down by the mayor’s veto.
Kelly proposed creating a unique cup to help police identify those drinks following the new rules — the proposal as it stands would ban open bottles and cans of alcohol, and restrict the drinks to clear plastic cups. Currently, no alcoholic beverages are allowed in any type of open container on city public property, other than certain special events.
Councilman Johnny Walker asked what the proposal would mean for those who bring their own beverages to drink alcohol (as it stands, it wouldn’t be allowed):
“What about people who have their own cup, a Yeti or something?”
After some discussion, Richardson said there are already people bringing their own alcohol to the Square.
“It’s pretty much the same as right now,” Richardson said. “There is somebody walking around the park right now with a Yeti, and it’s got a gin and tonic in it, OK? And the police are not walking up to them and testing them. We are not going to stop those people. ... This isn’t about them.”
At this point, Mayor Steve Tumlin had a concern about the proposal, which led to this exchange:
Tumlin: I’m against it —
Richardson: I know you are, Mayor —
Tumlin: No, don’t put words in my mouth, like you’ve told me. I meant, I’m against telling somebody they can’t walk outside with a Yeti.
Richardson: So you want to have outside open container ... so what are you saying, that somebody can bring a drink from their house, or bring it in their own cup?
Tumlin: I’m on the Square 60 hours a week at a minimum, and I walk outside with my Yeti of Coca-Cola. So I would be arrested for being a bootlegger?
Richardson: No, no, that’s not what I’m saying, Mr. Mayor.
Later, Richardson asked Marietta Police Maj. Jake King to confirm that police would not stop someone with a beverage container without probable cause.
“The actions of the person are way more important than the cup they’re carrying. We wouldn’t be stopping people just because they’re carrying a cup,” King said.
The clear cup restriction was tabled for the council to revisit next month. The mayor and council will consider authorizing a six-month trial for an open container district at a work session Nov. 9. If it moves forward from there, it will need a final vote on Nov. 11.
