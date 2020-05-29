Like a bad penny, the Goldstein Gap was back in the news this week after Councilman Johnny Walker complained about the state of the Marietta Square lot owned by former Councilman Philip Goldstein.
Walker raised the issue during the council’s committee meetings on Tuesday, arguing the fenced-off lot at 77 North Park Square had attracted trash, rats and mosquitoes, and was a hazard to residents.
"I think it’s a safety hazard," Walker said, mentioning a rat trap outside the fence. "It’s very overgrown. People throw trash back there. It’s a mosquito haven."
Goldstein appeared before the council to defend the property, saying his lot was, in fact, clean. And when he recently visited it, while he saw some lizard and avian occupants, he saw no rats. The downtown property czar said he had only heard once from the city's code enforcement department. Last week he received a notice about some overgrown vegetation, which he said was cut within an hour and a half.
And the rat trap? It is one of many that belonged to the city, Goldstein said. (City Manager Bill Bruton confirmed to the MDJ that the city has several box rat traps around the Square.)
Later, Goldstein told the MDJ that the problems presented at the council meeting were not part of the city code enforcement complaint.
"The property was worked on in April and May and there is no plant growth that is not code compliant. During the cleaning, I came across 2 lizards, a frog and many birds. Nothing I found objectionable," Goldstein said in an email. "None of the other issues in the item on the agenda were in the complaint I was notified of on Thursday. If there was actually a serious problem, I would assume that I would have received a code enforcement notice of the issues, (which I did not) as any other property owner would have in Marietta."
Walker said that the goal of bringing the property before the council was to get it clean, and he felt that was accomplished.
"I think we need to continue to stay on the property owner to make sure he doesn’t wait until he’s told to keep his area cleaned up," the councilman said. "I’m not picking on him, but I’m trying to do the right thing as a councilman and for the city of Marietta."
Mayor Steve Tumlin, who questioned Goldstein's claim there had been no rats on the property, called the situation a "win-win."
"It turned out, instead of being a nuisance, it’s more of a communication problem, we communicated and he did the right thing, which is also good for him," Tumlin said.
The site has been vacant since 2010, when Goldstein razed the 1924 Merchants and Farmers Bank building, leaving a crater in the middle of Marietta Square.
Goldstein had planned to build a five-story mixed-use building on the site, but that stalled when the city issued a height ordinance limiting buildings on the Square to 42 feet. The next plan was to build a three-story brewery, which was approved by the city in 2018. That fell through when a deal couldn’t be reached between Goldstein and the brewery owner.
Goldstein told the City Council he was working with someone to build a new facility on the site, but those plans were on hold because of the coronavirus.
REPORT CARDS: The Atlanta Coalition for Educational Equity has released another set of report cards for Cobb school board candidates.
But this time, one candidate has fired back after the group gave her a failing grade.
After receiving an “F” for not responding to the ACEE’s survey sent out to all candidates, Shelley O’Malley, Republican candidate for Cobb school board Post 5, replied to the group’s post on Twitter, which read in part “Meet Shelley O’Malley: @TeamOMalleyGA. She did not submit the #equitycandidate questionnaire.”
O’Malley replied to the tweet with her own, saying she chose not to participate because the questionnaire resulted in a pass/fail grade, instead of simply showing voters the full answers to questions.
“Thanks for letting people decide what they think about me from my own words,” O’Malley replied through her campaign Twitter page. “I am committed to reaching every child in our community and am a huge proponent of inspiration and opportunity. Again, I am happy to discuss the issues, but the survey was pass/fail. Thanks for caring!”
Meanwhile, another new report card put out by the group recently gives Democrat Tre Hutchins, the sole candidate in the race for the Post 3 seat held by David Morgan, an A.
Hutchins is presumed to be the candidate who will take Morgan’s seat in January, as no one else signed up to qualify. Hutchins also jumped into the fray, replying to ACEE’s tweet flunking O’Malley with his own:
“I agree. I’m hoping @TeamOMalleyGA will inform, not only constituents but those of us (in) Cobb County what her thoughts are concerning equity in Education. I look forward to her response.”
The ACEE sent the same four questions to each candidate, and judging by the content of the survey, it's fairly clear on which side of the political spectrum the group stands.
So far, the group has flunked every Republican candidate and incumbent for not returning the survey questions, with the exception of those grades that haven’t been announced yet.
Post 1 incumbent Randy Scamihorn, a Republican, received an “F.”
Post 5 incumbent, senior board member and board Vice Chair David Banks failed to respond and received the same mark. And Post 5 Republican challenger Matt Harper also got an “F” for lack of response.
Post 7 incumbent and board Chair Brad Wheeler didn’t respond, and as of Friday morning hadn’t received a grade.
Democrats, meanwhile, have fared well.
Like Hutchins, Post 1 Democratic challenger Vickie Benson received an A, while Post 5 Democratic candidates Dr. Julia Hurtado and Tammy Andress, received a “B-” and “B,” respectively.
Post 1 Democratic candidate Lynn Lafferty and Post 7 Democratic challenger Lindsay Terrebonne are said to have answered the questionnaire but had not yet received a grade as of Friday morning (though we’re sure they’ll be content with the marks they receive).
Primary elections are scheduled for June 9, with a general election to be held Nov. 3.
MORNING RANT: State Rep. David Wilkerson, chair of the Cobb delegation, woke up Friday morning in a good mood.
“Morning rant,” his 9 a.m. Facebook post began. “The Commissioners can give the Chamber $50 million but they can’t fund one position to help their constituents get unemployment benefits from the state.”
For context, the Cobb County Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday to make $50 million in grants (paid for with federal stimulus money) available to county businesses with 100 people or fewer. The Cobb Chamber of Commerce, which helped write the proposal commissioners approved, will receive $500,000 to administer the grants.
“I can’t count the number of people who have been waiting for months to get benefits,” Wilkerson continued. “We need a coordinated effort at every level to help our constituents. I am irritated this morning if you can’t tell!”
ENDORSEMENTS: Michael Register, the highly regarded former Cobb County police chief and public safety director, has endorsed Craig Owens, who is running in the Democratic primary for the sheriff's seat, the Owens campaign announced.
"I am proud to support Craig Owens for Cobb County Sheriff," Register said in a statement released by the Owens campaign. "For the last 30 years in law enforcement, Craig has worked tirelessly to improve the health and safety of our communities. I have had the pleasure of working with Craig and know he is a proven leader with the commitment to transparency, and the ability to foster trust while improving public safety. Craig will bring honesty, integrity and experienced leadership back to the sheriff's office."
Owens wrote on his Facebook page that he was "incredibly proud to have the support of the former Cobb County Police Chief and Director of Public Safety, my former boss, Michael Register."