The Republican and Democratic parties want to know where you stand on certain issues, and to that end, they've listed nonbinding questions on the June 9 primary ballot.
“It’s really to see where the membership is on certain issues,” said Cobb GOP Chairman Jason Shepherd. “We have dues-paying members at the local county party, but anyone who considers themselves a Republican voter in the state of Georgia is a member of the Republican Party since in Georgia we don’t have registration by party. So it’s kind of a looser definition. Typically speaking on the primary ballot we like to engage the memberships views on certain issues, and you don’t get a poll that’s any more accurate than the actual voters who show up on Election Day.”
Results are used by elected officials and policymakers as guides on what to pursue in the future, he said.
“Do they have public support or is this something even Republicans are going the opposite way? We also will get the results of the Democratic primary and their questions as well to see where their electorate is headed. Are they more center than the Democratic leadership or are they just as far to the left on some of these issues or are we too far to the right? It works both ways.”
There are four questions you can answer if you choose a Republican ballot next month.
The state party added the first three and the Cobb GOP added the last one. They are:
- Should Georgia lawmakers expand education options by allowing a student's state education dollars to follow to the school that best fits their needs, whether that is public, private, magnet, charter, virtual or homeschool?
- Should voting in the Republican Primary be limited to voters who have registered as Republicans?
- Should candidates for Board of Education be required to declare their political party?
- In light of the recent and continued attacks on the 2nd Amendment of the Constitution of the United States, would you support Cobb County becoming a 2nd Amendment Sanctuary County to preserve and defend our constitutional right to keep and bear arms?
The 11 questions that will appear on the Cobb Democrat primary ballot are:
- Should Georgians work to stop climate change and listen to the scientific community, which recommends immediate action to combat this serious threat to our planet?
- Should Georgia enact basic standards to protect our environment from wasteful plastic items that pollute our state?
- Should every eligible Georgian be allowed to register to vote on Election Day to make sure everyone can exercise their right to vote?
- Should Georgia take partisanship out of the redistricting process and have an independent commission draw district lines instead of politicians?
- Should our criminal justice system end the discriminatory cash bail state that allows the wealthy to buy their way out of jail while disadvantaging lower-income Georgians?
- Should every Georgian that has served their sentence for a crime they committed be allowed to have their voting rights restored?
- Do you support a countywide one cent transportation special sales tax?
- Do you support MARTA expansion into Cobb County?
- Do you support requiring background checks for all gun purchases, including those made privately from someone other than a federally licensed firearms dealer?
- Should the age-based school property tax exemption be restored to its original intent of assisting lower income seniors to stay in their homes while providing needed financial support to our schools by limiting the exemption to the first $400,000 of property value?
- Because Georgia does not have any nondiscrimination protections for any group of people, should Cobb County join other jurisdictions in Georgia and pass a comprehensive nondiscrimination ordinance that would protect people against discrimination in employment, housing, and public accommodations based on their race, religion, color, sex, disability, national origin, ancestry, sexual orientation, gender identity or military status?
- Should the Cobb County Board of Commissioners prioritize affordable housing options for the elderly, low wage earners, first responders and public school faculty and staff?
EAST COBB NEWS: Cynthia Rozzo, founder and publisher of the East Cobber magazine, announced she would not be publishing a May print edition.
“Like many of you, we have been trying to deal with the turmoil that COVID-19 has caused over the past few weeks,” she wrote, noting she would evaluate the situation to determine if a June/July print edition will be viable.
“We don’t take the health risks of COVID-19 lightly, and you shouldn’t either. But we also recognize the impact that these restrictions are having on our economy. We simply all must play with the cards we have been dealt and do what we feel is best while looking out for the well-being of ourselves and others, too. Meanwhile, please continue to shop local in safe ways. Our local businesses need your support now more than ever."
SPEAKER CIRCUIT: Shari Martin, president and the CEO of Cobb Community Foundation, will speak at an online meeting of the Metro Marietta Kiwanis Club on Monday at noon. Martin will be speaking about how non-profits are surviving the pandemic. For more information or to make a reservation for the meeting, email metromariettakiwanis1957@gmail.com and provide your name and email address to obtain the access code to the meeting.
GENERAL ASSEMBLY: A date for Georgia’s legislative session to resume is on the minds of many Cobb leaders, discussed at both the recent video conference meetings of the Cumberland Community Improvement District and the Development Authority of Cobb County.
During the Cumberland CID meeting on April 23, Elizabeth Miller, an independent contract lobbyist representing the CID, said the House was looking at resuming the legislative session, which was suspended March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic, in the third or fourth week of May and the Senate was considering the second week.
“There’s about 12 days left (in the session) but they’re saying it is going to be four or five days and it is mainly going to be about the budget,” Miller said.
The topic was further discussed later that morning in the county’s development authority meeting, when counsel Dan McRae said the legislative session was likely to resume on June 11.
“I think they’re going to come in, pass the budget because they have to, consider maybe a few local things and then go home,” McRae said. “There’s about 11 days left in the session, and I don’t think they’re going to use all the days.”
It seems McRae was on the money, with Georgia House Speaker David Ralston telling House members and staff Thursday he anticipates Georgia's legislative session to resume June 11, although the date has not been finalized.
Miller was also right, according to Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, who said this week he would like to see the session begin May 14.
"At the end of the day, both the Speaker and Lieutenant Governor must agree on the date of return," a note from Duncan's office to Senate members stated Thursday. "Unfortunately for us, time is not on our side. The House can simply withhold consent past our proposed May 14 start date and force us to agree to their June 11 date.”
BOSS BIRRELL: Do NOT use your phone while driving. Well, not unless you really need to.
After a testy discussion over hazard pay at a Monday meeting of the Cobb Board of Commissioners, Commissioner JoAnn Birrell interjected to tell Cobb County Police Department Chief Tim Cox to … follow the law.
Most of the department heads had called into the meeting via a videoconference app.
“This is not anything to do with this policy, but as the liaison for public safety, I’m ordering Chief Cox to pull over,” Birrell said. Then, looking down at her phone: “Pull over, Chief.” And, in case the other commissioners were unclear: “He’s driving!”
A CUT ABOVE THE REST: Local attorney Fred Bentley Jr. never would have guessed that his grooming habits would be front-page news. Yet, there he was.
When Gov. Brian Kemp lifted the closure of barbershops April 24, Bentley, of the firm Bentley, Bentley and (you guessed it) Bentley, said his tresses were long overdue for a shearing. He immediately called Tommy of the famed Tommy's Barber Shop on West Paces Ferry in Buckhead for an appointment.
“It was either a bush hog, pinking shears or a trip to go see Tommy.”
By chance, a photographer for Reuters was covering Georgia’s reopening and snapped a pic of Bentley in the barber chair.
The photograph was picked up by Reuters clients around the globe. Bentley made the front page of the Washington Post and the New York Post. CNN picked up the photo, as did Business Insider, the Epoch Times, Bloomberg, MSNBC and the National Post in Canada. Even the Khaleej Times in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, published the photo. Bentley told Around Town the image of his mane being trimmed even made Spanish television.
The episode brought additional notoriety to his distinguished locks, which account for his nickname “Red Fred.”
Bentley called it his “15 seconds of fame.”
“There are very few times you become the poster child for history. These are crazy times we’re living in.”