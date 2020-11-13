Superintendent Grant Rivera gave former Marietta Councilman Anthony Coleman and George Miller a sneak peek of the renovations underway at their old elementary school Friday, which both men attended during the days of segregation.
Miller attended Lemon Street Elementary School in the early 1950s and Coleman in the early 1960s.
“We had students here from Kennesaw, from Acworth, from Smyrna, from Powder Springs, Austell,” Miller said.
Coleman, who lived in an apartment complex where the Marietta Police Department is now, recalled walking down the sidewalk to the school every morning.
“I remember at this particular school how passionate the teachers were about teaching and about us learning and getting a quality education,” Coleman said, mentioning his history teacher, Harvey Maxwell.
“I’ll tell you, he was a disciplinarian too. He didn’t play. Those teachers back in the day, they came to your house to talk to your parents. He’d walk down here to where we live to talk to my parents about what I needed to be improving in. If I was acting up and carrying on in school or whatever,” Coleman said.
Miller said after completing grades 1-5 at the elementary school, there used to be a building in the back where he attended grades 6-8. He then headed across the street where the segregated Lemon Street High School building used to be.
“I feel I got an A-1 education,” said Miller, a retired postmaster who lives in Marietta.
The first Black students to attend the all-white Marietta High School from Lemon Street were Daphne Delk and Treville Grady in August of 1964.
Reflecting on this time in elementary school, Coleman said, “The first thing we did in the morning at the school was the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag. No. 2 was roll call. No. 3 was we had prayer.”
Rivera said the elementary school had different uses over the years after integration. When he arrived in 2017, it was used as storage for maintenance and for old files.
His second day on the job as superintendent, Rivera said someone came to meet him wanting to know if he would sell the property so they could build a townhome development.
“I didn’t know much on my second day as superintendent, but what I knew was we weren’t going to be tearing down a building that really had a whole lot of history and a whole lot of heart to it,” Rivera said.
At that point, he began to learn more about the history of the building. He was initially told it couldn’t be saved. A second and third opinion said it could be. So the district opted to renovate and furnish the building for a cost of $3.7 million. The plan is to open it to students in spring semester.
Across the street is the Performance Learning Center, a supplement for Marietta High School students, where they can take both in person and online classes. The PLC building also has an alternative program for students who are suspended. Those 100 to 150 students will move into the renovated Lemon Street Elementary building beginning in February.
“We’ll have some type of event for the community when we feel like it’s safe to do such,” Rivera said.
Rivera said the long-term plan was to build a replica of the former Lemon Street High School building on the grassy field where it once stood, using that building as a new central office. But the pandemic threw a wrench in those plans, and at the moment, the district is watching its revenues before embarking on that next project.
Following the tour of his old elementary school, Miller said, “It’s like having flashbacks. Good flashbacks. We actually had good times here.”
He said his grandchildren already know about the building but he plans to bring them to see it once it’s been renovated.
Coleman called it a blessing his old elementary school wasn’t bulldozed and turned into another townhome development.
“I just feel God would have this history be here for future generations that we can share with my grandkids, my son, tell them this is where we went to elementary school, this is way before your time, how things were back then, and have a conservation about it.”
Rivera said he looks forward to bringing his own daughters to tour the building once it’s finished.
“There will be historical panels on the walls, stories and a way in which we honor everyone who’s been through this building before. It will be something I’ll be really proud of because I don’t think there are many opportunities for us to tell a story like Lemon Street to future generations. That history cannot be lost, and when I think of all the things the legacy of what I want my daughters to remember is this community cared enough about the generations before it to tell that story, and that’s something that as a life lesson will go so far beyond just a textbook.”
