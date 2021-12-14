The battle lines are being drawn in Cobb County with former Sen. David Perdue's decision to challenge Gov. Brian Kemp in the Republican primary next year.
Financial adviser John Beville and political consultant Stan Fitzgerald are co-chairing the Perdue campaign in Cobb. Beville said he’s known Perdue for over 40 years and supported him ever since he first ran for U.S. Senate. A Sandy Springs native who went to Auburn, Beville and his wife PK, who live in east Cobb, have three children and nine grandchildren.
Perdue’s other Cobb co-chair, Fitzgerald, grew up in New Jersey where he attended Morris County College. Fitzgerald, who lives in Acworth with his wife, is a political consultant on the campaigns of conservative congressional candidates Mallory Staples, who is running for U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath’s 6th Congressional District, and YG Nyghtstorm, candidate for U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux’ 7th Congressional District. Fitzgerald is also a political adviser on the campaign of Republican state Sen. Burt Jones, candidate for lieutenant governor.
Democrats have expressed delight in Perdue's decision to primary Kemp. Some Republicans, meanwhile, are concerned a primary will be so bloody that whoever wins will be weakened when facing Democrat Stacey Abrams in the general. Beville said it's a fair question.
“My belief and my effort in this campaign is to run a hard campaign as David being good at what he does and what his ideas are, not to belittle, diminish Mr. Kemp. Now that’s just my personal goal. And I talk to David the same way I've just talked to you. To me, David should stand on his own, what he believes and what he can do. He can have Trump’s endorsement. That’s all well and fine, but he should make sure people understand that Mr. Trump does not dictate what David does, which is true by the way. The other side is, I hope both sides, or however many sides are left, that we don’t get down in the mud.”
Tell the voter why to vote for you rather than why not to vote for the other guy, Beville argues.
“I think Stacey is going to bring us together, whatever happens,” he said.
So how will Perdue, should he win the primary, beat the formidable Abrams when he lost to Jon Ossoff in the January Senate runoff?
Fitzgerald answered this question.
“According to statistics, over 200,000 people did not go out and vote in the Senate runoff. So to beat Stacey, we need to unify the Republican base and get everybody out to vote. And I think the math will show we can beat her," Fitzgerald said.
Both men believe that base can be turned out on Election Day.
“I think with President Trump’s help, we can unify the base and get people out to vote,” said Fitzgerald, who was visiting Mar-a-Lago this week.
Beville and Fitzgerald can be reached through the Cobb County Republican Party.
VOCAL MINORITY? Opponents of a proposed downtown brewery in Smyrna accused Mayor Derek Norton at a Sunday town hall of being too hung up about the “beer factory.”
For example: Norton had messaged supporters on Facebook, urging them to come to the town hall Sunday, according to a printout of a screenshot one had taken.
“We need supporters of the brewery to come to the town hall Sunday,” Norton wrote. “It starts at 2pm and we are asking supporters to be there at 1:30pm to pack the room with support. We’ll have green YES signs. Can we count on you to be there to help us get this across the finish line? The council needs to hear support!!”
Norton addressed criticism of his outreach at the town hall. His explanation might resonate with anyone who’s ever seen a proposal go up in flames due to local opposition.
“I think a lot of times, when there’s folks who are against something, they’re always louder than the folks who are supportive, and so I wanted to make sure that everybody had the opportunity to come and express their support,” he said. “I’ve been saying for weeks, I believe and I’ve heard from folks that this is a widely supported effort.”
SCHOOL BOARD REDISTRICTING: Saturday we reported how the recommended redistricting map adopted by the Cobb school board drew Republican Amy Henry into the same post as school board member David Banks. If adopted by the legislature, that means Henry would be unable to challenge Democratic board member Charisse Davis next year as Henry had hoped. The map also puts a wrench in the plans of the Democrat hoping to challenge Republican board member David Chastain.
That challenger, KSU student Austin Heller, said the new map would carve him into Post 7 represented by Brad Wheeler, who is not up for reelection next year. " ... After me filing, I think our campaign on transparency and inclusion is a little scary to people who are holding power right now because they are not doing their best at advocating for others,” Heller said. “I am of the full belief that this was intentional.”
Heller said that he would continue running if, ultimately, his residence on the KSU campus stays in Chastain's Post 4. If not, “I guess Wheeler has an opponent in 2024,” he said with a laugh.
STREET TALK: During Monday morning's work session, Commissioner Keli Gambrill accused her colleagues of mulling a giant tax. She made the accusation while commissioners were discussing designating Juneteenth as a holiday for county employees.
“We're listening to all these departments in their budget presentation saying how they need more employees. So then the question becomes, do we need more employees because we're taking more time off, and the work's not getting done? And when we’re sitting here talking about a four- mill increase this coming year to our taxes...”
“We are?” declared everyone in the room not representing west Cobb County.
“Oh yeah! That’s what's going around on the street,” Gambrill replied.
Responded Commissioner Monique Sheffield: “That’s what they’re talking about. Let’s clarify that — we are not having that conversation."
“Thank God the streets don’t make decisions," added Chairwoman Lisa Cupid.
“Well, it started somewhere,” Gambrill declared.
“It didn’t start here. Let’s just be clear,” Sheffield said.
SING-A-LONG: First United Methodist Church of Marietta's music ministry is presenting Handel's Messiah as a sing-a-long at 5 p.m. Sunday.
Audience members will receive a score when they enter and are encouraged to sing along with the choruses. There will be an orchestra, harpsichord, organ and chorus on hand to lead. The entire concert is less than an hour.
Jim Broussard, the church's music director, said admission is free. The church is asking attendees to bring a nonperishable can good for its food pantry.
Broussard, who led sing-a-longs in Dallas, Texas, and Greenville, South Carolina, said this is the church's first.
"I believe we are the only church in this area that will be presenting the Messiah in this format," he said.
ON THE RIGHT: The Cobb County Republican Women’s Club has announced its executive board for the 2022-2023 year. The board includes Susy Shelton, vice president; Lisa Adkins, recording secretary; Melinda Pimentel, president-elect; Nancy Couch, president; Kristen Orton, corresponding secretary; Michelle Brown, assistant treasurer; and Kay Watkins, treasurer.
"It is my honor to continue serving CCRWC for the next two years," Couch said. "My promise is to lead our group to continue to make a positive difference together with our mission to elect conservative Republican candidates and to educate and inform on issues that effect our county, state and nation. We want Cobb County to continue to be the best place to work, live and play for our families and for Georgia to continue to be the No. 1 state for business eight consecutive years."
(1) comment
I will not be voting for David Purdue, even if he wins the Republican Nomination for Governor. I will vote Libertarian at that point. Governor Kemp as been a good, if not great governor for Georgia, but Donald Trump's ego, in the form of David Purdue, is going to tear the Republican Party apart. If they do and Stacy Abrams becomes governor, then maybe the remnants of the Republican can reform on principals, hopefully a little more Libertarian at that, and come out better and ready for 2028. Now if Kemp had closed the state and insisted that everyone wear a mask, and other attacks on our freedoms, then I'd listen. But I will not bow down to Donald Trump, who I voted for twice, just because he had his ego hurt. Finally, I believe the new election laws passed by Kemp will help return Georgia to the GOP. And while I do believe there were illegal voting in the 2020 election, the only solution is the new laws. For example, Debalb County had 3% of their vote as absentee in 2016, but went to 28% in 2020. It would be hard to disprove all of them but the new law will help since they will have to show Photo ID now to vote absentee.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.