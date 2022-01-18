For years, residents have debated the future of Wildman's Civil War Surplus Shop, owned by Dent "Wildman" Myers, an infamous purveyor of Confederate memorabilia, Kennesaw Councilman Pat Ferris said.
Before his death at the age of 90 on Sunday, Myers operated the shop for more than half a century. The question of the shop's future, then, is making the rounds again. The historic, two-story building is located on prime real estate in downtown Kennesaw.
“That is a question that's been talked about for a long time," said Ferris, a longtime councilman and lifelong Kennesaw resident. "I talked to a friend of Dent’s a couple days ago, and I asked him that same question. He said that he had spoken with Dent about it many times. Dent’s answer was always ‘I've got it handled.’”
Plans for the building, along with plans for a memorial service for Myers, are still under review and will be released at a later time, a spokesman for the family said.
Kennesaw Mayor Derek Easterling said he knew nothing, but would pray for Myers' family. City Manager Jeff Drobney told the MDJ it had nothing to do with the city, and deferred to Myers’ family.
“I have no idea what's going to happen to the physical facility,” said Councilman James “Doc” Eaton. Asked about how this changes the city, Eaton said, “I know the man passed. I’m sorry, and I wish him rest in peace.”
According to Cobb property records, the 0.14-acre lot is owned by a trust in Myers’ name.
Over the decades, Myers attracted international press attention, admiration from fellow far-right rebel types, and revulsion from liberals. He called his store, overflowing with Confederate, Jim Crow and even Nazi memorabilia, “a museum.”
What will it mean for Kennesaw now that he’s gone?
“Well, that's one of those complicated things … on one hand, for years and years and years, Dent’s place was the major attraction downtown,” Ferris said. “I mean, we had Dent’s place, a chiropractor, Whistle Stop (Cafe), museum. And so, it was sort of a tourist attraction for years. But then you had the backlash from the stuff he had on display in the store, (it) made the city look bad.”
Now, downtown Kennesaw is a more bustling place. It's a hot area for development, boasting walkability, updated parks, new restaurants and a brewery. Businessman Dale Hughes is planning to renovate the Collier building, built in 1903 on the same block as Wildman's, as well as bring in new businesses to other properties on that block.
“I mean, there's no one answer to that question … Dent was a complicated person,” Ferris said. “And there were some really wonderful things about him — he was a big supporter of the (the city's Southern Museum of Civil War and Locomotive History). Every now and then he would wander in there with some kind of a Civil War artifact that was really valuable, meaningful. He’d just donate it to the city. So, I mean, these are things people don't hear about … I'm like a lot of other people, I kind of go back and forth … but we'll see.”
Ferris does hope that the store becomes something new. But for now, Kennesaw will just have to wait and see, Ferris said.
“People loved him, people hated him,” he said.
ON THE LEFT: Democrats are in the market to recruit candidates for the Cobb Board of Education.
“We are in heavy recruitment need for these school board candidates,” Matt Yarbrough, vice chair of candidate development and field operations for the Cobb Democratic Committee, said during the group's January 8 meeting.
Three of the seven school board seats are up for election this year: Democrats Dr. Jaha Howard and Charisse Davis, and Republican David Chastain. Howard has said he’s running for state school superintendent, Davis hasn’t disclosed her plans, while Chastain is running for reelection. To date, Republican east Cobb mother Amy Henry has announced she’s running for Davis’ seat, while Kennesaw State University student Austin Heller, a Democrat, has announced he’s running for Chastain’s seat.
Yet until the Georgia Legislature signs off on the new maps redrawing the boundaries where each candidate lives, it's unclear who the final candidates will be, as candidates must live within the new boundaries.
“School board races are probably the key races for the next five years in the county Democratic party,” Yarbrough told Cobb Democrats. “If you are not currently in one of the seats that are up, we are looking forward in 2024, so now is the time that we are really going to be heavily recruiting in school board races everywhere in the county to have a deep bench for these seats going forward. We’re actually going to put together a task force of finding candidates to run for school board over the next decade. If you are interested in school board politics and making sure we have qualified people on the school board, stick around because this is going to probably be our major focus.”
Democrats were able to flip the Cobb Board of Commissioners, sheriff’s office, district attorney’s office and Superior Court clerk's office in the 2020 elections, but were unable to flip the Cobb school board, which is majority Republican by one seat.
RECOGNITION: Two Cobb Countians were honored this week with the Cobb NAACP’s Living the Dream Award, presented during the county’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration.
The first recipient was caught off guard, to say the least.
“(The award) means that you have the opportunity to be in the footsteps of such a wonderful leader,” said Michael Murphy, former chief of staff to Cobb Chairman Mike Boyce, “And I'm sure the awardee this year will be no exception.”
Enter from stage right Cobb NAACP President Jeriene Bonner-Grimes, trophy in hand.
“And it is my honor and my pleasure … to present this capstone award to you, Mr. Murphy, as our Living the Dream recipient for 2022,” Bonner-Grimes said as Murphy’s face lit up in surprise.
"We are so proud of the work that you have done in our community, and we would like to say thank you for all that you do. And we know Dr. King would be truly proud of the efforts and all that you represent in our community,” she added.
Said Murphy, “Not often am I spellbound, and I have to say, Jeriene, this is the most magnificent setup I’ve ever come into. I'm truly indebted to the Cobb County NAACP. This is just a magnificent honor, and I can only tell you that as … my mother used to tell me, you never know what tomorrow may bring. But you always have the opportunity to do what you can for others. I enjoy that, I will continue to do it, and I'm highly inspired to do it with a little more — a lot more pep in my step.”
Also honored during Monday’s ceremony was Powder Springs Councilwoman Doris Dawkins, who suffice to say was just as surprised as Murphy, exclaiming, “Thank you!” and “Oh my god!”
Bonner-Grimes told Around Town that honoring the two was an “easy decision” for the NAACP’s committee.
“The committee tries to see who has embodied King’s message of justice for all. Michael Murphy and Doris Dawkins truly have been soldiers in social justice and advocacy for peace … and they’ve both been involved in the advocacy for social change and equality for all,” she said. “They both exemplify in their work, in their effort to better our community, (and) to make a difference.”
SICKBAY: Mike Boyce, former chairman of the Cobb County Board of Commissioners, has been hospitalized in Indiana after suffering two strokes.
Boyce and wife Judy are in Indiana as fellows in the Inspired Leadership Initiative at Boyce’s alma mater, the University of Notre Dame.
Bob Ott who served as a district commissioner during Boyce’s term as chair from 2016 to 2020, has been in touch with Judy who gave him an update.
According to Ott, Boyce was in a class session when he became ill Saturday and was transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital in adjacent Mishawaka.
“Saturday night he thought it was a bout of vertigo,” Ott said, but later a CT scan and MRI confirmed he had suffered two strokes.
Judy Boyce has been joined by the Boyces’ daughter, but due to COVID protocols, family visits with Mike Boyce are limited.
The Boyces’ fellowship at Notre Dame began in August 2021 and runs through May of this year. In an interview with the MDJ prior to his departure for the Hoosier state, Boyce said, “It’ll be just like going to school for a year,” adding he and Judy would be auditing courses as well as mentoring students.
Boyce was scheduled for surgery Tuesday afternoon.
To keep friends and family updated, a Caring Bridge website can be found by visiting: https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/mikeboyce.
