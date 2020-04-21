If you've dipped into social media or the 24-hour cable news circus while under quarantine, you can’t help but have noticed the partisan divide is greater than ever, pandemic or no.
Dr. Kerwin Swint, director of the School of Government and International Affairs at Kennesaw State University, has observed it.
“I have noticed this partisanship all along, way back in February before the shutdowns, the lockdowns took place, there’s a partisan divide even then where Democrats were pushing for total lockdowns and grinding everything to a halt and Republicans seemed more likely to want to avoid that and try to have things run more normally,” Swint said.
While it’s tough to assign motives, Swint says Republicans accuse Democrats of wanting to shatter the economy thus ensuring President Donald Trump is bounced from office.
“I don’t know if that’s their motivation or not, but that seems to be the ideological signals that both parties are calling here to their troops,” he said.
Count state Rep. David Wilkerson, D-Powder Springs, among those critical of Gov. Brian Kemp’s decision this week to open back up parts of the state.
“It doesn’t make any sense,” said Wilkerson, who chairs the Cobb Legislative Delegation.
The businesses that are being reopened, like hair salons, are those where one touches the customers.
“So they’re taking the jobs where people have to touch somebody and then opening those up first.”
Wilkerson said the businesses that Kemp is allowing to reopen also employ the workers who are least likely to have insurance.
“They’re the lowest wage workers, they have the lowest burden probably on the unemployment system, and so now you’re forcing them back to work, and on top of that then they lose the ability to collect unemployment if they’re scared — and the federal match, so it’s the worst of all situations.”
Why not first open businesses that require one to come into less contact, like department stores, Wilkerson asked.
“But they’re not going to because large corporations are not going to let them,” he said.
If it’s such a bad idea to reopen, then why is Kemp doing it?
“Because the president told him too. That’s the bottom line,” Wilkerson said. “The president has said we need to open back up the economy so what you do is you open it back up with those who have the least voice. They’re the least likely to have a voice in the political process, the people you’re sending back to work. It lacks morals. Because we know that we need testing. If there was adequate testing, that would be one thing, but there is no adequate testing.”
When you start to see the NBA return to work, that’s when you can judge it will likely be safe to stop sheltering in place, he said.
Wilkerson said back in early March Kemp blamed Democrats for trying to shut down the Capitol. But later that day the NBA announced it was shutting down.
“That changed their tune when they saw businesses shutting down, they had to take the lead, so unfortunately our political leaders are not taking the lead when it comes to this,” he said. “When you see businesses willing to put their businesses at risk that are actually high-value employees, then I think that’s the time to come back out, but I would just tell my constituents to use common sense. I mean, if you see the governor out, if you see us back in the session then you might feel more comfortable, but until you see us back at the Capitol, I wouldn't even consider coming out.”
TAKING A DIFFERENT position is state Rep. Bert Reeves, R-Kennesaw, who serves as Kemp’s floor leader. Reeves has come to know Kemp well both professionally and personally over the last few years and says the governor does what he believes is best and right, regardless of political implications.
“Right now the last thing on his mind are those who seek to use this situation to score political points," Reeves said. "I know for a fact how he has labored over the difficult and complex decisions that he has had to make over the last several weeks, including the decision about phasing in re-opening some of the limited businesses that were ordered to close. I know that none of these decisions have been made lightly. While there is certainly no shortage of criticism and opinions to be handed out, Gov. Kemp is approaching this situation in a balanced and reasoned way."
In what is a no-win political situation, Reeves said Kemp is making decisions that are measured, and that call for Georgians to exercise personal responsibility in how they conduct themselves moving forward.
“There is no crystal ball that anyone holds, and time will certainly be the arbiter, but if Georgians can adopt responsible attitudes and practices with this re-opening, then we can continue to fight this virus and simultaneously cease the interruption that has cost so many working Georgians their livelihoods. I believe we are up for the task,” Reeves said.
As far as the enormous political divide, Reeves called it disheartening.
“While I understand it is consistent with the times we live in, I refuse to engage in it or accept the accusations being made on both ends,” he said. “This virus has impacted the health of Republicans and Democrats and all in between, and has upended the livelihood of both Republicans and Democrats and all in between. There is no guidebook for how to navigate this, but there is an ideal that we can all put down our swords and look for a resolution that is not partisan, but one that finds balance to the health and economic consequences of this unprecedented event."
ENDORSEMENTS: State Sen. Michael “Doc” Rhett, D-Marietta, has endorsed Mableton Democrat Shelia Edwards in her campaign to become the next Cobb County District 4 commissioner.
Edwards is one of seven Democrats vying to take over from Lisa Cupid, who is vacating her seat on the Cobb Board of Commissioners to try to oust Mike Boyce and become the county chair.
In a news release, Edwards and Rhett announced his endorsement of her.
“I am wholeheartedly endorsing Shelia Edwards and think that she will do a great job as Cobb County Commissioner for District 4,” said Rhett, whose Senate District 33 includes much of south Cobb as well as Marietta.
DONATIONS: State Rep. Matt Dollar, R-east Cobb, issued a news release announcing he and state Sen. Brandon Beach, R-Alpharetta, recently helped secure a donation of 100,000 medical face masks from Taiwan for the state’s response efforts regarding the virus.
“These medical face masks will allow Georgians who are working on the front lines to combat COVID-19 to continue to serve our state. This donation from the Taiwanese people is an important reminder that no matter where we are, we are all in this fight together,” Dollar said.
The masks were delivered to the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency.
MAYORAL CALENDAR: Curious about Mayor Steve Tumlin’s upcoming schedule? Hizzoner has posted his upcoming plans on Facebook. Friday calls for a haircut and workout. Monday, meanwhile, he will “begin eating everyday, breakfast, lunch and dinner at a MARIETTA RESTAURANT.”
Tumlin thanked Gov. Kemp, state health leaders and the Georgia National Guard for their efforts in the pandemic.
“Buy, hire, trade and dine in MARIETTA. GODSPEED. Seek out Marietta businesses, restaurants and professionals to (patronize). Worship in Marietta respecting Social Distancing. Let’s be careful and have testing,” he wrote, adding “Godspeed! Marietta will keep the light on for you as We respect the restrictions to protect and save each other.”