When elected four years ago, Marietta Ward 5 Councilman Reggie Copeland made it clear he was going to shake things up. First order of business was to announce his nickname “Gamechanger.”
Gamechanger went on to accomplish quite a bit during his tenure on the council. Things like requesting a restraining order against a fellow councilman, being the target of an ethics complaint filed by the city’s communications director, being arrested on counts of obstructing police after a car crash, calling police on a former political opponent who greeted him at a public event.
On Nov. 30, voters decided 368-146 they’d had enough “gamechanging.”
Now comes victor, Carlyle Kent, who has announced he will follow in his Ward 5 predecessor’s footsteps and adopt his own nickname: “Peacemaker.”
What a welcome breath of fresh air.
EVERYBODY GETS A RIBBON: Reggie Copeland’s days as a councilman may be numbered, but some of the colleagues he’s clashed with aren’t quite ready to bury the hatchet.
After Copeland lost by a landslide to Kent, Mayor Steve “Thunder” Tumlin added an item to Monday night’s work session agenda that would honor Copeland with an official Distinguished Service Award.
The award is no mayoral decree. It is codified in the city’s code of ordinances and must be approved by the council. It is given, the ordinance says, to city officials or staff who “especially and peculiarly through dedication and effort served this city and performed duties that have brought honor and recognition in the performance thereof.”
The council seems set to approve the award at Wednesday’s meeting, but Tumlin’s proposal received a less-than-stellar reaction Monday.
When the item came up for consideration, Councilwoman Cheryl Richardson motioned for it to move forward to the Wednesday meeting. There was no discussion, so the mayor called for a vote.
Richardson, Copeland, Joseph Goldstein and Michelle Cooper Kelly voted in favor. Tumlin's usually dependable allies on the council: Andy Morris, Johnny Walker and Grif Chalfant voted against.
Still, with a 4-3 vote, Tumlin announced that the motion passed. Chalfant, however, questioned whether Copeland should have a vote in the matter.
“It’s for you,” Chalfant remarked, to which Copeland replied, “Yeah, I know … I can vote for myself.”
It should be noted that Tumlin also requested Kelly, the other outgoing council member, to be honored with the same award. Kelly, an accomplished council member with a history of working with her colleagues, is stepping off the council at the end of the year after unsuccessfully challenging Tumlin for mayor. At a Nov. 23 committee meeting, Chalfant, Goldstein and Richardson unanimously voted to advance the award for Kelly out of committee (Tumlin, Morris and Walker were also present). Richardson, the committee chair, asked if there were objections to placing it on consent, and there were none.
But back to Monday’s meeting. After the 4-3 vote, the meeting rolled on until it was time to consider Wednesday’s agenda. Tumlin proposed the council hold a quick executive session, where council members can discuss legal, personnel or real estate matters away from the public eye. In doing so, Hizzoner hinted it was a personnel matter, that personnel being a certain councilman.
City Attorney Doug Haynie, however, advised against it, saying council members are not city employees. The issue would not be sorted out in private.
The mayor then indicated the council should go ahead and clear the air. Tumlin proposed placing the Copeland award on Wednesday’s consent agenda, so that it wouldn’t need to be debated again.
Now, another aside: the consent agenda bundles together numerous items that are voted on in one vote during regular council meetings. These items are usually uncontroversial, items which the entire council have already indicated they plan to vote for. On occasion, an item is placed on consent even if only six council members plan to vote for it, with the understanding that the one holdout will be recorded as voting no.
Still with us?
Back to Monday again — Tumlin proposed Copeland’s award going on consent, with the official record noting that Morris, Walker and Chalfant would vote against. The item would pass 4-3 near the top of the meeting, when the council votes on the consent agenda.
Chalfant then explained he was opposed, “not because of Reggie at all. I object because it's a thing that hasn't come up to anybody before.”
In addition to the item not being previously discussed in committee, Chalfant argued that in previous years, the council hasn’t simply given the award to every outgoing council member.
Tumlin explained that the item was added to the agenda late because Copeland’s political fate wasn’t decided until Nov. 30, unlike Kelly’s, who lost in the Nov. 4 general election. He said outgoing council members used to receive some sort of ceremony and award, but that it had fallen by the wayside.
There was more back and forth. Breaking one of several awkward silences, Chalfant said to the entire council, “I think if you’ve got something to say, you need to say it right now.”
Richardson, despite voting for both awards, sympathized with Chalfant’s point that the award shouldn't become a participation trophy.
“If we’re going to say that, when people leave council, we're gonna give them this distinguished award, then the award’s no longer distinguished,” Richardson said. “It’s a service award.”
Here we make the obvious point that such philosophizing over the award’s value was not brought up when it was only being given to Kelly.
Eventually, Chalfant and Walker came round to Tumlin’s proposal. All eyes turned to Morris, who earlier had objected to the item being placed on consent.
The elephant in the room, of course, was that Morris and Copeland are about as friendly as the Hatfields and McCoys. Copeland in 2018 sought a restraining order against Morris after the two got in an argument after a meeting (a judge dismissed the request). More recently, in July, Copeland invited Morris to “take a long walk off a short cliff” during a heated exchange.
Unfortunately for the mayor, the item couldn’t go on consent if even one member objected.
“We’re down to Andy,” Richardson said.
“What do you say, Mr. Morris?” Chalfant inquired.
“I think I’m gonna go home early, and y’all can do what you want to,” Morris said, gathering up his things.
As he got up, Richardson told him he ought to just go to the bathroom instead.
Now down to six members, the council agreed to place the item on consent, with Morris, Walker and Chalfant opposed. Moments later, Morris reentered the room and took his seat.
