Any reader interested in retiring at a reasonable age is hereby advised to get into the business of owning a parking lot in downtown Marietta.
The only problem is that you probably should have done it 40 years ago.
In the midst of the circus this week that was the trial between Philip Goldstein and the city government, Goldstein’s attorney Roy Barnes called to the stand Rob Flournoy, best known as Cobb County Superior Court senior judge.
The reason Flournoy was called, however, wasn’t his judicial expertise. It was because he and his wife own and operate the courthouse parking lot on Roswell Street that’s likely one of the most profitable properties downtown.
At issue in the trial was a number of paid parking spaces condemned from Goldstein, and Barnes was hoping to establish the profitability of Flournoy’s lot — which Flournoy estimated was worth $39,000 a space — to shore up the value of Goldstein’s.
Flournoy recalled how when he purchased the lot back in 1986, the first thing he did was eliminate monthly parking subscriptions and start charging by the hour, “because you can sell that parking space three, four, five times a day.”
That investment, suffice to say, has paid off. During this past weekend, Flournoy said he made $4,800 on Saturday alone – the best single day he’s ever had. Not bad work, if you can get it.
Flournoy’s testimony generated some controversy, with city attorneys Daniel White and Doug Haynie protesting it would put them in an awkward position to question the judge given they still have to practice in front of him.
Before Flournoy took the stand, Judge Adele Grubbs reprimanded Barnes for referring to him as “judge” (those reprimands were a frequent occurrence, with Grubbs at times resorting to slamming her fist down and telling Barnes to sit down and be quiet). On the stand, Grubbs said, he is to be referred to simply as “Mr. Flournoy.”
During a back-and-forth with Barnes, Grubbs said, “See, you cut me off before I finished. And you're always accusing me of doing it to other people.”
“No ma’am,” Barnes said.
“I’m going to write that down and preserve it,” Grubbs shot back.
The two went back and forth for another minute or so, before Barnes stalked off to retrieve Flournoy, muttering “Jesus Christ” under his breath.
Then on Friday, Barnes, amazingly, tried to rope into his closing arguments one of the reasons he lost reelection in 2002 — his push to remove the Confederate emblem from Georgia’s flag. White, naturally, objected on the grounds that Barnes’ quixotic efforts as governor had no bearing on the case, which Grubbs sustained.
“Your Honor, I have the right to call on my human experiences, when they have stood up here and said there is influence that I have exercised,” Barnes bellowed.
“You seem a little upset,” Grubbs replied.
“I am very upset!” Barnes complained.
GO TIME FOR MABLETON: There are people who grew in Mableton with deep family roots and people who have moved there due to its convenience, Mableton mayoral hopeful Michael Owens told the crowd during a Thursday meet and greet.
“What I know we’re missing out of a lot of this is a sense of community. Because when you live here because of the convenience factor, you don’t have that pull and that draw to what makes this city or what will make this city a good place to live,” he said to the group gathered in The SAE School.
Owens is one of four candidates running for mayor on the March 21 ballot.
But the idea of Mableton having a walkable, park-driven, sustainable area is something that’s very much possible, he said, showing an image of Mableton Elementary School set back against the new Mableton Town Square Park.
Owens called that location a fantastic place for the community to gather.
“I want a space that’s walkable. I want a space that’s sustainable. We need to look at how we can use sustainable technology, renewable technology, pull in solar to what we’re doing. I love the idea of thinking about from where Mableton Square is now, if you come down to the library, which is walkable, the Mable House Amphitheater is across the street from that, so we do have a defined area that already exists,” he said.
When someone told him the other day that Mableton doesn’t have a downtown, he pushed back.
“I said, ‘No, we actually do have a downtown. We do have a space, but it’s not what we envisioned yet. But it’s already there. And that directly comes down the other side on Veterans Memorial (Highway) where it goes up over the train tracks where the Barnes General Store is. All that area is starting to come together. Front Street, Center Street, Church Street, all of that area gives us a destination spot, it’s right up from where Mexico Lindo (Restaurant) is.”
Owens said the proprietor of that restaurant told him he would love to see more restaurants and entertainment spots in the area, because he recognizes more business benefits everyone.
“So when people talk about ‘What is it going to look like? What is the possibility?’ It’s already there. It’s there. It’s laid out, it’s just for us to kind of grab a hold and work forward,” Owens said.
While fielding audience questions, Owens touched on a wide range of topics, from how the new city would transition its services from the county to what possibilities he envisions for citizens. For instance, he would hope the Cobb School District would build a new high school near the new Betty Gray Middle School soon. And he has ideas on transit.
“My thought around that is extending Hamilton Homes with MARTA out to Six Flags gives us several different things. Our neighbor to the west, Douglas County, 80% of the people — maybe more — that live in Douglas County do not work in Douglas County, which is why I-20 stays such a mess all the time," Owens said.
Expanding MARTA to Six Flags and building a park-and-ride lot there would be a revenue generator for the city, he said.
But before such things can happen, there is an election.
“There are still a lot of challenges out there outside of me as a candidate for mayor,” he said.
No. 1 is making sure people know there is an election taking place.
“Having a special election in March where candidates just qualified literally several weeks ago, largely with candidates that have never run for office before and have not been involved a lot locally and people just don’t know who they are,” Owens said.
Add to that the 84-page bill signed into law by Gov. Brian Kemp creating the new city with some specific perimeters most people are not familiar with, and it's a challenge.
“And so the challenge that we have as a community is getting people educated about what the boundaries of the city is to begin with, what cityhood looks like and the concerns that they have, fears that they have," Owens said. "And what we all know is that in the absence of information grows misinformation. That void will be filled with something. And so unfortunately that void has gotten filled with stuff that is not exactly accurate.”
Which is why Owens finds himself while out on the campaign trail not just urging people to vote for him, but spending a lot of time simply educating folks about the new city.
“So we’ve got to talk from a community perspective of this is happening, this is happening really fast in just a few days … This is the real world. This is happening. There’s no training wheels with this. March 22 it is go time and I think a lot of people aren’t really understanding that.”
Yet ultimately, Owens is optimistic about the future of Mableton.
"We have the Chattahoochee," he said. "We have Six Flags. We have Interstate 20. There is a lot of opportunity we have within the city specifically because of where we are. We’re closer to Atlanta than east Cobb or Sandy Springs or any of those other areas.”
For information on all the candidates running in the Mableton municipal race, turn to the MDJ's Mableton Voter Guide, found in today's newspaper.
