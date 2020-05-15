What comes around goes around, at least for Vittles restaurant owner Charity Salyers, who sold her car last month to help her employees.
As previously reported by the MDJ, Salyers sold her Ford Mustang so she could continue paying her employees while she was facing steep losses related to the pandemic.
Since then, she’s been getting to the Smyrna restaurant and home with rides from some of those same employees. Now, she has her own ride again thanks to help from some strangers from a Savannah-based car dealership.
Salyers told AT that a representative from Savannah Volkswagen reached out to her and helped her get into a pre-owned Toyota RAV4. The dealership didn’t give her the car outright, but they did agree to cover six months of payments, valued at approximately $1,500, reduce her down payment, and include 0% financing in the arrangement.
“They went to extremes to try to help me, to give me a vehicle that I could afford, and that wouldn’t put me in a hole,” Salyers said. “For them to be that far away, to see my story and try to reach out and help me, that speaks for itself. I’m just amazed.”
The dealership sent Salyers the SUV on Thursday, and she received it at her restaurant.
Jennita Orr, a saleswoman at Savannah Volkswagen, learned about Salyers’ story online and noticed it stood out, she said.
“We just did what we could do to help her out, help her get into something and make it something that would work for her,” Moore said. “We decided to make a couple of payments for her that would alleviate some of the stress at this time.”
The dealership’s general manager, Anthony Bryant, also wanted to pass on the kindness he had seen the restaurant owner show her employees, he said.
“If we can have more people doing things like this, it will be a much better place for everybody,” he said. “That was just special. That was a selfless act, and we want to continue it on, because in times like this, we have to come together and help each other out.”
SCHOOL BOARD STRIFE: Democratic Cobb school board Dr. Jaha Howard, got into a bit of a spat with his Republican colleague, Randy Scamihorn, during the board's virtual meeting on Thursday. During a discussion regarding the construction of the new Pearson Middle School near Smyrna, Howard asked Marc Smith, the district’s chief technology and operations officer, to walk him through the seemingly obvious turn of events that would result in the construction of the new school. First, the buildings on the Cobb Horizon High School campus, which will be relocated, will be phased out of use. Next, the buildings will be knocked down. Then the new school can be built.
Showing some frustration with Howard’s clarification, Scamihorn urged the board to stay on task. But Howard made it a point to highlight Scamihorn’s annoyance.
“I wanted to let my colleague know, if he was upset — he seems a little irritated today — and I wanted to let you know that as a team, we’re here for one another. So I hope that everything is OK,” Howard said. “This is good for us to have this conversation, and it’s good for the public. I hope that everything’s going to be OK. You seem really upset right now. But I am ready to move forward, and I’ll ask those questions that I think (are) appropriate, not only as a board member but as a citizen in this county. Thank you very much.”
In response, Scamihorn said, “Though I appreciate the good doctor diagnosing me, I am in a good mood.”
Scamihorn yielded back to Chairman Brad Wheeler after offering that his comments were his own attempt to keep proper procedure and order in the meeting.
The argument seemed to be defused when Wheeler repeated “thank you, gentlemen,” as the two men continued to mutter over each other through their computer microphones.
But Howard later fired another shot at the collective board for what he said he felt was the status quo of considering only the majority opinion:
“I want the public to know this is real. It’s a big problem. It’s easy to say, ‘Do it for the team,’ when the team has already established how it’s going to go — when the team means, ‘Do it my way,’” he said. “Really, it means, ‘Do it the way it’s been done, and if you dare change it, screw you.’”
SPEAKING OF Howard, he and board member Charisse Davis have co-authored a letter denouncing the murder of Brunswick jogger Ahmaud Arbery and call for proactive change to address racism in governmental policies, including in education.
Howard and Davis, along with Gwinnett school board representative Everton Blair, penned the letter, which garnered the signatures of six other school board members from counties around the state. One of those signatories was Marietta school board Vice Chair Angela Orange.
The signatories say they have been “disheartened once again,” after learning about Arbery’s killing and find themselves asking “why unarmed black men die.”
“We aspire to live in a state where our children and their families know that they matter,” the letter reads in part. “We further acknowledge that the primary threat to this reality is the multilayered, ever-evolving structure of racial supremacy that led to his death and countless others.”
The document, which refers to racism as “the prominent social virus” in America, says that virus has spread to public education and health care, among other governmental and economic systems.
The authors call for a more active role in fighting racism from citizens and elected officials alike:
“We call on every elected official (federal, state, local) to do their part to review discriminatory policies and laws in order to identify ways to be actively against racism. We call on every voter to challenge their leadership to develop policy that is actively against racism.”
Howard told Around Town that we could expect “more public discussion” on the topic with more specifics from him, Davis and Blair in the coming weeks.
“These are things that we’ve done in the county already — asking difficult questions. We’re going to be a little bit more aggressive in searching for solutions to our problems with race,” Howard said.
In response to whether he felt Cobb schools had a racism problem, as some parents and staff have suggested, Howard replied, “Racism is an American problem. And it’s a Georgia problem. And it’s a Cobb problem. It’s everywhere. Our job is to properly identify it and combat it.”
In Cobb specifically, Howard said he believed improvements had been made, but “there’s still a long way to go.”
ENDORSEMENTS: Cobb State Sen. Michael “Doc” Rhett, D-Marietta, and State Rep. Michael Smith, D-Marietta, have both endorsed Cobb sheriff candidate Maj. Craig Owens, a county police precinct commander, according to Owens’ campaign.
Owens, a Democrat, had already announced his endorsement by former governor Roy Barnes, whom Owens described as “one of the most trusted Democrats in the county and the state.”
“Our county needs a sheriff who will make sure all communities feel respected and protected,” Rhett said in his endorsement of Owens. “Craig is ready to do the work of building relations between the sheriff's office and the community. We need an experienced leader that Cobb County can trust and that leader is Craig Owens.”
Smith said he knew of few people like Owens, who had passion and tenacity for making government work for the people.
“The progress of Craig’s leadership as a major with the Cobb County Police Department is remarkable,” Smith said. “We need Craig to bring that same tenacity and leadership to the Cobb County sheriff department as our next sheriff.”
Owens said if elected, he’ll put the sheriff’s office on track to receive a “Triple Crown” rating, the gold standard for sheriff’s offices nationwide.
“I am thrilled to have the support of Cobb’s leading Democratic lawmakers,” Owens said. “Sheriffs’ races don’t always receive much recognition. This is clearly a different time and the stakes are too high to get this wrong. I’m committed to putting the sheriff’s office back on the right path and I’m honored to have the trust of Cobb Democrats.”
Owens pledged to introduce ESOL (English to Speakers of Other Languages) programs for inmates and ensure they take academic classes and learn parenting and life skills.
Devon Myrick, an Austell city councilman, said he also believes Owens is the right man for the sheriff job.
“Our local cities such as Austell need a sheriff with compassion, vision and experienced leadership,” Myrick said. “Craig will help move Cobb County forward.”