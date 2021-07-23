Around Town was in Asheville over the weekend, and while waiting for the Grove Park Inn valet, heard a familiar voice holding forth. Turning, there was Marietta attorney Tom Browning, chairman of the Downtown Marietta Development Authority.
What's been on Browning's mind?
Why a new parking deck for Marietta Square of course, the same thing he's been trying to accomplish for years.
Downtown parking discussions have been going on in Marietta for decades. In 2009, for example, the DMDA proposed building a multistory parking deck off Mill Street with a $4 million to $5 million price tag, but then-Mayor Bill Dunaway opposed it. Every few years, his successor, Mayor Steve Tumlin, floats the idea, but nothing seems to come of it.
Prior to the pandemic, the DMDA bought the Mill Street parking lot (next to Starbucks) from the state before life was put on hold, but with the vaccine making it safe to venture forth again, Browning is ready to strike up the cause.
“It’s got to get the City Council behind it and right now that’s not hot on the agenda,” Browning said. He believes once the Nov. 2 municipal elections are out of the way, it will be the right time to get the council on board.
“It’s not hot on their agenda, but putting beautiful sidewalks all over the place is important, because they’re making sure all the roads are in good shape, so that when you get in your car and you drive to places of business you’ll have roads to conduct commerce and everything, but if you want to park your car in downtown Marietta, having a parking deck isn’t a priority. But having that beautiful road to get there is a priority,” Browning deadpanned.
Over the years, the DMDA has had parking consultants attempt to unravel the downtown parking Gordian knot.
The county’s older parking deck next to the commission building is less than ideal.
"If you ever parked there — this is another thing the parking study people told us — it’s like a dungeon. Women especially don’t feel safe in that," Browning said.
The newer county deck next to the older deck has higher ceilings and better lighting, but Browning says it’s still out of the way of where people look to park when they drive in to Marietta Square from Roswell Street or from off the Loop from Dallas Highway.
“They just don’t tend to circulate where those two decks are. But they will go to all the free parking on the street, and the DMDA parking, and they will park and pay at all those surface parking lots."
Browning, whose law practice is in the same building as former Gov. Roy Barnes, said he usually leaves the office around 7 p.m.
“Even on a Monday when I leave the office, for the most part the Square is full. You get Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, it’s full every night," he said. "It’s good that business is bustling, but there’s only so much parking available and all of those parking lots where you pay for it, they’re all full. As more than one (merchant) has told me, 'You know, our business can only do so much because it depends on vehicles. The more vehicles that can park in downtown Marietta, the more business that can come in through these doors, and right now there is a limit to that.'”
LEADERSHIP: Chinita Allen has taken another step up the ladder in the world of Democratic politics, graduating from running Cobb Democratic Women to president of the Georgia Federation of Democratic Women.
The federation is the official women’s organization of the Democratic National Committee, Allen explained.
“I'm tasked with … strategic organizing, and then helping to elect Democrats up and down the ballot,” Allen told Around Town, noting her focus is on statewide and federal races.
“A big part of the overall objective is to reach everyone ..." she added. “Not necessarily related to any of the parties, but we want to make sure that we're identifying grassroots activists, people who are locally working on the ground … and entering in diverse communities – such as AAPI (Asian American and Pacific Islander), LGBTQ.”
Around Town asked Allen what she made of the Cobb GOP’s claims to resurgence in the wake of Devan Seabaugh’s win in House District 34. Suffice to say she was unimpressed.
“I think it's short-lived. I think the area that (Seabaugh's Democratic opponent Priscilla Smith) was running in, that was GOP held,” she said.
“I think we understand the game, the ground rules and the strategies that we use in Cobb … we have a framework for winning.”
ENDORSEMENT: Jake Evans, the erstwhile chair of Georgia’s ethics commission and candidate for Georgia’s 6th Congressional District, has received the backing of former Speaker Newt Gingrich.
Gingrich held the seat for two decades before ceding it to former U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson. Evans is one of four Republicans to get in the race thus far, who Around Town presumes are banking on favorable redistricting of the district if they hope to beat Democratic incumbent Lucy McBath.
SPOTTED: AT was somewhat surprised to read in the AJC earlier this month that our very own Reggie “Gamechanger” Copeland, Marietta councilman for Ward 5, was spotted at a fundraiser for GOP gubernatorial candidate Vernon Jones. The $1,000-a-plate fundraiser was headlined by Rudy Giuliani and held at the Buckhead Club.
Former Democrat Jones served eight years as DeKalb County CEO and spent 12 years in the state House. After becoming famous in MAGA land as a pro-Trump Democrat, he switched parties earlier this year to challenge Gov. Brian Kemp from the right.
Jones is running on red-meat conservative culture war issues and seeking to paint Kemp as a RINO. Despite Jones’ loyal promotion of election-related conspiracy theories, he has yet to receive the coveted Trump endorsement.
Copeland, to the best of our knowledge, is not on the Trump train. Though we don’t doubt the veracity of the AJC report, we sought to confirm his presence at the fundraiser and ask him if he was supporting Jones.
Copeland himself responded “no comment” when asked in person about the fundraiser (he said the same to a question asking if he would seek reelection in November, and is the only council member whose plans are unclear).
An organizer of the fundraiser listed on a flyer initially told AT she would look into Copeland’s presence at the event, but never got back to us and didn’t respond to subsequent questions. Neither did a spokesperson for the Jones campaign.
Jones’ most recent campaign finance report doesn’t list any donations from Copeland. The report includes donations up to June 30, the date of the fundraiser. The event organizer told AT that not all attendees were required to make a donation — perhaps Copeland was simply an honored guest who didn’t have to write a check? We’ll tell you more if he decides to talk about it.
SICKBAY: We've received more than a few inquiries asking about our July 17 story, "Marietta attorney goes under the knife for rare neurological surgery," and the status of Matt Flournoy after his procedure this week. Around Town is pleased to report Flournoy's surgery was a success.
"The severe electrical pains in my jaw have stopped for the first time in 3.5 years," a text from Flournoy said. "I have headaches and pains from the general anesthesia. We are grateful to Dr. Sekula and his staff."
Here's hoping for a speedy recovery. Around Town sends our best wishes to Flournoy and his family.
On Thursday afternoon, Cobb Fire & Emergency Services crews responded to a different kind of emergency call.
In a post on Facebook, a Cobb firefighter is seen carrying a puppy up a ladder in a deep shaft leading to the sewers.
“Cobb Fire crews had to save this little guy from a storm drain,” the post reads. “Some tenants in an adjacent apartment heard something making noise. Truck 8 responded and heard this curious little fella whimpering approximately 15’ down.”
If that wasn’t enough, the post continued, a few of the firefighters who responded disturbed a yellow jacket nest, leaving a couple of the crew with a few stings each.
But in the end, the apparently homeless and “mischievous pup” was safely rescued without injury and passed off to Cobb County Animal Services, and “Kennesaw’s newest hero,” firefighter Dominic Simone, was crowned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.