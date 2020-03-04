Former governor and ambassador Nikki Haley will attend a rally in support of U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler in Cobb County on Monday, the senator announced in a Wednesday evening tweet.
"So proud to have @NikkiHaley’s endorsement," Loeffler said. "I hope you’ll join us in Cobb County on Monday for a grassroots rally! Get your free ticket here: https://eventbrite.com/e/grassroots-rally-with-ambassador-nikki-haley-and-senator-kelly-loeffler-tickets-98263844805."
The event will be held at 11 a.m. at the Cobb GOP headquarters, 799 Roswell Street, Marietta, GA 30060.