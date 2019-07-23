East Cobb’s Johnson Ferry Baptist Church has announced the man set to take over as its new head pastor — the megachurch’s second leader in nearly 40 years.
The pastor-to-be is Clay Smith, senior pastor of First Baptist in Matthews, North Carolina, since 2014.
His ascension comes after founding Senior Pastor Bryant Wright announced his plans last year to step down after serving since 1981.
In announcing his retirement, Wright said it was not an easy decision, but he felt God was telling him it was time to move on, and the church needed a pastor from a younger generation.
In a videotaped message to his congregation, Wright said he has no doubt the 10-member committee tasked with finding his replacement made the right choice.
“When we began to pray about this, Anne (Wright) and I as a couple, the big prayer was not only was God leading us to let go of the church that we loved greatly, but who is it that God was preparing to be in this role, and there’s no doubt in my mind that Clay Smith is the man that God has chosen for this role,” he said.
Wright leaves big shoes to fill. Under his leadership, the church has grown from a group of 20 families meeting in a vacant doctor’s office to a sprawling campus on Johnson Ferry Road, not far from the border with Sandy Springs.
The megachurch now has over 7,300 members and seven Sunday morning worship services with an average worship attendance of about 4,000.
Wright also served as president of the Southern Baptist Convention from 2010 to 2012, and founded Right from the Heart Ministries, a video, radio and web app-based non-denominational ministry. Wright has said he will continue working on Right from the Heart after he leaves Johnson Ferry.
Smith, himself the son of a pastor, was born in Greenville, South Carolina. He holds a master’s from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas, and is a doctoral student at Southwestern with a concentration in preaching.
He lives with his wife, Terrica, and their three daughters.
In a short message to congregants, Smith said taking over for Wright will be a major undertaking.
“I’m humbled,” he said. “This is an incredible ministry, close to four decades of reaching the world with the Gospel, and just to think about being a part of that is a humbling, honored step that I believe the Lord has led us to.”
Selection committee member Jennifer Chapin said Smith’s humility is part of what the committee liked about him. She said during one conversation, she asked him how he felt about attending service at the church one Sunday.
“I don’t really know what I expected to hear him say, but he said ‘I really feel humbled,’” she said. “I was like, wow. That really surprised me because Clay had been at the top of our list as far as the No. 1 candidate, and we had been praying as a search team … He had just checked all the boxes of being a great pastor, a great shepherd and a great leader, but I was just excited to hear him say that because, oh my gosh, he’s really a man of God. He’s got this other side to him that we really hadn’t seen yet.”
Terrica Smith told the congregation she is excited to become a part of the community.
“From the moment I walked into the door, being greeted, I had my three little girls, they were so helpful getting me to the children’s area and to the youth area,” she said. “I was just overwhelmed by everyone’s friendliness and willing to help me plug in. We enjoyed being in traditional service and we were absolutely blown away when we walked into the modern service and the high school choir was singing, they had just gotten back from a mission trip. It was powerful, it was moving and we all had chills.”
Smith is scheduled to deliver five Sunday sermons Aug. 4, and after the last service, the church will hold a vote to approve the recommendation to hire Smith.
Wright is expected to stay on for a few months, through November or December, sharing preaching responsibilities with Smith and showing him the ropes, and Smith is set to be officially installed Sept. 8.
Mary Ansley Southerland sends word that Trey Meaders was selected to be the 2019-20 mascot for the Georgia State University Panthers. He assumes his role as “Pounce” immediately. Trey retired in May as Marietta High School’s Devil mascot. Southerland said he looks forward to his new role at GSU and fulfilling his lifelong dream of being a collegiate student-athlete. Georgia State kicks off its football season at the University of Tennessee on Aug. 31 and the game will be televised on ESPNU. No doubt his Marietta friends and family, including parents Haley and Robert Meaders and grandparents Jeanie and Johnny Hunter, will be quick learners of the chants, cheers and traditions at Georgia State. Three cheers for Trey and the Panthers!
Climbing high into the sun: Maj. Gen. John P. Healy will assume command of the 22nd Air Force from Maj. Gen. Craig L. La Fave during a ceremony at Dobbins Air Reserve Base on Friday.
Healy joins 22nd AF from his previous assignment as director, Exercise and Assessments Directorate at U.S. European Command in Stuttgart, Germany. Healy is a command pilot with more than 5,000 hours in the C-17A, C-5A/B and other aircraft.
As commander, Healy will lead more than 12,000 reserve citizen airmen in 14 units at 30 locations across the U.S. The general will serve at the Numbered Air Force’s headquarters here and will be responsible for the Air Force Reserve’s tactical airlift capability provided by units flying the C-130 Hercules. In addition to airlift, 22nd AF units perform a variety of mission sets to include aeromedical evacuation, distinguished visitor airlift, undergraduate pilot training, civil engineering, flight tests, joint planning, Basic Military Training and more. The Numbered Air Force is also home to three Department of Defense special missions: weather reconnaissance provided by the “Hurricane Hunters” of the 403rd Wing at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, aerial firefighting from the 302nd Airlift Wing at Peterson AFB, Colorado, and aerial spray performed by the 910th Airlift Wing at Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio.
RIP: The Smyrna Police Department announced Tuesday the passing of former Smyrna Police Chief Stan Hook, who served as chief of the department from December 1989 to December 2012.
“The men and women of the Smyrna Police Department along with Chief Hook’s family are in mourning as we prepare to say our final goodbyes. We are asking the community to keep the Hook family in your thoughts and prayers. If you feel inspired, please leave some kind words or comments that we can pass onto Chief Hook’s family. Rest peacefully Chief … we have it from here!!” Smyrna PD posted on its Facebook page.
Around Town expresses our condolences to the family of Audrey Beth Grizzle Tumlin, 34, of Atlanta, who died Saturday after a courageous six-month battle with brain cancer.
Audrey was the wife of Sig Tumlin and mother of 19-month-old George. She was the daughter-in-law of Marietta Mayor Steve and Jean Alice Tumlin.
A celebration of her life will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church on the campus of Emory University.
A visitation will also be held at Glenn Memorial from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.