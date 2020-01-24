(tncms-asset)58a0c1f8-3ee0-11ea-887b-e79810d8c5b4(0)(/tncms-asset)
The latest candidate to announce for the seat held by retiring east Cobb Commissioner Bob Ott is Pamela Reardon, a Realtor who wants to take a magnifying glass to the county’s budget, “because every time I turn around there’s more spending and more spending.”
A Trump conservative active in GOP politics, Reardon is a strong supporter of Marjorie Greene, who was running in the Republican primary for the seat held by U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Marietta, before she opted to switch races and run for the 14th Congressional seat.
“She left for the 14th where her environment up there is a little bit more friendly to her staunch conservative stance,” Reardon said.
Reardon said she does not support the effort to turn east Cobb into a city.
“No. I have gone to all the meetings and I’ve researched it, and I’m against adding, No. 1, another layer of government for east Cobb. It will increase taxes. It won’t decrease taxes, and if that forms the rest of the county will have to bear the burden and all of our taxes will have to be increased, probably another 2 mills to cover that.”
Reardon said her philosophy is about less government and more enjoyment for the people. To that end, “I’m glad that we’re getting more parks. That’s something that we missed. I really don’t think east Cobb needs to be disturbed. I’m totally against high density. I’m running because I don’t want the people who are associated in some degree with the developers to run our county, and I don’t want the taxes to increase, and I don’t want to lose our neighborhoods. I live here. I’m definitely not a chamber person. I have gone in the past, but it’s not my cup of tea at all.”
How does she feel about bringing MARTA rail into Cobb?
“No, and it’s because of the incredible expense to build it and the length of time to build it,” she said.
Chairman Mike Boyce has indicated his desire to bring a transit tax referendum once the SPLOST referendum is voted on this fall, which could raise the county’s sales tax from 6% to 7%. Does she support that effort?
“I don’t support it outright because my stand is low taxes. It depends on what the projects are and how it’s structured,” she said.
Turning to the controversial Sterigenics plant in District 2, does she believe it should remain closed?
“I think it should be tested, and I’m not sure we’re getting all the correct information, so I believe, depending on what the test results are, and if they fixed the problem, it’s a business, they should be allowed to open if everything is safe, because I’m very concerned about the environment and obviously the people. I’m in real estate so I feel bad about that whole situation.”
Born and reared in Calgary, Canada, Reardon moved to New York to work in the computer software field in 1987 before moving to Atlanta in 1999. She is married to Tom Reardon and has two children.
Reardon is cofounder of the Metro Atlanta Republicans, serves as state committeewoman for the 6th District and precinct chair for the Cobb GOP’s Dodgen precinct.
Other Republican candidates in the race include Andy Smith, whom Ott appointed to the Cobb Planning Commission, Lloyd “Shane” Deyo, a veteran and software consultant for Graphic Packaging International in Sandy Springs, and retired veteran and businessman Fitz Johnson of Smyrna. Johnson ran as a Republican for state school superintendent in 2014.
The one Democrat in the race is Jerica Richardson, an Equifax employee who’s managed several political campaigns.
SPEAKER CIRCUIT: Former Congressman Bob Barr is the guest speaker at Saturday’s Madison Forum. Barr, who will be speaking on impeachment, has a firsthand perspective on the process as a GOP impeachment manager during the impeachment of former President Bill Clinton.
Breakfast begins at 8 a.m. with the program beginning at 8:30 a.m. at Come-N-Get It Family Restaurant, 1409 Church Street Extension, Suite E, Marietta. ...
Dr. John Knox, medical director of the WellStar Kennestone Emergency Department, will speak to the Metro Marietta Kiwanis Club on Monday about the new emergency room.
The meeting, which begins at noon, will be at First United Methodist Church, 56 Whitlock Avenue, Marietta.
YOUTH MOVEMENT: Amid discussion of the county’s struggle to recruit and hold onto public safety personnel — police officers, firefighters, sheriff’s deputies — the Marietta Police Department thrives. It is fully staffed despite paying starting officers as much as, or less than, neighboring departments.
Steve Gaynor, president of the closest thing that local police have to a union — the succinctly named Cobb County F.O.P. Kermit C. Sanders Lodge #13 — has long said the Cobb County Police Department’s solution is money. Pay police more and they’ll stick around.
When asked to explain the disjunction between the situations at the Marietta and Cobb PDs, he offered one possible explanation: the former is giving the newer recruits what they want.
“Nowadays, it’s all about how you treat the employees,” he said. “In the old days … if you treated them like cr — they were still dedicated to their job … The new generation is, everybody gets a trophy, everybody wants to get patted on the back.”
Gaynor was not suggesting officers at the CCPD are treated poorly. But Marietta Police Chief Dan Flynn “goes out of his way to make sure his troops know that he cares about them,” he said. “He’s always congratulating them.”
What else does the newest generation of officers want? Why, beards, tattoos and comfort, of course.
In the past three years, the Marietta PD has quietly changed its dress code and its policies regarding beards and tattoos. For example, officers are now allowed to wear their vests outside their shirts, PIO Chuck McPhilamy said in response to an inquiry from the MDJ. The change allows officers to carry many of their tools on the vest rather than a belt, reducing back strain.
“Cobb PD has always been the sharp dresser,” in the mold of the Georgia State Troopers, Gaynor said. “But that’s not the national trend.”
More comfortable, versatile clothing reflects the realities of policing today, he continued. Years ago, “you didn’t have as many foot chases, you didn’t have as much fighting … it’s more of a combat environment (than a) business environment.”
Marietta’s officers are also allowed to have visible tattoos — so long as they aren’t inflammatory or controversial and are approved by a deputy chief — and, as of a few weeks ago, beards.
Cobb Police Chief Tim Cox said his department is also in the process of modernizing its policies:
“We understand the need to update those policies and procedures to maintain not only the highest level of service but also to reflect the subtle changes to norms in society,” he said in a statement Friday. “To that end we have been evaluating our uniform standards and working to amend the current policy to better incorporate the more modern image of our officers while maintaining the professional image of a dedicated law enforcement agency.”
It doesn’t stop there.
“I implemented an operational change several months ago which expanded the tattoo policy to allow visible tattoos with no size restriction. I also made accommodations for beards for those with a medical exemption. These changes were made on an operational level via directive from my office, and they will be reflected in the next update to our official departmental policy.”
In a letter distributed among departments that have inquired about Marietta PD’s success in recruiting new officers, Chief Flynn wrote, “salary and benefits will not, by themselves, attract new applicants to apply, nor improve morale among existing members of a police department.
“In order to better attract today’s potential police applicants to want to join,” he continued, “police departments must modernize leadership and management styles to match the expectations of today’s 20-to-40-year-old group.”