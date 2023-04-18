Want to meet the new principal of Marietta High School? You're in luck. Dr. Marvin Crumbs is holding a meet and greet at the Marietta Performing Arts Center from 5:30–6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The event is an opportunity for students, parents, and faculty to meet Crumbs and learn more about his vision for the school. Attendees will have the chance to ask questions, share their thoughts, and interact with him in a casual and friendly atmosphere, according to the school system.
"I am incredibly excited to meet the Marietta community and get to know each and every one of you," Crumbs said. "The sense of pride and tradition that surrounds Marietta High School is truly inspiring, and I am honored to be a part of it. I can't wait to work together to achieve great things for our school and community."
ADESANYA EVENT: State Rep. Solomon Adesanya, D-Marietta, is holding a legislative town hall at the Sewell Mill Library & Cultural Center from 6:15 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
"Each day I sit in the chamber, I recognize how our decisions as legislators can have lasting effects for generations," Adesanya said. "We must realize that every day, we make numerous choices that influence the outcome of all areas of our lives. There are some issues facing us Georgians that I want you all to be aware of and get your perspective as one community that we are. We can learn from our missteps, and we can build on our strengths."
Adesanya, a first-term representative, was elected last November.
ADDRESSING DIABETES: State Rep. Doug Stoner, D-Smyrna, sends word that Gov. Brian Kemp signed a bill he co-sponsored, HB 440, which will allow public and private schools in Georgia to acquire and keep a supply of glucagon, a medication used to treat severe hypoglycemia in people with diabetes, starting July 1.
“I want to thank Gov. Kemp for signing this bipartisan bill into law,” Stoner said. “This new law will save children's lives by allowing school nurses and/or trained school health professionals to provide lifesaving treatment to children during a severe hypoglycemic episode while at school.”
HB 440 will allow prescribers, such as physicians and nurse practitioners, to provide standing orders or prescriptions for ready-to-use glucagon to schools so that the medication can be rapidly administered to students in an emergency. Schools will also be able to work directly with glucagon manufacturers or third-party suppliers to obtain the products for free or at fair market or reduced prices. The Georgia General Assembly unanimously passed HB 440 during the 2023 legislative session.
HEADS-UP: Cobb Commissioner Jerica Richardson is holding a town hall at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Boy Scouts of America building, 1800 Circle 75 Parkway.
As in years past, Richardson will be revealing this year's community priorities, giving District 2 and Cobb updates, and having special guest speakers from elected officials and local organizations.
PARTY CONTEST: A forum for candidates vying to become chair of the Georgia GOP is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, April 24 at the Cobb GOP headquarters. This is a free event with drinks/snacks available for purchase. Candidates include Josh Mckoon, Rebecca Yardley, and Dennis Futch. The event will be moderated by Janelle King.
CONDOLENCES: Republican Rep. Rich McCormick gave tribute to Dr. Charles Stanley, pastor emeritus of the First Baptist Church of Atlanta and former president of the Southern Baptist Convention, who passed away Tuesday at the age of 90.
“Dr. Charles Stanley was a dedicated champion of God's Word and a great American," McCormick said in a news release. "For half a century, he ministered to the congregation of Atlanta's First Baptist Church and touched the hearts of millions through his writing, preaching, and work with In Touch Ministries. May God bless his family and many friends, and may his memory inspire the people of Atlanta for generations to come."
MUSEUM RETURNS: The Marietta Gone with the Wind Museum's Grand Reopening Celebration will be held June 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Ticket includes admission to the museum and the following:
- 10-3 Lawn Games
- 10-3 – Grand Bazaar (buy and sell GWTW items) and Silent Auction
- 11-2 Live Music
- 11:30-1:30 BBQ Buffet Lunch
- Noon – Tree Dedication for Mickey Kuhn and Patrick Curtis
There will also be a cash bar from 11-2.
For more information, contact the museum at 770-794-5576.
GO OWLS: Congratulations to Kennesaw State University's cheerleading team, which took home another national championship at the 2023 NCA Collegiate Nationals.
"We are very proud of everything these kids accomplished this season," head coach Charlie Asciutto said. "The growth of the kids throughout the year has been tremendous. They work so hard all year long to cheer on gameday, community appearances, school, work and competing at such a high level. We are glad to see their efforts rewarded."
The Owls competed with an all-girls squad, a co-ed squad and a pair of women's stunt groups.
The co-ed team took home its second consecutive national championship in the intermediate small co-ed division with a score of 97.3079 points, edging the College of Charleston's 96.2893 for the trophy.
The all-girls team finished third in a tight and tough division. They totaled a score of 96.9954, falling just short of Utah Valley's 97.2523 and New Hampshire's 97.4907.
The group stunts did a great job representing the school in the Stunt competition bringing home fourth (93.111) and seventh place (90.667), KSU reports.
FAMILY ADVOCACY: Cobb District Attorney Flynn Broady will speak on the new Family Advocacy Center in Cobb County April 26 from 11:30-1 p.m. at the South Cobb Area Council of the Cobb Chamber of Commerce at the Riverside Epicenter.
The new center will serve as a "one stop shop" for victims to talk with a counselor, find legal assistance, and more. Broady will share information on the creation of the center and how he is working with local public safety departments and service agencies to create a safe space for victims to find help and healing. The Family Advocacy Center is the first of its kind in the state and is scheduled to open early this summer.
VACAY CRUNCH: Considering an overseas trip? So is everyone else. According to AAA booking data, international travel is up more than 200% compared to 2022. Hotel bookings are seeing the biggest jump, up more than 300% over last year. The spike in demand is driving up airfares. Ticket prices for international trips are up more than 30%.
Europe and Canada are the most popular international destinations, per AAA’s data. London tops the list, with a nearly 350% increase over last year. Rome, Paris, Dublin, and Barcelona are other European hot spots. Vancouver, Toronto, and Calgary are the most popular Canadian destinations.
TD AWARENESS: State Rep. Sharon Cooper, R-east Cobb, chair of the House Public Health Committee, seeks to recognize Tardive Dyskinesia (TD) Awareness Week as a part of Mental Health Awareness Month throughout May. During the 2023 legislative session, Cooper introduced House Resolution 317 to recognize May 1-7 of this year as TD Awareness Week in Georgia to help increase education and raise awareness around the condition.
“In Georgia, more than 1.4 million adults in the state live with a mental illness,” Cooper said. “It is critical that we support and remember that those living with a mental illness who take antipsychotics for a prolonged time may develop or already have TD. It is so important that we continue to raise awareness around this involuntary movement disorder, which may have an impact on patients physically, emotionally and socially. We continue to use this time as a reminder to educate our citizens about mental health.”
According to Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc., TD affects approximately 600,000 people in the U.S. The uncontrollable movements of TD may appear mild, moderate or severe and can occur in one or more areas. These movements are often seen in the face, torso and/or other body parts.
