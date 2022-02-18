As it becomes increasingly likely that west Cobb residents will have the opportunity to vote on creating the city of Lost Mountain, Marietta Mayor Steve Tumlin has raised a few concerns.
The boundaries of the proposed city of Lost Mountain come much too close to Marietta, in Tumlin’s view.
“They came so far east they came into our natural growth,” Tumlin told Around Town on Friday. “If you look at (the proposed city of East Cobb), it’s not near a city. It’s in virgin territory. (Lost Mountain) coming into non virgin territory, so to speak, I think went beyond what they’re after.”
Tumlin outlined his concerns in a Thursday email to state Sens. Kay Kirkpatrick, Lindsey Tippins and Michael Rhett, and state Reps. Devan Seabaugh, Mary Frances Williams and Ed Setzler with the subject line titled “Confluence of Kennesaw, Marietta, and Lost Mountain.”
The mayor told Around Town he thought of a city of Lost Mountain as somewhere between the Paulding County line and the Avenue West Cobb.
“Lost Mountain to me is something that I stand on my back porch and I see a mountain in the distance. When I was four years old, I used to ride out with my dad and the mountain disappeared. It’s a long way away. Barrett Parkway is not. It’s under our sphere of influence.”
It’s Tumlin’s concern that by drawing Lost Mountain’s boundaries so close to Marietta, the neighborhoods and areas that may have eventually been annexed into Marietta will not have that option. That’s because if Lost Mountain voters choose to incorporate, it's all or nothing. The city is either created or not. And those neighborhoods closest to Marietta in the Lost Mountain boundaries would be in the minority in such a vote.
“My main problem is I wish there had been a little grace period where the people who live in the extreme from what would be the town center of (Lost Mountain) that they should have been afforded the opportunity to come into the city (of Marietta). The people in the Mount Paran area, Marietta Country Club area are not being afforded that opportunity,” Tumlin said.
The rules used to state that you weren’t to come within three miles of another city, Tumlin said. While that rule is no longer in force, Tumlin believes the solution is to have a two-mile boundary between Lost Mountain and Marietta.
“To give people the option to make a choice, I think it at least ought to be two miles from the farthest point west that we have. It won’t be a consistent strip. Cities are sovereign. There is anticipated annexed growth.”
With a population of 75,000, Tumlin said Lost Mountain would be larger than most counties in Georgia.
“A city in Cobb County is 30 to 60 (thousand people). They basically created a county. I think our (millage rate) is 3.2. Austell is around 3. But everybody else is 6, 7, and 8, and they’re (Lost Mountain) not even going to have full services.”
In answer to why he hasn’t raised his concerns earlier, Tumlin cited the speed at which this process has moved. He also said no one from the Lost Mountain movement ever consulted with him about the proposal.
“The average Joe was not shown all those maps until they start yelling and screaming at each other. Collectively it’s above board, it’s a vote. But you’re bringing in folks that had other alternatives to the joys of cityhood. That’s called due process,” he said.
Yet with the Senate voting in favor of sending a referendum to the people of Lost Mountain this week, and the House expected to sign off on it next week, it’s fairly late in the game.
“Then I have some folks that live in that area that would consider suing for due process. Equal protection under the law. That’s unconscionable to deny those people the right to annex when we’ve all been living by 489 for years.” (489 is the law that governs how cities and counties work together on annexations.)
Tumlin made it clear that he is not opposed to the city of Lost Mountain. He hopes the voters vote to incorporate.
“I’d rather see them sue over the fact that they were left out of the process than vote against it, because I hope it passes. I hope it doesn't jeopardize it, but there could have been a little bit more work for the area where it touched another city,” the mayor said.
Tumlin forwarded the email he sent to lawmakers to former Cobb Chairman Sam Olens "As information liaison for our County."
"Majority rules but in this instance individual rights of practical annexation of choice are denied as there is a choice including the fine City of Kennesaw," Tumlin wrote Olens.
Olens thanked Tumlin for his email, writing, "Please note that Dan Baskerville and I have the honor of representing the County for the standard matters that occur each legislative Session. We have not been retained with regard to the cityhood bills."
At the same time, earlier this month, MDJ reporter Chart Riggall noticed Olens sitting in on the House Governmental Affairs Committee hearing for the cities of Lost Mountain and Vinings. Olens, who was wearing an orange lobbyist badge, declined to comment, but his partner, Daniel Baskerville, said he and Olens were at the Capitol on the county's behalf.
CRISIS AVERTED: At a Thursday work session, Smyrna Mayor Derek Norton recapped a brief moment of panic under the Gold Dome this week.
As a proposed city of Mableton was advancing through the committee process, Norton noticed the map included several unincorporated parcels along the Chattahoochee River that his city plans to annex and build walking trails through.
City Attorney Scott Cochran described the frantic phone calls and coordination that followed as a “fire drill.”
“And that wasn't what we (Smyrna, Mableton advocates and the county) all agreed to,” Norton said. “So we caught that down there, got with the bill sponsor, Representative (Erica) Thomas and went to the apportionment office … And she did a substitute. And so now we're back to where we agreed to.”
Crisis averted then.
“Anybody who says it’s not good to have a lobbyist as a mayor, I'll tell you what, this is an example of why it is,” said Norton, who lobbies on behalf of the Medical Association of Georgia.
EAST COBB CITYHOOD: At a Cobb Young Professionals meeting Thursday, Commissioner Jerica Richardson was asked about East Cobb cityhood.
The stated motivation of the East Cobb cityhood movement doesn’t match the reality of what their city would be, the commissioner said.
And, “When it comes to feasibility, there are some real gaps in the feasibility study,” Richardson said.
She went on to question the viability of the city long-term and reiterate the May 24 referendum date is too soon for people to fully understand what they’re voting on.
Now that the bill to hold a referendum has been signed by the governor, AT asked Richardson after her speech how she’ll vote: it’s a “no” for her.
AT also asked what Richardson’s plans were now that Republican legislators are on the cusp of drawing her out of her own commission district. Sell her house? Take them to court? For now, we can’t tell you.
“What I'm going to be doing is focused on serving to the best of my abilities. … I'm certainly disappointed in the map itself,” Richardson said.
PRAISE BE TO GOD: The Cobb County Prayer Breakfast is returning — in-person, this time — in 2022. The 2020 breakfast was canceled due to the pandemic, while in 2021 it was held virtually. But on May 5, former Georgia football head coach Mark Richt will be the honored guest this year.
Richt, predecessor to Kirby Smart, led the Bulldogs for 15 years before a three-year stint coaching at the University of Miami, Richt’s alma mater. He is well known for his devout Christian faith.
Started in 1985 by business, religious and civic leaders in Cobb, the prayer breakfast draws close to 1,000 attendees annually. It aims to bring Cobb Countians together over non-denominational prayer.
Over the years, speakers have included several Georgia governors, senators and congressmen, assorted CEOs, sports figures and religious leaders, and even figures such as Andrew Young, the former UN ambassador, and Margaret Thatcher, the United Kingdom’s longest serving prime minister.
This year’s event takes place at the Cobb Galleria. It opens at 6:30 a.m., with breakfast starting at 7 a.m.
Tickets, tables of 10, and sponsorships are available at cobbcountyprayerbreakfast.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.