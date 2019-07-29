Smyrna Mayor Max Bacon says he’s ordering the city manager to conduct an air quality test on Tuesday in the wake of reports that the area may have a higher than normal concentration of a toxic gas linked to cancer.
Earlier this month, Georgia Health News released a report concerning ethylene oxide emissions in the area, a toxic gas which the company Sterigenics uses to sterilize medical equipment.
Bacon emphasized that the Sterigenics plant is outside Smyrna’s city limits.
Even so, “We want to do our own air quality test. And I don’t want this company to do an air quality test. That doesn’t make any sense. We need to do our own air quality test, the city does. We’re going to do it ASAP, and we’re not going to wait around.”
Bacon said he has the support of Councilman Derek Norton and has already spoken to council members Tim Gould and Ron Fennel, among others.
Bacon is retiring at the end of the year after serving as mayor since the 1980s. He suggested that some state officials were using the toxic gas issue for political reasons. For instance, state Rep. Erick Allen, D-Smyrna, is holding a town hall at Campbell Middle School at 7 p.m. Tuesday on the subject. Allen says he and other lawmakers will be in attendance as will executives from Sterigenics to address concerns.
Bacon said he’s not involved in that town hall.
“He’s not contacted me, so I’m really not involved with Erick Allen at all. Period. You would think that Erick Allen would have contacted me immediately, but he has not. And I really don’t appreciate it, but that’s OK. You know, he’s got to do his thing. I’m not doing it for any political reason. I’m going out of office in January, and I’m going to make sure the city is safe, and when I do turn it over to the next mayor, who will probably be Derek Norton, and he’s on board with this too, (we want) to make sure our citizens are safe, regardless of whether this is in the city or in unincorporated Cobb County.”
Meantime, in addition to conducting its own air quality analysis, Bacon said the city will work with County Chairman Mike Boyce to answer any uncertainties.
“It’s one of these things where we don’t know if it’s a cancer-causing issue or they need to be shut down or what is it doing to our quality of life,” he said. “So I think just to err on the side of caution we need to be very proactive and forward with it, and let’s find out what the heck is going on.”