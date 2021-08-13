For State Rep. Teri Anulewicz, D-Smyrna, Wednesday’s unsettling news that all fifth graders at East Side Elementary School had been sent home through Aug. 20 due to “high positive case numbers,” was the last straw.
Anulewicz took to social media Thursday and called for the Cobb School District to implement a mask mandate. She’s been pushing for masking in schools, but hadn’t formally asked the board and district to make it happen.
Thursday she took it a step further.
Anulewicz told AT she’d be taking what she considered a rare step for her and sending an official letter to the Cobb school board and Superintendent Chris Ragsdale asking for a mask mandate and twice weekly testing for staff. She sent that letter Friday morning.
“These tactics are the only way to keep everyone safe, and keep our kids in school face-to-face — and that’s what parents want, right?” she said on Facebook.
“This doesn’t make any sense,” she said in a phone conversation later, noting public health guidance recommending mask wearing in schools. “We know that if we want to have our kids in school face to face, there are things that we have to do, especially for those who are unvaccinated. … You can’t have what you want if you don’t do what you need to do. … There is no path to keeping our kids face to face right now, at the current rate of infection.”
Meanwhile, AT has heard from several CCSD parents concerned about growing positive cases in the school district, receiving close contact letters from schools and, in some cases, a school board member sending info questioning the use of masks.
A few of those parents, who sent their concerns over lack of mask wearing and other COVID prevention measures in schools to their board member, David Banks — who, by the way, represents East Side — received the same response from him:
“I encourage you to listen to the real truth about masks.”
Banks’ one-line email was followed with a link to a video of an Illinois doctor addressing the Mt. Vernon Community Schools Board, making claims about the inefficacy of masks against the virus that have been widely debunked and discredited by the mainstream medical community.
Parents were not happy.
“(Banks’ email) is showing how the school board is not only not listening to its constituents, but is spreading disinformation in place of truth as our children continue to be exposed to this disease on a daily basis, with no vaccine, and now no masks to protect them,” said one.
“Thought you might like to see what Cobb Board member David Banks is sending as a response to concerned parents. This should be national news,” wrote another.
Banks did not respond to requests for comment on the East Side fifth grade move to virtual schooling on Wednesday. But when he returned calls one day later on Thursday, his response was brief:
“That’s old news now,” Banks said.
When asked about his emails to parents and the medical community’s consensus that the claims in the video were false or misleading, Banks said “you can believe what you want to believe.”
“We all know the CDC has lied to us,” Banks continued, when pressed about the CDC and other public health agencies’ plea for universal masking in schools. “The CDC has never said that masks prevent the spread of the virus. You won’t find that reporting anywhere. My position is parents have a choice. They can either have their child wear a mask, or they don’t. It’s their freedom, and I’m not going to infringe on it.”
While it’s true, simply wearing a mask may not prevent the spread of all COVID-19 cases, public health leaders agree that wearing a mask significantly cuts down on transmission risk.
THE MORE THINGS CHANGE: Some things change when county government is captured by the Democratic Party for the first time in decades, but one thing that hasn’t is Cobb’s penchant for corporate welfare.
For that, we have our Board of Commissioners to thank, who approved 4-0 Tuesday an agenda item handing out a decade’s worth of tax breaks to Novare Group. The developer has its eyes on a mixed-use project in the heart of Powder Springs, which the city hopes will be the centerpiece project of its downtown redevelopment.
The conditions of the tax abatement are generous enough. It’ll exempt Novare from paying a penny in property taxes for the first five years of the development. In years six and seven, Novare will be exempt from 80% of its taxes, 60% in year eight, 40% in year nine, and 20% in the 10th year, after which the abatement will end.
Novare, which boasts $3.5 billion in development in its roughly 30 years of existence, picked up the property for a cool $3 million. The seller? The Powder Springs Downtown Development Authority, which has been buying up properties in the city center like it’s going out of style.
(It’s almost too on-the-nose for Around Town to point out that for Novare’s newest project to go forward, Powder Springs sold the property on which its City Hall sat.)
But we’ll take seriously for a moment the notion that this is a good deal for Cobb. The county projects a “wage base over a 10-year period” of $755,000 from the jobs created by the development. So what’s the trade-off? How much does Cobb give up in tax revenue from the project?
Nobody knows.
That’s what Community Development Director Jessica Guinn told the MDJ when we first reported on this project. And Guinn confirmed after the vote the county has no estimate for what the tax break will cost, all told.
Novare claims the project will be a $42.5 million investment. Since the county couldn’t provide an estimate for the loss of tax revenue, Around Town ran that $42.5 million number through the county’s property tax calculator and came up with $515,950 in annual taxes for our local government, fire department, schools, and more. Over five years alone, that’s a more than a $2.5 million handout to a developer whose revenues, we imagine, are pretty healthy.
More disturbing than the abatement itself is that it was approved without knowledge of how much tax revenue was given up.
ON THE RIGHT: Georgia Agriculture Commissioner and U.S. Senate candidate Gary Black unveiled a new ad at a Marietta function Wednesday.
The ad was focused around fighting crime, an issue likely to loom large in the Senate race, never mind other midterm contests and the Atlanta mayoral race.
The spot features crime victim Margaret Matthews. The campaign tells us Matthews, a family friend of the Blacks, was shot twice in an attempted robbery in 1993, in Waycross.
Interspersed with Matthews’ story are local news clips of crime stories and slow motion footage of Black walking with cops.
Black is seeking to unseat Democrat Raphael Warnock next November. The Republican field is still forming (you’ve heard the Herschel Walker speculation). Expect the crime issue — and policing issues — to dominate the airwaves.
The Human Highlight Film: Media invited to the Cobb Public Safety Training Center Wednesday for Cobb Sheriff Craig Owens’ second quarterly report were told Owens would swear in a “celebrity reserve deputy.” AT wondered what C-list actor the sheriff’s team had found to promote their good work.
Consider us impressed.
“I think he’s going to be great for Cobb County,” Owens said, introducing the celebrity. “He’s well known, not only in Atlanta (but) throughout the United States. He’s an NBA legend, he’s a Hawk legend, he’s just an all-around great guy. With that being said, Mr. Dominique Wilkins, please come forward.”
The nine-time NBA all-star took his oath, raising his right hand and swearing and affirming he would “faithfully execute all writs, warrants, percepts and processes … as a special deputy sheriff of this county.”
“I’d like to say thank you to Sheriff Owens,” Wilkins, 61, said after taking the oath. “We’ve become really good friends in a short period of time, and I’d just like to say thanks to your whole unit, your office, to Cobb County for giving me the opportunity to do some special things here … (Atlanta) has always treated me like their native son, and now being a part of Cobb County, the team, the family, I’m truly excited (and) I’m looking forward to doing some special things here in Cobb.”
