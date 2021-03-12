The ATL, a.k.a. Atlanta-Region Transit Link Authority — a government body whose goal is to “better connect transit options across the 13-county region of Atlanta” — recently heard a presentation from two MARTA senior executives: CEO Jeff Parker and Senior Director of Transit-Oriented Development and Real Estate, Jacob Vallo.
According to presentation slides shared at the meeting and posted on the ATL’s website, Parker and Vallo discussed a potential transit-oriented development that could have big implications for Cobb.
Among the “opportunities” listed was an expansion of MARTA’s green line up to the Cobb County border. The green line currently ends at the Bankhead station, but a rendering shared at the ATL meeting shows the line continuing to the Tilford Yards rail yard a stone's throw from the Chattahoochee River.
Cobb 4 Transit Executive Director and Cobb Transit Advisory Board member Matt Stigall explained the proposal in an interview.
“It’s still a rendering, it's not an official MARTA plan,” he said. “It’s more saying, ‘This is what could happen.’”
Nevertheless, it’s significant because it was the first time, in Stigall’s telling, that “one of the transit agencies or anyone, really, put a line on a map or any plans about bringing transit closer to the Cobb County line.”
Bringing heavy rail to the county border would, of course, dramatically lower the cost of bringing rail into the county itself.
At the Cobb Board of Commissioners’ January retreat, representatives from consultancy Kimley-Horn told commissioners bringing the green line to the Cumberland area would cost about $2.2 billion, half of which would be spent in Fulton County bringing the line to the county border.
As we reported earlier, this isn’t totally pie-in-the-sky — commissioners agreed at the retreat they would ask county voters to approve a new sales tax funding the county’s roads and transit system, possibly as soon as next year.
According to the folks at Kimley-Horn, a half-penny sales tax dedicated to transit could bring in $4 billion over 30 years. Their estimates peg heavy rail at $200 million to $400 million per mile, making it 10 times more expensive than bus rapid transit, an oft-cited alternative mode of mass transit in which buses are given dedicated lanes so they don’t get stuck in traffic.
Stigall notes that Kimley-Horn's assumptions don’t include any funding from the feds and that MARTA's heavy rail system is a known quantity, unlike bus rapid transit, which is less common. Nevertheless, rail is expensive, and having someone else pick up part of the tab would make it all the more feasible, he said.
“We’d love it because, I mean, already that Microsoft headquarters is going to be right around that vacant station, and you're looking at that whole West End/Proctor Creek development, the new Westside Reservoir Park — all of these different attractions,” he said. “That northwest area of Atlanta is seeing a drastic change that it'll be great to connect Cobb County directly to.”
POLITICAL PLATTER: Concerned about the leftward direction of the county, Marietta’s Salleigh Grubbs has thrown her hat in the race to succeed term-limited Jason Shepherd as the next chair of the Cobb Republican Party.
The two other candidates who have already announced for the April 17 election are Lisa Adkins, who chairs the 34th House District and is first vice chair of the 11th Congressional District and Pamela Alayon, the Cobb GOP's vice chair of membership.
A member of the Marietta High School Class of 1983, Grubbs has two adult sons and runs a manufacturing-related company in Fulton County.
Her mother, Crystobel Calhoun Grubbs, was a founder of the Len Chris Ann School of Charm & Modeling that operated down the road from the Cobb GOP headquarters. (At 93, she is doing well, Grubbs reports.) Her late father, J. Milton Grubbs was a Marietta attorney. Cobb Superior Court Senior Judge Adele Grubbs is her stepmother.
Salleigh Grubbs believes Cobb County is in need of a course correction.
“And I think that’s pretty evident by the decisions being made right now on the commission, and I’m concerned for our country overall. I’m a very conservative person. I have been for many, many years. I’ve been concerned about education with Marietta City Schools and with Cobb County schools, and I just think that we have got to do a better job of reaching conservatives in the county. I think largely people have thought things were taken care of, and I think 2020 was a huge wakeup call."
While many attribute the county's leftward swing to demographic changes, Grubbs doesn't buy that explanation.
"I believe there are a lot more conservatives in Cobb County that just haven't been reached, and I think we need to do a better job with that," she said.
ELECTION BILLS: This week, the Georgia Senate passed a major overhaul of Georgia’s absentee voting system and other election changes sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Mike Dugan, R-Carrollton. The wide-ranging bill includes provisions to require a driver’s license or state identification card number to request an absentee ballot and do away with Georgians’ ability to vote by mail without giving a reason, Capitol Beat News Service reports.
Democrats have denounced the bill as an excercise in voter suppression while Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan recused himself from presiding over the Senate during the debate, Duncan being an opponent of ending no-excuse absentee voting.
There were also some Republican senators who excused themselves from the vote, among them state Sen. Kay Kirkpatrick, R-east Cobb. AT asked Kirkpatrick why she excused herself.
"I support many parts of this bill but do not support eliminating no-excuse absentee voting, especially since we have strengthened voter ID for absentee ballots. I have heard from hundreds of constituents who want to continue this option. For this reason I was not comfortable voting for the bill. I look forward to seeing a compromise bill as all the election bills go through our complex process," Kirkpatrick said in an email.
SPEAKER CIRCUIT: Cobb District Attorney Flynn Broady is the guest speaker at Saturday's monthly "Donuts with Democrats" zoom event from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The event will be held over Zoom and on the Cobb Democratic Party's Facebook page.
APPOINTMENTS: A Marietta certified public accountant was one of 24 recently selected by the Treasury Department to serve on the nationwide Taxpayer Advocacy Panel.
Marietta resident Joanne Thurston is one of 64 volunteers on the panel. TAP is a federal advisory committee tasked with listening to taxpayers, identifying issues and making suggestions for improving the Internal Revenue Service’s service and customer satisfaction.
“This is a great honor to help advance communication and organization in the IRS. The opportunity to be part of improving service that the IRS provides to Georgia citizens is very exciting,” Thurston said.
Thurston will be on the Taxpayer Communications Committee working with other TAP members and IRS program owners to improve products, processes, or procedures for America’s taxpayers.
Taxpayers can contact Thurston and the Taxpayer Advocacy Panel by calling 1-888-912-1227 or online at www.improveirs.org. They can also write to the panel at: Taxpayer Advocacy Panel, 1111 Constitution Ave NW Room 1509 Washington, DC 20224.
TRANSITIONS: Marietta school board member Alan Levine, who represents Ward 1, announced on social media Friday he would not seek re-election after his term ends this year. In his statement, Levine praised his colleagues and the people of Marietta City Schools.
"My family and I moved to Marietta so our son, Andrew, could enter Fourth Grade at the Marietta Center for Advanced Academics. There I served as PTSA Co-President with Marietta’s own Michelle Cooper Kelly. After 10 years teaching before becoming an attorney, it was good to get re-engaged in education. Some of my wife Dawn’s and my fondest memories are under the Friday Night Lights watching Andrew and his Blue Devil teammates play football. When he walked across the stage at graduation from MHS, I got to hand him his IB Diploma. Today, Andrew will soon graduate from Kennesaw State University and is considering a career teaching and coaching. I could not be prouder. This has been the culmination of why we first came to Marietta.
"There are many good people in this community who care deeply about and love our children, and want the best for the city in which we live. From our community, it will soon be someone else’s turn to step up on behalf of Ward One and help Marietta City Schools ever become, and always remain, Special, Different, Better."
Levine ended his statement with "Thank-you Marietta."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.