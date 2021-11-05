Following Tuesday's election, three new faces will join the Marietta Board of Education in January ... and it looks like the current board is determined to clear the decks of hot-button issues before the new members climb on board.
One involves Superintendent Grant Rivera’s contract, which is scheduled for a vote this coming Tuesday. While the current board has every right to vote on the contract, wouldn’t it be courteous, board watchers asked Around Town, to wait until the three new members were seated in January before saddling them with a three-year contract?
What’s the rush?
Under Georgia law, superintendents are allowed a maximum three-year contract, and it’s been the Marietta school board's custom to extend Rivera’s out to the full three years, annually, after reviewing his performance metrics. His current contract expires in June of 2023. If approved Tuesday, it would be extended to June of 2024.
Around Town rang school board Chairwoman Angela Orange to get her take.
“I’m pleased with the job that Grant has done,” Orange said. “It has been an intense year. Coming in, in January, the COVID cases were exploding, and we were able to maintain in-person learning. We were able to keep our students and staff safe, our graduation rate has risen, our ACT and SAT scores have risen this year in the midst of all of that, so I’m pleased with the job that Grant has done.”
And what about waiting for two months when the new board is seated to vote on the contract?
“No, given that next year they will have an opportunity to participate in the performance review and contract review process after they are sworn in, they will have an opportunity to do that. We are doing our job as we’ve been elected to do on schedule,” Orange replied.
Another question on the grape vine is the case of board member-elect Jeff DeJarnett, who was elected Tuesday to represent Ward 1.
Unlike Jaillene Hunter, who was elected to replace retiring Ward 4 board member Allison Gruehn, or A.B. Almy, who was elected to replace retiring Ward 3 board member Randy Weiner, DeJarnett fills a vacant seat. That’s because his predecessor, Alan Levine, resigned earlier this year after the MDJ reported he no longer lived in his ward as required by state law.
The question was put to Orange: When will DeJarnett be seated? Immediately? Or will he wait to take office in January with Hunter and Almy?
Orange initially said the board had discussed the matter and decided he would be seated with the other new board members in January.
“Coming on as a new board member, it’s a lot, and so we discussed as a board everybody coming in at the same time in January,” Orange said, noting she would check with the board’s attorney to make sure the proper procedure was followed.
Orange later texted Around Town to say that after asking the attorney, DeJarnett would indeed be seated Tuesday.
DeJarnett said in a phone call he preferred to be seated as soon as possible so his ward had representation on the board.
In another loose end, Orange said someone else would be serving as chair for 2022 when the board met in January to elect its leadership.
“It’s been my pleasure to serve, but it’s time for somebody else,” Orange said, noting it was her hope the new chair would be the board’s current vice chair, Kerry Minervini.
“I’m excited to be just a board member," Orange said. "We are excited to welcome these new board members on. We’re very excited to do that. I’ve spoken with every one of them and they seem like enthusiastic, committed people, and we’re excited to welcome them.”
REDISTRICTING: When the Georgia House released a new redistricting map this week that drew state Rep. Sharon Cooper into Rep. Matt Dollar’s district, many scratched their heads as to why the two east Cobb Republicans were being pitted against each other.
Dollar told Around Town Thursday he will not be seeking reelection.
"After many great years serving my community in the Georgia House of Representatives I have decided not to seek reelection. Serving the community I have called home my entire life has been a great honor. Thank you East Cobb for allowing me to be your voice in Atlanta,” Dollar said in an email.
Cooper, should she win reelection, would be the new representative of Dollar’s district, something he said he welcomes.
“I look forward to being represented by Sharon Cooper," he said.
Cooper barely fended off Democrat Luisa Wakeman in the November election with 15,928 votes or 50.76 percent of the vote.
Dollar had an easier time of it in his November race, fending off Democrat Sara Tindall Ghazal with 19,549 votes or 54.9% of the vote.
“I certainly wish Matt the very best as he enters this new phase of his life and know that he will certainly do well when he embarks on his new endeavor,” Cooper said.
Cooper said she will run again in the new district, which will be called District 45.
“I consider it a great honor to serve the people of east Cobb, and I do plan to run for the newly outlined district and look forward to earning the respect and support of the citizens of the new 45th District," she said.
A Realtor, Dollar has long been a fixture of the Cobb County Legislative Delegation, first elected in 2002. And he fully intends to represent his constituents until his term expires in January 2023.
His latest project has been to file legislation that would create the city of East Cobb. The cityhood legislation must first pass out of the Georgia Legislature next year before it goes before voters in the proposed boundaries who then decide whether to approve it.
“I think it’s something that’s rapidly gaining more and more support, and I think it’s important to our community because we need to be able to control our own destiny as a community just the way Marietta and Johns Creek and Milton can,” Dollar said.
THE FINAL FRONTIER: During Thursday’s Cobb Chamber military appreciation luncheon, the emcee, Air Force Col. Chad Gibson, had to go off script a bit.
Earlier in the luncheon, which was full of pomp and circumstance to honor the troops, the 116th Army Band had played a medley of service songs for each branch of the military. The quintet would play the songs of the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard, while members or veterans would stand and, in some cases, belt out the lyrics.
“It was brought to my attention, we missed a service when we were playing the songs … we knew about it, but at the same time we weren't sure what to do. Now that's the United States Space Force,” Gibson said.
Gibson asked for all Space Force members to stand, which produced some laughs and glancing around. Turns out, there was someone from the branch, created in 2019.
It was Col. Billy Wade, who now works in a Department of Defense role. Wade previously served for two years in the Space Force as joint capabilities chair, battlespace awareness/C4I/cyber/force integration. We won’t try to explain what that means, but suffice it to say, Wade is a bona fide Space Force vet.
Gibson asked Wade to sing the Space Force song, but Wade explained he had sung along during the Air Force song, since the Space Force is still part of the Air Force.
“I don't think Gene Rodenberry’s Star Trek has released the music yet,” Gibson remarked, before thanking Wade for his service.
