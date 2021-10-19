In the race for the next mayor of Marietta, members of the City Council are taking sides.
Councilwoman Cheryl Richardson has waged a highly visible campaign on social media in support of Councilwoman Michelle Cooper Kelly, who is challenging Mayor Steve Tumlin for the mayoralty.
Richardson tells the Journal she’s backing Kelly because it’s time for new blood. First elected to the City Council in 2013, Kelly is a senior resident manager for environmental health and safety at Anheuser-Busch.
“I just feel that it is time for a new mayor, new ideas, and I think that Michelle will do an absolutely fabulous job for the city, and that is not taking anything away from what the current mayor has done,” Richardson said, noting she has "great respect" for Tumlin.
“We don’t always agree on everything, and I would say 98% of the time that remains a respectful discussion, but there are things that I think need to move this city forward, and I think that happens under Michelle.”
For example, Richardson said Marietta has a population of about 60,000 with an average age of 37. Yet the average age on the City Council is 59.5.
“People on our committees have sat on our committees 12, 15, 20 years, and we don’t get new ideas, new thoughts, because we keep, No. 1, reappointing the same people. They’re on there forever, and there isn’t really a mindset in the city right now, in the leadership of our city, for, in my opinion, new thoughts, new ideas and diversity of thought," Richardson said. "We have to have that for our city to move forward, and so we have to have younger voices. We have to have diverse voices. We have to have people from Marietta. We have to have people not from Marietta.”
The other day, Richardson said she noticed a sign that read “Keep Marietta, Marietta.”
By contrast, Kelly’s campaign platform is “Move Marietta Forward.”
“We can’t ‘Keep Marietta, Marietta.’ If we continue with that mindset, we will be left behind in getting people in," Richardson said. "What do we do when the current old guard isn’t around anymore? Who takes over the city? We don’t train people. We don’t inform them. We’re not building the next level of city leadership. And we have to do that.”
To underscore her point, Richardson referenced a recent debate over appointing former Mayor Bill Dunaway to the city’s development authority.
“Nothing against Mayor Dunaway. I absolutely love Mayor Dunaway. … But in a city of 60,000, the only person who fit the bill who was qualified (was Dunaway)? So out of 60,000 people, let’s say 40,000 of those are adults and able to fill the position, we had one name?”
(There were two others who applied, but one had a job conflict and the other lived outside the city.)
“How do we reach out to people from other walks of life, from other interests? How do we bring them into Marietta and want them to be a part of building Marietta? And I think Michelle reaches that group better than the current mayor,” Richardson said, noting it’s time for a change.
At the same time, if Tumlin wins reelection to a fourth term as mayor, Richardson plans to continue working with him.
“I just hope if he gets reelected that he continues to treat me as just a member of council, not negatively, not positively, just as a member of council and hear the things I have to say,” she said.
Councilman Johnny Walker said Richardson’s backing of Kelly spurred him to come out in favor of Tumlin.
“Cheryl started it,” Walker said. “People might not think it’s proper for me to stand up, since I’m a sitting councilman, to be supporting a sitting mayor, which I probably would not have done as strongly as I am doing, but she started it when Michelle announced. Cheryl got on board, and so I’m not just going to sit on the sidelines and watch the greatest mayor this city has ever had. I’m going to fight for him. He’s a damn good mayor and you can quote me on that.”
Regarding Richardson’s argument of an aging council, Walker said he thought Richardson was about the same age he is.
“If she thinks the city needs younger people, then why didn’t she step aside and let somebody else run?” Walker said. “I don’t understand what her thinking is about that, but let me tell you, I lived in Marietta all of my life, worked and lived in Marietta all of my life like the mayor works and lives in the city.”
Walker said he remembers what Marietta was like in the '70s and '80s when he had a clothing store on the Square. During that time, it was easy to find a parking space because few people came here.
“The city of Marietta is doing the best it has ever done in my lifetime, and I give much, much credit to our mayor of 12 years,” Walker said, arguing by any measure, from the successful redevelopment of the Franklin Gateway corridor, to the red hot housing market to the low crime rate and low taxes, the city is thriving.
“You know why we’re booming? Because people want to move to Marietta. I’ve been in real estate for 27 years. I’ve never seen anything like it. Property values are up, and I’m going to have to give the mayor credit for it because of his vision. Why are there people wanting to move to Marietta if Marietta is not doing so well? If she wants to nominate some younger people on some boards, let her do that. I’ve done that.”
Richardson's argument that putting Dunaway on the development authority is an example of the city locked in the past, rather than focused on the future, is also something Walker takes issue with. The position was advertised and put on the city’s website.
“We went about the procedure properly, and there wasn’t another candidate to come forward and she wants to change the rules in midterm? You don’t do that, Cheryl. They’re trying to get rid of the Marietta people, is what they're doing. They’re trying to turn us into Atlanta, and I guarantee you if the wrong people get elected, trust me, our taxes are going to go up, crime is going to go up.”
While the mayor and council are nonpartisan positions, Walker believes one aspect at play here is partisan politics.
He's not wrong. Jacquelyn Bettadapur, chair of the Cobb Democratic Party, has loudly urged her party's members to become involved in the city elections this year.
And Kelly is on record as being a Democrat, while Tumlin served as a Republican in the Georgia Legislature prior to his election as mayor.
“It’s a nonpartisan race, but it sure doesn’t seem like it. It seems partisan to me at this point. I think they’re trying to take over Marietta,” Walker said.
The last thing Mariettans want is for their city to turn into crime-infested Atlanta, he said.
“I don’t want Marietta to turn into Atlanta. And that’s what’s going to happen. I want my property values to stay up. I want our taxes to stay low. Marietta is doing great.”
While all council members are on the ballot along with the mayor’s race, both Richardson and Walker will return for another term as neither has opposition. As for who wins the mayor's race, Kelly or Tumlin, Mariettans will make that call on Nov. 2.
ON THE LEFT: Congressman David Scott, D-Atlanta, officially kicked off his reelection campaign this week.
Scott, 76, has represented Georgia’s 13th district, which includes South Cobb, since 2003. And with Democrats reclaiming control of the House this year, he ascended to the chairmanship of the House Agricultural Committee, being the first Black representative to do so.
TRANSITIONS: Shan Cooper, former chief of Marietta's Lockheed Martin plant, plans to leave her current position as executive director of the Atlanta Committee for Progress, the Atlanta Business Chronicle reports.
Cooper plans to launch a new business, Journey Forward Strategies. She announced her plans during a speech accepting the Women of Influence Lifetime Achievement Award from the business chronicle.
Cooper will leave the ACP, a public-private partnership through which a group of business leaders advises the Atlanta mayor, when her replacement is hired. Formed in 2003 by then-Mayor Shirley Franklin, the ACP is focused on promoting economic development and economic mobility in the city. Cooper took the executive director job in 2018 after a stint at WestRock.
