To the confusion of interested parties — a category that includes state lawmakers — the Committee for Cityhood in East Cobb has refused to share a map of the would-be city.
A map has been on the group’s website for months, but its leaders took people by surprise in November when they briefly flashed an updated and expanded map before a crowd at Wheeler High School. Under the new map, which included the attendance zones of Pope and Lassiter high schools, the city of East Cobb had grown from a population of 90,000 to 110,000, they estimated. (By comparison, Marietta, Cobb’s largest city, is 61,000.)
Frustrated by the group’s refusal to share a copy of the new map, cityhood opponents made their own.
“This is a best guess estimate based on the picture that was flashed on the screen (at Wheeler) zoomed in and knowing what the attendance zones are,” said Mindy Seger of the anti-cityhood East Cobb Alliance.
The map was put together on the ECA’s behalf by South Avenue Consulting, a self-described “boutique GIS firm.”
On Thursday, the Committee for Cityhood announced it would pause its push to advance legislation on cityhood until 2021. For an area to incorporate as a city, the General Assembly has to pass a bill putting a referendum on cityhood before people that would live within its boundaries.
Perhaps they saw the writing on the wall.
In a recent interview with Seger, she said that polling the ECA had conducted on the website Nextdoor.com showed such a referendum losing catastrophically.
“The closest any of those surveys — and there’s five or six of them that have been posted … was 90/10 — 90% opposed, 10% for,” Seger said, with 300 to 900 respondents per poll.
POLITICAL PLATTER: Too much choice might be the issue in one of the election races for the Cobb County Board of Commissioners in 2020.
The District 4 seat, currently held by Lisa Cupid, has already got a whopping nine potential candidates, including Cupid, based on official campaign declarations submitted to the county.
Cupid has also filed a declaration and supporting campaign documents in the 2020 race for the board’s chairmanship, but will have to choose one race to commit to come qualifying time in a few months.
There’s currently more candidates in the District 4 race than all those running for all other Cobb board positions combined.
Yet of the nine candidates listed on the county’s election website as running for the District 4 seat, only two have submitted campaign finance disclosure reports.
Cupid’s report for the period ending Jan. 31 listed almost $25,000 on hand after around $80,700 was received in contributions and just under $56,000 was spent during the previous campaign cycle.
Curiously, a subsequent campaign disclosure report filed by Cupid for the District 4 race in early July left little to go on, registering $0 in each itemized box for contributions, expenditures, loans and investments alike.
At the same time, Cupid filed her first campaign finance report in the board chair race, listing $79,300 in total contributions, around $8,200 in expenses and just over $71,000 on hand at the end of June.
District 4 contender April McDonald also filed a campaign finance report at the start of July, declaring total contributions of around $1,500, almost $700 in expenditures and just over $900 on hand.
All other candidates in the race have simply lodged formal declarations of intent to accept campaign contributions.
Those candidates are Monica DeLancy, Shelia Edwards, Elliott Hennington, Jonathan Hunt, Edwin Mendez, Angelia Pressley and Monique Sheffield, most of whom live in Mableton.
Last week, DeLancy revealed she filed for bankruptcy earlier this year, for the second time, and is facing eviction from her Austell apartment.
If those seem like too many names to digest, all District 4 candidates have been invited to the next Cobb County “Donuts with Democrats” meeting scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 11, at 10 a.m. at the Riverside EpiCenter. They will be asked to make short campaign introductions and answer a few questions.
Qualifying for Cobb offices in 2020 will occur during the week of March 2 to March 6.
DEPARTURES: Commissioner Bob Ott sends word that Eddie Canon, the county’s support services director, will retire this month. Commissioners recognized Canon for his service and dedication to Cobb County for more than 20 years at this week’s meeting.
Ott said Canon began his career in the county as division director of the parks services and in 2007 was promoted to its parks director. In 2016, he was chosen to serve as Cobb’s Support Services Agency director.
Around Town always found Canon to be accessible, capable, cheerful and transparent. He will be missed.
COBB BOE NEWS: Cobb school board Chairman David Chastain got a shout out from Superintendent Chris Ragsdale at the board’s Dec. 12 evening session, the last meeting of the year and Chastain’s final as the board chair.
“We appreciate all the sacrifices you’ve made for us, and you’ve done a great job,” Ragsdale said.
After applause from the crowd, Chastain jokingly said the same things he’d told the student athletes who were recognized that night for their achievements during 2019:
“One team, one goal, student success. You can’t spell team without M-E,” he said.
The superintendent also noted that Chastain powered through a recent “major surgery” to continue to be present for the district. Chastain underwent anterior cervical discectomy and fusion surgery — a neck surgery meant to reduce or eliminate chronic neck and back pain caused by a degenerative or herniated disc — at WellStar Cobb in late October.
Donning a neck brace at a board meeting in the weeks following, Chastain let his vice chairman, Brad Wheeler, lead a work session before taking over for the evening session. He did, however, forgo coming to the front of the dais for board recognitions, opting instead to stay seated and rest.
He told Around Town his recovery, which limited his range of motion and required that he not drive temporarily, was slow but steady. In a Facebook post, Chastain thanked the “great surgical team” at Resurgens Orthopaedics and the “lots of nice folks” at the WellStar hospital for their assistance in his recovery.
Responding to the school district’s Facebook post immediately following the December board meeting, which thanked him for his chairmanship, Chastain had this to say: “It's been a privilege to serve as Cobb County School Board Chair this year. We have a great team from bottom to top.”
Chastain told AT on Friday that 2019 was a year for the board and its newly elected members to feel each other out.
Joining the board in 2019 were Democrats Dr. Jaha Howard and Charisse Davis, who did not shy away from putting in their two cents, prompting occasional tense debates and circumventing apparent Republican-led efforts to muzzle them. MDJ readers will remember that, following a vote along party lines in September to remove open board member comments from the end of the board’s monthly evening meetings, Howard took his comments to the lectern during the public comment portion of the meeting.
As the board moves forward into 2020, Chastain said: “Now that we know each other better, I think we’ll just keep growing from here.”
As for who will take over as chair of the board next year, rumor has it Vice Chairman Brad Wheeler could be getting the promotion. But, as is routine, the board will make that decision, as well as name a vice chair, at a special called meeting shortly after the first of the year and before its regularly scheduled meetings begin.
The special called meeting has been scheduled for Jan. 7 at 1 p.m. in the boardroom at 514 Glover St., Marietta. The board will also set the 2020 board meeting schedule at that meeting, but the first regular meeting of the year is tentatively scheduled for Jan. 16.