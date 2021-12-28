Last week, the leaders of the Cobb County Legislative Delegation sent the Cobb Board of Education a map that redraws the lines of the seven school board posts to accommodate the growth the county has seen based on the new 2020 census numbers.
When the Georgia General Assembly meets next month, it is charged with taking up and adopting such a map that must be signed into law by Gov. Brian Kemp.
State Rep. Erick Allen, D-Smyrna, delegation chair, and Rep. Teri Anulewicz, D-Smyrna, the delegation’s vice chair, drew the map with help from Rep. David Wilkerson, D-Powder Springs, a veteran of the redistricting process.
Allen said he asked school board members to respond with feedback so the draft can be revised. His goal is to hold an open house the week of January 17 (at a time and location to be announced) where the public can review the revised map, along with a map that they drafted for the Cobb Board of Commissioners.
“I’m really trying to make this as open and transparent a process as we can,” Allen told Around Town on Tuesday.
What does Cobb school board Chairman Randy Scamihorn think of their map?
“I did look over it, and it’s a moot point, because the board has already voted on a map and has sent it forward to be reviewed or be adopted or modified or whatever the world wants to do with it, No 1,” Scamihorn said.
Earlier this month, the Cobb board adopted the map Scamihorn referenced by a 4-3 vote with Democrats Charisse Davis, Dr. Jaha Howard and Leroy Hutchins opposed. The board retained the Taylor English law firm to design that map. Scamihorn said the law firm got the population numbers on the map within 1% of each other, which is the ideal way to draw them. While the law says as long as the population numbers are 5% or under, it is acceptable, Scamihorn said it’s recommended to get as close to 1% as possible, and that’s what was done.
Scamihorn said the Allen-Anulewicz-Wilkerson map draws five high schools into board member David Banks’ post, leaving board member David Chastain with none.
One of the board’s guidelines, Scamihorn said, is to have two high schools per board member if possible.
Scamihorn said the Allen map also shifts board member Brad Wheeler’s district “way down” into the Powder Springs area, adding in more Democrats to Wheeler's post.
“So I don’t know who drew this map, but it’s not drawn professionally in my humble opinion,” Scamihorn said.
The disagreement over who has final say over the map goes something like this: Allen and Wilkerson say it's the delegation’s job to file a map for the school board in the House, and the delegation is majority Democrat. Republicans say that’s all well and good, but the full House is majority Republican and Gov. Brian Kemp must sign the map into law.
Yet Wilkerson said he finds it highly unlikely that House Speaker David Ralston or Kemp would get involved with a local school board map.
“I can’t see them getting dragged down by local politics for one of 159 counties, so this is an issue we have to solve within Cobb County,” Wilkerson said.
Don’t be so sure, countered Scamihorn.
“When it comes to issues of politics, I don’t believe any topic would be too small for the governor to get involved with,” Scamihorn said.
And don’t forget, Scamihorn continued, the decades when the late Democratic House Speaker Tom Murphy would not allow Republicans to have their way.
“We had decades at every level when Democrats are in control. They are very strident in what they’re going to do and how they’re going to do it. And so I am confident that Gov. Kemp and the legislature will review whatever map is submitted.”
The takeaway?
“The takeaway is the Democrats are being Democrats,” Scamihorn said. “They’re very partisan about what they do, including the maps. If we wanted to be partisan, the four Republicans would have drawn the map.”
It’s Scamihorn’s view that the Republican-controlled General Assembly and Kemp will sign of on the Cobb school board’s map.
“That is my expectation,” Scamihorn said.
Yet Allen isn’t having it.
“So what he is basically saying — and I really want this to be clear – what he is saying is he does not respect the local delegation or the will of the voters of Cobb County and is looking for the governor and the speaker to intervene in a local matter,” Allen said. “I just find that very rich in the era of everyone talking about things being stolen and votes not mattering that that would be the course of action. Basically Randy is saying he doesn't have to deal with us. He’ll go straight to the governor. I would just ask him how many county maps the governor is going to approve. Is this something where he’s willing to go to every Democratic-run delegation and say only Republicans can draw maps? That’s what he’s asking the precedent to be. Are Republicans in the state of Georgia comfortable with the chair of the school board saying that only Republican maps should be approved and any Democratic-led delegation should not have the same responsibility as their peers on the other side?”
Allen said the rules stipulate that the local legislation must be introduced by a delegation's majority in the House before it goes to the floor for a vote.
“The only way their map can be introduced is if the speaker blows up the rules of the House, and says, ‘I don’t care about it, for Cobb County only, I’m going to allow them to do whatever they want, and we’re going to run roughshod over the duly elected delegation. It would be unprecedented. I have not been able to find an instance of a local redistricting map where that’s been the case. Even when the maps went to the courts, I can't remember what year it was, even then, the governor, no one intervened. They let the process play out. Now, I would assume if for some reason it gets to the governor's desk and they ask the governor to veto it or anything else, maybe that’s when it will end up in the courts, maybe that's their strategy, I don’t know.”
We’re all about to find out.
Cobb County Dems are about to lose on another issue. In general, they have very poor ideas.
