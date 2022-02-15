The traditionally mild-mannered state Rep. David Wilkerson, D-Powder Springs, gave a speech to the Cobb Democratic Party on Saturday in which he lacerated Cobb GOP legislators as skunks engaged in racism while recounting how security was called on him at the Capitol last week.
The incident in question occurred as state Reps. John Carson, R-northeast Cobb, and Ginny Ehrhart, R-west Cobb, were presenting their maps in committee. (The maps, which redraw the lines of the county’s commission and school board seats, were approved by the Georgia House on Monday.)
When Wilkerson got into a back and forth with the committee’s chair, she called security officers. Relaying the incident at the Cobb "Donuts with Democrats" meeting, he told the party faithful that Dems have “been fighting the Ehrharts since the 2000s,” referring to Ginny Ehrhart's husband, Earl Ehrhart, who held the House seat she holds now. He also called out state Reps. Ed Setzler, R-Acworth, and Devan Seabaugh, R-Marietta.
“I don’t blame the Ehrharts of the world. I don’t blame the Setzlers of the world. That’s like blaming a skunk for stinking. They are who they are.”
Wilkerson said he does blame House Speaker David Ralston for issuing a memo about how the redistricting process would work this year and then not following that process.
“Apparently 12 years being in the legislature, being the second highest-ranking Democrat in the House, you can have security called on you.” (Wilkerson is the minority whip in the Georgia House.)
“Like I said, I don’t blame the skunks of the world. What I do blame is the Seabaughs who had the nerve to say at the first delegation meeting, ‘Well, I don’t know why we’re so partisan. We’re not partisan. You’re not on that committee. That’s why they didn’t call you.’ I blame the Ralstons of the world. I blame those that say they’re your friends. I blame those who sit in front of the preacher everyday and shake their head just like the Klan did back in the day. They’d go to church and shake their head.”
Wilkerson invoked John Lewis, and how people today like to say they would have marched with him when he got his head bashed in by police in Selma, Alabama, in 1965, had they been there.
Yet “Right now you’re letting African Americans and people of color being impacted by rules that you know clearly don’t apply to both parties and people of color. ... Racism is like a weed. It infects everything, and that’s what we’re dealing with right now. We’ve got people that I think are good people, they're just doing bad things.”
He encouraged Democrats to get out the vote, noting that if Stacey Abrams is elected governor, she could put the brakes on what is happening. He ended by giving a shout-out to two Democrats on the Cobb school board, Charisse Davis and Dr. Jaha Howard.
“Oh my god, Charisse, I don’t know how y’all do it,” Wilkerson said. “Someone said to me, ‘Well, why are you doing like Jaha?’ I’m like sh--, if an educated Black man speaks to the truth, they can’t handle it.”
IN RESPONSE to his comments, Rep. Ehrhart sent over the following statement Sunday:
“Sadly, Rep. Wilkerson has come unhinged. He's also forgotten that the very school board members he claims to admire are the ones who have made news with their racist remarks. Charisse Davis in particular has demeaned and rebuked her fellow board members through the use of ageist, racist, and sexist references. I recall Wilkerson being noticeably silent when that occurred. That reeks of hypocrisy. He has no respect for the rules of our democracy in Georgia and drove that point home this week through a series of cheap antics and tantrums, all unbecoming of a state legislator and each one more embarrassing and desperate than the next. I was a part of the committee hearing and witnessed his outbursts, screaming, and troubling physical posturing — much of it directed at a much respected chairwoman. She deserves an apology. Rep. Wilkerson's insurrectionist behavior would make a January 6 protestor blush. He's become an embarrassment to himself and his Democrat colleagues. I almost felt sorry for Rep. (Teri) Anulewicz during committee as she tried to pick up the pieces of their misinformed commentary. It was too late. By then it was lying broken on the floor, the victim of their own inappropriate and well rehearsed sideshow production.”
The Cobb school board and commission maps, Ehrhart said, were drawn in keeping with the U.S. and Georgia Constitutions and the Voting Rights Act.
“The highest possible benchmarks for compliance were set and met," Ehrhart said. "Rep. Wilkerson would be well served to remember that, and to respect the will of the duly elected members of the Georgia Legislature. Just because he's not getting his way, doesn't mean he should cry and stomp his feet — or subject others to his tantrums. As with young children, sometimes a little ‘time-out’ helps to reset a bad attitude. Or maybe a nap. That used to help when my children were fussy.”
EVANS ON EAST COBB CITYHOOD: East Cobb Republican attorney Jake Evans, candidate for Georgia’s 6th Congressional District, stopped by the MDJ this week to talk about his campaign. As a resident of the east Cobb community, we asked him if he was supportive of the effort to create a city of East Cobb. He is.
“I’m for local control. I am for getting power as close as we can to the people. I think creating cityhood for east Cobb is something that is going to increase each person’s ability to control what happens in their local community. From a police standpoint. From a schooling standpoint. I think this is something that should go to the people. They should have the ability to vote and decide.”
And if it goes before the voters, Evans believes the likelihood it will pass is high.
“East Cobb has got a very, very unique and localized community and people move there for a reason and they should be able to have a choice to decide whether it is created as a city.”
Evans said he wasn’t exactly sure if his home was in the boundaries of the proposed city.
The congressional maps approved by the General Assembly and signed by Gov. Brian Kemp last fall drew him out of his 6th District. He doesn't, however, know why.
“I’ll never know. I’m not in the smoke-filled rooms down at the Capitol. I’ve never gotten a clear answer. I will never know why. It could be the type of campaign I’m running.”
He believes the effort was targeted. The new lines go right around his old house.
“It was pretty blatant,” he said.
And while it’s not required to live in the congressional district one represents, Evans believes it’s important to do so, so he and his wife moved into a new house within the new district boundaries.
“We’re back in it. It was a minor inconvenience there for a second,” he said.
If his new house is in the boundaries of the proposed city of East Cobb, Evans said he and his wife will vote to incorporate.
“We would. Because it's localizing control. Cobb County is a massive county. You look at how fast it’s grown over the past five to 10 years, it’s incredibly fast, and we are in support of localizing control within that community and us having the ability to know that east Cobb can be something that’s reflective of us and our values and not have a massive county imposing on a local community values that we don’t support.”
CELEBRATING WHO? In celebration of Black History Month, the Cobb County government posted a photo and quote of Angela Davis on its social media page. Davis ran twice on the vice presidential U.S. Communist Party ticket and was once on the FBI’s “10 Most Wanted” list. Locals may recall when she came to speak at Kennesaw State University in 2015, leading the crowd in the chant: “No justice, no peace, no racist police.”
As former Cobb GOP Chairman Jason Shepherd observed on his Facebook page: “With so many amazing black leaders to celebrate, who in Cobb County government decided a self-proclaimed MARXIST was the most appropriate person to highlight? Marxism is the political philosophy of murder, serfdom, and slavery where governments hold all people in bondage and kill any who try to escape. Someone should be fired over this. If for no other reason than misspelling 'activist' in the post.”
